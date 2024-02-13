Richard Bord/Getty Images News

Renault SA (OTCPK:RNSDF;OTCPK:RNLSY) has returned to profitability and improved margins to record levels. Based on its improved financials, the company’s stock appears to be valued rather cheaply. Below, I explain what I believe to be the reasons and discuss why I believe the low valuation to be justified.

Strong Financials

From a financial point of view, Renault appears in good shape. Net income exceeded 2 billion for the first six months of FY2023. The second half results are all but certain to be somewhat weaker in terms of profit due to a negative contribution by Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANF;OTCPK:NSANY) in the fourth quarter, but group profit can still be expected to exceed €3 billion, I believe. Free cashflow is forecast at or above €2.5 billion for the full year. Revenue growth has slowed down compared to previous quarters (Q3: + 7.6 percent; automotive segment + 5 percent), but relative profitability keeps improving. The faster growth of revenue compared to unit sales (Q3: + 6.1 percent) further underlines this. Operating margins reached a level of close to 8 percent. For a volume manufacturer, that is quite healthy.

The balance sheet, too, is reasonably healthy. The company reported a net financial position of the automotive segment €2.18 billion as of June 30th (latest data available).

One factor that should not be entirely forgotten is that nowadays Renault’s Formula One team (Alpine Racing Ltd.) represents tangible value beyond a marketing boost. Recent investments value the team (ex-engine division) at $900 million. Renault’s 76 percent majority interest should be worth around €650 million.

EV Vulnerability

All this inevitably leads to the question of why Renault, despite strong financial performance, trades at such a cheap valuation. At the time of writing, markets valued the company at only around 3 times earnings. The obvious answer is that there must be risks to future profitability. The more interesting question is: what are those?

From my point of view, one factor stands out in that regard. Renault, I believe, is especially vulnerable to an eventual transition towards electric mobility. Arguably, the recently failed (or at least shelved) IPO of its EV division Ampere is a strong indication that, as demonstrated by an apparent lack of market interest (at least at Renault’s targeted valuation for the carve-put), I am not entirely alone in this assessment.

Renault’s vulnerability has two main causes. The first is its product lineup. The company caters overwhelmingly to the lower to middle segments of the car market. Its products tend to be smaller and/or cheaper cars. These are among the hardest to electrify in an economically viable manner. Arguably, the vehicle class best suited to electrification are large premium vehicles. That is for two reasons: price and weight of batteries do not matter as much, as those cars are heavy and expensive anyway. Renault, unfortunately, happens to be one of the few manufacturers that does not have a premium brand (if one is to leave aside Alpine, which is rather niche, given its focus on relatively pure sports cars). On the contrary, besides its eponymous core brand, the company’s most important brand is budget focused Dacia. In fairness, it should be mentioned that, through its stake in Nissan, the company does at least have an indirect economic interest in Infiniti. On a side note, its relatively low prestige brands may also make Renault more vulnerable to competition by Chinese EV makers exporting at dumping prices.

The second cause of Renault’s particular vulnerability is its geographic exposure. As of Q3, Europe accounts for almost 70 percent (68.69 percent, to be precise) of the group’s unit sales. Among the major world regions, I believe Europe to be by far the most likely to see apolitically enforced EV transition. As it stands, ICEs as a means of mass transportation are set to be phased out in the EU by 2035 (barring unforeseen capacity growth in e-fuels on a massive scale).

So, Renault has little alternative to continued and accelerated electrification. That will not only require significant capex in the present. It is also likely to put downward pressure on margins going forward. Especially with the looming threats of new competitors from China entering the European market and a possible entry level Model 2 from Tesla Inc. (TSLA) being already in the works, with a target price below §25,000 (so likely to be offered far below €30,000 in Europe). The current profitability is, in my opinion, not unlikely to represent a peak for the foreseeable future.

State Influence

When assessing Renault as an investment, it should also be taken into account that its largest shareholder is actually the French government at 15.01 percent ownership. Historically, France has always had a tendency of “Dirigisme”, state intervention. Especially when it comes to large industrial businesses employing thousands of workers domestically. Add to that the influence of traditionally highly entrenched and aggressive French trade unions. When push comes to shove, I would not necessarily bet on the largest shareholder working strictly in the interest of shareholder value. At the same time, EU law largely prevents national governments from subsidizing a company. So overall, while certainly not an outright red flag, I believe that the significant government influence may arguably justify a certain discount relative to comparable companies’ valuation.

Alliances Make A Takeover Unlikely

Normally, Renault’s business profile would make it a prime candidate for a merger or takeover. For example, there have been reports of French ambitions to merge Renault with Stellantis N.V. (STLA) recently. However, I believe that its various alliances and partnerships would present significant obstacles to any such attempt.

First, there is the existing three-way alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (OTCPK:MMTOF). This includes a cross shareholding between Nissan and Renault. Nissan owns 15 percent of Renault (and may exercise its voting rights, following an overhaul of the alliance’s inner workings). Renault, on the other hand, retains a 38 percent (after divestment of a 5 percent stake in December) shareholding in Nissan, with 23 percent held in trust (the company may not exercise voting rights, but is entitled to all economic benefits). I would expect further divestments going forward, with proceeds being used to fund the EV transition. Eventually, I think it is rather likely that the stake will be paired down to the 15 percent held directly. In addition to this cross shareholdings, Nissan and Mitsubishi are also on track to acquire minority stakes in Ampere.

At the same time, there is a second important partnership aside from the existing alliance. A joint venture between Renault’s ICE development and manufacturing division, which was carved out under the name Horse, and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GELYF;OTCPK:GELYY) was agreed upon in August. There are talks with Saudi Aramco joining the partnership with; the two carmakers would each retain a 40 percent stake, with Aramco owning the remaining 20 percent of Horse.

Given these alliances and the resulting shareholder structure at the group level as well as across Renault’s various subsidiaries, I believe that a merger with or acquisition by any party outside the alliance hardly makes sense. It would simply be too complicated. A deeper integration of Renault and Nissan, meanwhile, appears unlikely as well. In fact, signs have been pointing into the opposite direction recently, with Renault terminating common purchasing agreements and reducing its stake in Nissan. In consequence, I do not foresee any meaningful M&A activity involving Renault in the nearer future.

Conclusion

All in all, I conclude that while Renault is undoubtedly valued relatively cheap, there is ample justification for the low valuation. The company is in good financial shape, but it faces significant challenges going forward. Absent a significant catalyst, I do not believe that the stock is necessarily undervalued. Such a catalyst could be an eventual Ampere IPO, provided the division will be net profitable. Yet, while this remains possible at some point in the future, I certainly do not expect it to be imminent today. Meanwhile, the low valuation and a reasonably healthy balance sheet offer some downside protection, despite looming challenges. Consequently, I view the stock as a hold for the time being.

