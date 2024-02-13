Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tellurian's Tremendous Turnaround

Feb. 13, 2024 12:41 AM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL)
Tyson Halsey, CFA
Summary

  • Tellurian Inc. is selling its Haynesville natural gas assets and evaluating alternative sources of cheap natural gas, which has changed market perceptions.
  • The Biden administration's pause on LNG projects appears to be a blessing in disguise for Tellurian, as it is fully licensed and four competing projects have been sidelined.
  • The company's market capitalization is currently discounting future growth at a high rate, but once the Driftwood LNG project is fully financed, the stock is expected to rise significantly.

Oil Industry.

MsLightBox/iStock via Getty Images

Tellurian Inc.’s (NYSE:TELL) investment potential has always been contingent on the successful financing of its Driftwood LNG facility, which we estimate could generate $2 billion to $4 billion in cash flow a year in the 2030 time

Tyson Halsey, CFA
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

