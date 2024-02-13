Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Is Dead Money, With No Profit Growth Forecast (Rating Downgrade)

Feb. 13, 2024 3:55 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Summary

  • PayPal disappoints investors with no profit growth forecast for the year, leading to a loss in market value.
  • The company continues to lose customer accounts, raising concerns about the relevance of its service.
  • PYPL stock classification is changed to Hold due to the lack of growth prospects.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) dished up a major disappointment on February 7, 2024 which is when the company essentially told investors that they better not expect any profit growth this year. Duh.

Though PayPal beat profit estimates for the

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

P
Pete in SA
Today, 3:59 AM
Thanks for the confirmation. It was painful but I sold a month ago at a huge loss. My patience did not pay off and like you say here, PYPL likely to be dead money for some time more. And that is best case. Far too many alternate coming on the market and besides I believe that if you go woke, you will eventually go broke.
