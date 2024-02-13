Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silver For Pennies-On-The-Dollar

Feb. 13, 2024 1:00 AM ETSLV, SIVR, PSLV, PSLV:CA, XAGUSD:CUR, DBP, GLTR, JJPFF, SLVO
RMB Group profile picture
RMB Group
884 Followers

Summary

  • Silver trades like an industrial metal most of the time, driven more by commercial supply and demand factors than investment interest.
  • Silver shines when the focus on it shifts to speculation and it becomes a financial metal.
  • Silver call option sellers receive money in exchange for the obligation to sell silver futures at a specific price for a certain timeframe.

Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

Silver is a troubled metal. Stuck in a wide trading range since hitting $30.35 per ounce four years ago, silver is miles away from its all-time high of over $49 per ounce set by the futures market back in 2011. By contrast, gold futures traded

This article was written by

RMB Group profile picture
RMB Group
884 Followers
Founded in 1984 to give premier options trading and research support, the RMB Group is one of the most respected names in the futures brokerage industry. The RMB Group is a full service commodity brokerage firm specializing in providing clients with access to futures and commodities through managed futures, individual futures trading services, and providing “one-on-one” advice and customer service. From alternative investment solutions to individual futures trading, we pride ourselves on building relationships and designing investment opportunities that fit your personal risk tolerance and interests. With an average tenure of 20 years of financial markets experience, our brokers are seasoned veterans who excel in customizing strategies for experienced investors and mentoring beginning traders. The RMB philosophy is to build long-term client relationships, with truly personal service, and customized futures investment solutions. ================ Founded in 1984 to give premier options trading and research support, the RMB Group is one of the most respected names in the futures brokerage industry. The RMB Group is a full service commodity brokerage firm specializing in providing clients with access to futures and commodities through managed futures, individual futures trading services, and providing “one-on-one” advice and customer service. From alternative investment solutions to individual futures trading, we pride ourselves on building relationships and designing investment opportunities that fit your personal risk tolerance and interests. With an average tenure of 20 years of financial markets experience, our brokers are seasoned veterans who excel in customizing strategies for experienced investors and mentoring beginning traders. The RMB philosophy is to build long-term client relationships, with truly personal service, and customized futures investment solutions.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLV--
iShares Silver Trust ETF
SIVR--
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
PSLV--
Sprott Physical Silver Trust
PSLV:CA--
Sprott Physical Silver Trust
XAGUSD:CUR--
Silver Spot Price
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.