SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I last wrote about Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) in November 2023 and recommended readers consider buying the stock on its heavy dip when it touched $12 apiece. OPRA has since fallen to $11, so the stock's total return since my recommendation is -5.73% (thanks to the dividend payment), which is still well below that of the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY):

Seeking Alpha, OPRA, author's notes

Despite its recent underperformance, I maintain my view that Opera stock remains a compelling GARP (growth at a reasonable price) pick within the realm of high-yielding small-cap stocks out there. Plus, with the stock price dropping even lower, it's become even more attractive in terms of valuation and expected growth which I find underestimated by the market right now.

Why Do I Think So?

In late October 2023, Opera Limited unveiled its Q3 FY2023 results, showcasing an impressive streak of growth with its 11th consecutive quarter of >20% revenue growth. The company's performance soared beyond previously issued guidance, boasting a quarterly revenue of $103 million coupled with an adjusted EBITDA margin hitting 23%. Both revenue and EPS consensus estimates have been beaten again:

Seeking Alpha, OPRA

As far as I can tell, the driving force behind Opera's solid quarterly results is its consistent focus on operational excellence. For example, the Opera GX browser reached a remarkable milestone: a record 26 million monthly active users (MAUs), and that's about 8% of the global internet users, according to the company's latest IR materials. Notably, the company witnessed substantial growth in its user base in North America and Europe, showing its ability to capture diverse market segments. I believe this achievement underscores the company's relentless drive to expand its user base in the high ARPU segments alongside the continuous enhancement of Aria, its browser AI across all product portfolios. In addition, Opera's advertising revenue grew by an impressive 24%, accounting for a remarkable 59% of the company's total revenue. This growth trajectory is due not only to the company's monetization strategy but also to the expansion of the Opera Ads platform.

OPRA's IR materials

Opera's Q3 results revealed a 25% increase in operating expenses (OPEX), primarily driven by elevated professional services fees and augmented marketing and distribution expenses. Despite these cost escalations, the company maintained a robust operating profit of $16.1 million. Additionally, with a net income of $16.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $23.8 million, Opera continues to exhibit strong financial performance like at the time I looked at it last time.

OPRA's FCF stood at $13.4 million in Q3 2023, underpinned by its solid revenue growth and prudent spending practices. This financial strength positions Opera Limited favorably for continued growth and innovation as it navigates the evolving landscape of the internet consumer market.

I think the company has margin improvement ahead thanks to a slowdown in OPEX and continued sales growth. Opera already generates 13.6% of revenue in the form of FCF, which seems to be a very stable figure without any recent sharp declines. I have no reason to think that this stability will be abruptly interrupted in the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

Opera, unlike most other small caps, especially in its sector, is a very shareholder-friendly company. The company's commitment to shareholder value was exemplified by OPRA returning a substantial $53 million through dividends and share repurchases during the latest quarter.

Seeking Alpha, OPRA Data by YCharts

Taking a closer look at the company's balance sheet, we can see that although the liquidity, represented by $83.5 million in cash and investments, has dipped since last year, it's still quite solid. This amount is enough to consider Opera in good shape financially, especially with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09 and current and quick ratios at around 4.7 and 2.4 respectively:

Data by YCharts

Looking ahead, Opera has revised its full-year revenue guidance upwards to $394 - 397 million, demonstrating confidence in its growth trajectory. Similarly, the adjusted EBITDA guidance has been raised to $88 - 90 million, reflecting the company's optimism regarding its profitability outlook.

For the fourth quarter, we guide revenue to $110 million to $113 million or up 16% year-over-year at the midpoint. And adjusted EBITDA of $22 million to $24 million or 21% margin at the midpoint. Both represent substantial lifts versus our previous implicit Q4 guidance, increasing our guided year-over-year growth rate for Q4 by 6 percentage points and our adjusted EBITDA margin by 1.4 percentage points at the midpoint. Consequently, our full year revenue guidance is now $394 million to $397 million in its entirety above our prior range of $380 million to $390 million and representing 19% growth at the midpoint. Our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance is now $88 million to $90 million also in its entirety, above our prior range of $80 million to $84 million and representing a 23% margin at the midpoint. Our cost expectations have remained consistent all year, but with less marketing spend than built into our guidance. We still expect Q4 to represent the year high in terms of marketing expenses and to exceed $30 million of quarterly spend, though, our full year marketing cost is now likely to come in below full year 2022, a great achievement in the context of our revenue growth Source: Opera's latest earnings call, author's emphasis added

I believe Opera's initiatives in AI, advertising platforms, and the Opera GX browser are the key drivers of growth in the quarters to come. Aria, Opera's internally developed browser AI, is being rolled out across various platforms, offering users new features and enhancing engagement. The advertising platform, Opera Ads, continues to attract advertisers globally, leveraging real-time bidding and partner inventories to maximize campaign performance.

In my view, with the progress made on these projects, Opera's margins seem poised to hold steady or possibly even strengthen in the quarters ahead. Management's positive outlook, which has often been on point in recent times, indirectly reinforces this expectation. If we see a modest uptick in OPRA's EBITDA and bottom-line margins, it could translate into an uptick in the stock's valuation multiples, which have been declining noticeably since the start of this year.

YCharts, author's notes

The market anticipates a significant ~46% decline in the EV/EBITDA multiple for the next year compared to the trailing twelve-month (TTM) multiple. So Opera Limited is currently trading at less than 9 times next year's projected EBITDA, while also maintaining a relatively low level of debt on its balance sheet. In my view, this makes the stock very attractively priced.

Regarding the P/E ratio for next year, there is an anticipated reduction of 24.2%. While this decrease is somewhat smaller, it still implies that investors are anticipating a slowdown in the company's growth. However, when we consider the developments discussed earlier, it's evident that growth prospects are actually accruing rather than diminishing. In light of this, I believe Opera appears quite undervalued, trading at less than 12 times next year's projected net earnings.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

If the market consensus for FY2024 EPS does indeed reach 95 cents and the P/E multiple expands to 15x, aligning with the current TTM figure, then we're looking at a target price for OPRA stock of $14.25. This corresponds to an undervaluation of 30% compared to the current price per share.

Opera is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results for the last fiscal year on February 16, 2024:

Seeking Alpha, OPRA

Interestingly, according to Seeking Alpha, none of the Wall Street analysts have adjusted their forecasts in the last quarter or even several months, hinting at a lack of coverage for this company. Given this observation, I believe there's a significant chance of Opera surpassing the current consensus forecasts. So I'm inclined to consider purchasing OPRA before the report or promptly after it, contingent on the outcome.

Risks To Consider

An investment in OPRA stock carries some essential risks that every potential investor should carefully consider. First of all, the tech arena in which Opera operates is a highly competitive field that is constantly evolving with new technologies. Staying ahead of the game is difficult, and if Opera falls behind in innovation or fails to keep up with changing consumer tastes, it could spell trouble for its market position and profits.

Another point to consider is Opera's global presence. Operating in different countries exposes the company to a range of risks, from currency fluctuations to regulatory hurdles. Changes in legislation or unstable political conditions in these regions could disrupt Opera's plans and affect its financial performance.

Finally, there is the constant threat of cyber security breaches and data privacy issues. Like many other technology companies, Opera collects and stores user data, making it a prime target for hackers. A security breach could not only damage Opera's reputation, but also lead to legal problems and financial losses. These risks need to be weighed up by investors as they could have a significant impact on the value of the OPRA stock.

The Bottom Line

Despite the myriad risks surrounding Opera Limited, I see it as significantly undervalued. Assessing its growth prospects and examining the various valuation metrics I estimate a growth potential of about 30%, as discussed in today's article. But, there may be even more upside depending on how the company reports for Q4 FY2023.

In my view, the risk-to-reward ratio in this growth story leans heavily toward the reward side of the equation. That's why I'm contemplating adding Opera to my medium-term portfolio, and I suggest you consider the same after conducting your own research.

Thanks for reading!