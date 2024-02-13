Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will NYCB Lead To Another Regional Bank Crisis?

Feb. 13, 2024 12:30 PM ETNYCB, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, DPST, ICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE3 Comments
Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.67K Followers

Summary

  • On Jan. 30, concerns about regional banks were reignited when New York Community Bank (NYCB) revealed that its earnings were well below expectations.
  • While we’re seeing an impact on regional bank stock prices, we believe the problems remain contained to a very small portion of smaller banks.
  • The S&P 500 Index shrugged off the news and made gains despite bank headlines, topping the 5,000 mark for the first time ever last week.

Bank Collapse

wildpixel

Last spring saw a sell-off in regional bank stocks as several smaller banks failed, starting with Silicon Valley Bank. The situation ultimately cooled down, but we always had a sense that, while the situation was contained, there could be flare-ups in the form

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.67K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (13.1K)
Of course not. An article written just to get clicks by the author and sorry to say I was tricked into being one of those who was tricked.
t
twsems
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (374)
No.
But the reaction might.
Much like the events of 4 years ago, the reaction to a thing almost always has worse consequences than the thing itself.
Coach Baker profile picture
Coach Baker
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (804)
Hi Kristina, Don't you think that New York City is it's own bad variable?
BTW...love the rigor and transparency of your research. Top Shelf!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NYCB--
New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
KBE--
SPDR® S&P Bank ETF
KBWB--
Invesco KBW Bank ETF
QABA--
First Trust NASDAQ® ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF
FTXO--
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.