The GLP-1 Demolition Derby

Nata Serenko/Moment via Getty Images

Let's take a look at the landscape for GLP-1 drug development (including the drugs that target associated hormones), because this hot area illustrates the fortunes of the drug business pretty vividly.

As everyone knows, Novo Nordisk (NVO) has had a spectacular success with semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy), and its effects on weight loss have been established to an undeniable degree.

Its effects on lots of other things are still under investigation - I've blogged about this before, and most certainly will again, because that's a wide and fast-developing field all its own.

But sticking to weight loss, if you go back a year or two, you had Eli Lilly (LLY) working on an obesity approval for trizepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound), which was already being vigorously prescribed off-label.

That one hits both the GLP-1 and GIP receptors, as opposed to semaglutide. Lilly was also pressing ahead on a small-molecule GLP-1 agonist (orforglipron), given orally as opposed to the injected peptides that have predominated in this area.

Amgen (AMGN) was working on their own drug in the area (maridebart cafraglutide, Amgen-133), which also hits GIP but as an antagonist rather than as an agonist (here's an explanation of why).

Boehringer Ingelheim was another GLP-1 peptide though clinical trials, partnered with Zealand. Pfizer (PFE), meanwhile, was advancing a small-molecule GLP-1 agonist (also given orally), danuglipron. So it looked like there was going to be quite a pileup on the way if everyone hit the market in a relatively short period.

Well, drug development, yeah. Let's start with Amgen, which has been running a bit behind the leaders in this area, but with hopes that their different mechanism might win the day eventually.

They have released some of their Phase I data, and it's a mixed bag. They certainly see strong weight loss, and on a less frequent dosing schedule than the other GLP-1 drugs, which is all good.

But there were a number of patients in the trial who discontinued treatment (perhaps due to notable number of gastrointestinal problems), and the drug's effects on lipids were hard to figure out (cholesterol and triglycerides went down in a primate model, but the effects on the human subjects were all over the place).

A Phase II trial is supposed to report in a few months, and the financial analysts who were besieging Amgen's management in the last earnings call are just going to have to wait for those numbers.

Pfizer's candidate has had an even rougher time of it. In December, the company said it would not advance the twice-a-day oral dosing idea because of an unacceptably high dropout rate in their most recent clinical trial (gastrointestinal effects once again).

They're going ahead with the once-a-day version, and those results will also be out in a few months, so get your popcorn and nacho-making supplies ready for the big game when all these things hit.

Boehinger's compound is in Phase III, and I'm not sure when that one is reading out. Meanwhile, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has bought into this area by acquiring Carmot, AstraZeneca (AZN) has a candidate from a Chinese partner, And I haven't even mentioned the earlier-stage efforts from Amgen, Regeneron, and others on new mechanisms that aren't GLP-1/GIP.

Those are very interesting, and I wish everyone luck, but the success rate for obesity drugs with new mechanisms of action has not been encouraging

Remember, the GLP-1 agonists had been on the market for years causing weight loss in diabetic patients (as a side effect, more or less, of glucose control) before they broke through into wider use.

And Lilly? Well, for now, it looks like the field has cleared out for them, which is why their stock has been on a recent tear (and why they are now one of the top ten companies in the world by market capitalization!)

The Zepbound version of Mounjaro has been approved for obesity, and they're selling every bit of it that they can produce. The company is frantically building more production capacity, and looking to make as much as they can of this moment before the field complicates yet again.

This story will surely take more twists as the year goes on, though - I'm not even going to offer a guess as to what. You'd have to think that the Lilly drug will be pretty strong competition for the "Hey, we have a GLP-1 peptide too" folks who are still in trials, but the clinic (and the market) will decide that - presumably...

