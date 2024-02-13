JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I wrote my previous and, so far, only article on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) more than four months ago in October 2023. With the company expected to report its Q4 earnings in a couple of weeks, I'd like to present this follow-up article to see how things stand now compared to more than a quarter ago.

In my October review, I rated the stock a "Sell", citing five major headwinds for the company. Since then, the stock has gained 11% compared to the market's 18% gain. But, does that mean Offerpad is getting ready to turn around, or was the stock simply a non-contributing passenger in the market's overall momentum? Let's find out revisiting the concerns raised in my earlier review plus covering new events, both positives and negatives.

Macro Challenges Remain

In Offerpad's Q3, homes acquired and sold once again went down more than 50% YoY. The only solace is that the pace of decrease slowed down in Q3 compared to Q2 (>75% each) as covered in the October review. While gross profit went up 1,000% YoY, the company still reported a net loss of $20 million in Q3. All these are almost directly related to the company, and the sector in general, adjusting to the COVID and post-COVID excesses. For example, in Q3 2022, the company sold nearly 25% homes than acquired, a clear indication that demand far out-numbered supply.

Sticking with macro challenges, while the stock market was hoping for a rate cut sooner than later, the Federal Reserve has made it clear that the first cut is likely months away. While fewer homebuyers are now willing to wait for a better market environment now (62%) than 6 months ago (85%), 62% still represents a significant number of potential buyers on the sidelines.

Homes Stats (investor.offerpad.com)

Debt Continues To Snowball

In my October review, I had raised debt and dilution as two major concerns. While shares outstanding have since remained constant (to be monitored after the upcoming report), long-term debt has gone up a whopping 44% since my last review 4 months ago. The $275 million in long-term debt is $20 million more than the company's current market capitalization and should put to rest any talks about the stock being undervalued purely based on price-to-sales multiple (covered below).

OPAD Debt (YChart.com)

CFO Steps Down

If there is one individual (position) who knows and understands a company's financial picture precisely, it is the company's CFO. In that context, it is interesting to note that the company announced the departure of its CFO in December. Here we are, two months later, the company's webpage does not list a new CFO as of this writing. In my personal experience (as an employee and as an investor), I've many times seen the Senior Vice President of Finance getting promoted to be the next CFO. Let's see if James Grout, Senior Vice President, Finance is named CFO in the near future or if an outsider is brought in as I believe a public company going without a CFO for long doesn't send the right message when it comes to fiduciary responsibilities.

New Business Initiatives

Offerpad recently introduced a new agent program where agents can earn up to 4% for listing and closing homes. Agents may also get exclusive access to tools and data about highly qualified sellers in specific zip codes. Offerpad PRO and Offerpad MAX are both expected to launch in mid-February, with the MAX program expected to expand further in the first quarter. While this may increase the transaction volume, I am afraid it may eat into the profit per home sold, which just started expanding as covered below.

But, It's Not All Gloom

Dating back to September 2021, the company has beaten revenue estimates in all but one quarter. Six out of these revenue beats have been by at least 18% and this should augur well for investors as the company is expected to report its Q4 report on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to have brought in $252.3 million in revenue, but to have lost 38 cents per share (Non-GAAP).

Sticking with revenue, based on 2024's expected revenue of $1.67 billion, the company is trading at a price-to-sales multiple of just 0.15. However, the debt situation and the fact that the company is expected to be even Non-GAAP profitable only in FY 2026 make it almost impossible to make a case for undervaluation here.

Focusing on the positives, despite (or because of?) selling a substantially lesser number of homes, Offerpad is making more per home it sells now than it did in FY 2022. Q2 2023 shows a 6% YoY jump in gross profit per home sold, while Q3 showed a significant jump in that metric as shown below.

Gross Profit Q3: 2023 vs 2022 (investor.offerpad.com)

Conclusion

What do all these mean in a nutshell? The stock's gain since my last coverage notwithstanding, I am sticking with my "Sell" rating as I expect one of the three scenarios below to pan out:

1. The company spirals down further, with its mounting debt and the challenging macro conditions pushing it closer to the dreaded "B" word. If you think that is too extreme to suggest, bear in mind that the company has already reverse-split to avoid getting delisted and is now worth less than a tenth of its IPO valuation ($2.7 billion).

2. The company gets bought out by one of its larger peers. Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), for example, exited the home-buying business quite early in the game but then partnered with Offerpad's direct rival to help people sell their homes quickly. It is not unfathomable for the likes of Zillow to come in and scoop Offerpad at a (further) reduced valuation.

3. Offerpad's stock goes much lower before the company starts becoming at least Non-GAAP-profitable, and there will be plenty of opportunities along the way to buy the stock lower for a "turnaround, trade-only" bet.