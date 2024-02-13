Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) investors saw ARM go on a rampaging run last week, surging nearly 140% from the $69 lows at the start of February before reaching a high $164 level to begin this week. As a result, marked a highly remarkable February for Arm investors, particularly after its post-IPO plunge to the $46 level. As a result, dip buyers who picked ARM's lows in late October 2023 have outperformed the market significantly. However, last week's highly volatile sessions could also be attributed to the relatively thin float in ARM, with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) owning more than 90% of its outstanding shares.

With the post-IPO lock-up period scheduled to end on March 12, investors must be prepared for unanticipated downside volatility if SoftBank decides to unload, given ARM's highly premium valuation. Since SoftBank owns more than 90% of its outstanding shares, it isn't rocket science that investors must be cognizant of potential downside volatility attributed to SoftBank as it looks to lock in profits from its previous $32B acquisition of Arm. With a market cap of $153B predicated on February 12's close, Arm could stand to make significant gains, given the AI hype that has taken it valuation to meteoric highs over the course of a five months since its IPO.

Given the post-earnings surge, ARM last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 89x. ARM is also valued at a forward multiple of 113x on an adjusted EPS multiple basis. In other words, the market seems to have gone gaga on Arm's supposed AI growth inflection, even though Arm's earnings commentary and guidance didn't suggest a steep near-term growth inflection attributed to AI. Therefore, the market has likely reflected several years of AI optimism, suggesting ARM seems priced for perfection, notwithstanding Arm's well-documented wide-moat business model.

Arm's business is simple to understand. Given its energy-efficient platform, it forms the foundation architecture in the mobile phone ecosystem. As a result, Arm controls 99% of the market, making it a well-entrenched dominant market leader with long-term revenue and cash flow visibility.

Furthermore, Arm has diversified its business well beyond its smartphone leadership. Management underscored the success of its business expansion, noting revenue contribution of "65% coming from markets beyond mobile." As a result, the company believes its growth infection from more Arm-based processors in other segments could drive further "share gains and market share growth outside of mobile."

Arm has benefited from Nvidia's (NVDA) dominance in the AI chips era, bolstering its GH series, which relies on Arm architecture. In addition, the broad adoption of Arm architecture across IoT, edge devices, automotive, and high-performance computing has also benefited Arm. Moreover, even the smartphone refresh cycle with Arm v9 (leading to higher royalty rates), and the AI PC cycle have lifted Arm's confidence of robust growth in 2024 and beyond.

Notwithstanding the optimism surrounding Arm's growth cadence, could investors who joined last week's rally near its highs have taken their confidence too far ahead?

Arm's FQ4'24 guidance surpassed analysts' estimates with ease. Arm telegraphed an FQ4 midpoint revenue guidance of $875M, well above the consensus estimates of $779M. However, it suggests that Arm could report a sequential revenue growth of just 6.7%, hardly a big bang that could have led to such a massive rally last week. On a FY2024 basis, Arm guided for a midpoint revenue outlook of $3.18B, slightly above the more conservative analysts' estimates of $3.17B. As a result, Arm's outlook indicates a 19% growth from FY23's metric. I didn't glean such a substantial revision to its forward guidance that suggests it's deserving of such a high valuation multiple.

As a result, I assessed that the market could have turned overly optimistic about Arm's ability to "graduate" more customers to its higher value Arm Total Access or ATA agreement. Notably, the company signed five new ATA agreements last quarter, likely surprising analysts on the conference call. Management attempted to shape the narrative that it believes "the transition from AFA to ATA was an expected outcome of the program design." As a result, Arm investors can anticipate further progression moving ahead, suggesting the market should accord a higher value to Arm's ecosystem, with ARM deserving of a higher valuation multiple.

I have confidence that Arm's robust adjusted operating margin could continue to increase. I based my optimism on the increased AI proliferation and Arm's ability to turn in higher rates or model transition (from AFA to ATA) to justify the value of its architectural improvement. However, with ARM valued at such a high multiple ahead of the expiry of its lock-up period, I urge significant caution.

ARM price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

With ARM staging a vertical flush-up price action last week, I'm concerned that it could have driven a late surge before a potential steeper profit-taking opportunity. Dip buyers in October could use the next four weeks to reallocate their exposure, anticipating downside volatility linked to the expiry of Arm's lock-up on March 12.

As a result, I view Arm's valuation and price action with significant caution. Investors sitting on substantial gains should consider rotating their holdings, as ARM seems priced for perfection.

Rating: Initiate Sell.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

