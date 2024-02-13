JasonDoiy

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) dished up a major disappointment on February 7, 2024 which is when the company essentially told investors that they better not expect any profit growth this year. Duh.

Though PayPal beat profit estimates for the last quarter, the poor profit forecast weighed heavily on PayPal's valuation and made PayPal dead money in the short term.

The digital payments-focused fintech lost almost $8 billion in market value after its earnings forecast disappointed investors and it continued to lose heavily in terms of customer accounts in the fourth quarter, too. PayPal's only lever for growth at this point may be cost cuts and share repurchases.

Consequently, I am modifying my stock classification to Hold.

My Rating History

My bullish view on PayPal was informed by the fintech's robust sales and profit growth in the past.

Furthermore, PayPal's low earnings multiple also attracted me to take up a position in the company and add the stock to my growth portfolio.

Unfortunately, there is not going to be much growth happening at PayPal, at least not in 2024, which is the reason why I think a stock classification of Hold now makes a lot more sense.

PayPal Beats Profit Estimates, But Outlook Is Extremely Soft

PayPal's quarterly profits were $1.48 per share in the fourth quarter, which exceeded the consensus by 12 cents. Profits beat despite PayPal losing more than 2 million customers in the last quarter. It was the second consecutive profit beat for PayPal in the fourth quarter.

Earnings (Yahoo Finance)

The Two Elephants In The Room: PayPal Sees No Growth, Continues To Bleed Accounts

PayPal's non-GAAP EPS increased 24% YoY to $5.10 in 2023, but the company does not expect any profit growth this year whatsoever, which was the main reason why the fintech lost almost $8 billion in market value on Thursday.

The profit forecast was already quite depressing, but the underlying fundamentals, particularly as far as customer losses are concerned, don't look great either.

PayPal had 426 million customers at the end of last year, reflecting a 2% YoY decline and the growth trend has gotten worse every single quarter in 2023: PayPal started off with 2% positive growth in active accounts in 4Q-22 and this growth rate has gradually deteriorated to the point where the fintech's active accounts fell 2% in the most recent quarter.

The consistency of the decline, as slow as it is, is extremely concerning and raises broader issues about how relevant customers think PayPal's service really is. PayPal has not shown that it can reverse its poor account trend, which is, of course, of deep concern for a company that needs to return to growth in order to justify a re-rating of the stock.

Active Accounts (PayPal Holdings)

Though the number of customers using PayPal declined, the fintech remained widely profitable in the fourth quarter. Sales growth was a decent 9% YoY and PayPal produced $1.4 billion in profits.

The benefit that PayPal has over other fintechs is that it got an early start in the industry and managed to accumulate a large customer pool that the fintech can now monetize.

While PayPal is still highly profitable, the underlying account issues must be addressed or the fintech will ultimately see the very viability of its business model get challenged.

Q4-23 Financial Results (PayPal Holdings)

Technical Situation

The technical situation for PayPal deteriorated substantially after earnings, and the short-term setup likely indicates that PayPal is headed for new lows. On surging volumes, PayPal stock plummeted 11.24% on Thursday and broke through both the 200-day and the 50-day moving average lines.

In the near term, this means that the 52-week low at $50.25 could also be challenged. If this were to happen, PayPal's chart picture would further pressure bulls.

PayPal does have a lot of support around $50, however, so if this support level holds, PayPal may be due for a recovery rally.

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

PayPal Is Now Cheap For A Reason

The math is simple: PayPal predicts $5.10 per share in profits this year and no growth at all. This leads us to a leading earnings multiple of 11x, which is way below the multiple that PayPal used to trade at. PayPal used to trade at earnings multiples north of 30x, which was when the fintech was still growing its accounts.

PE Ratio (PayPal Holdings)

Persistent account losses and a weak profit outlook have weighed heavily on PayPal's valuation this week. Normally, I would say that a 11x earnings multiple reflects a high margin of safety, particularly for a company like PayPal, which is still widely profitable. With that being said, investors value growth and look to the future, and PayPal disappoints greatly.

Block, Inc. (SQ), for instance, is anticipated to deliver more than 50% profit growth in 2024, primarily because Block's customer base is expected to grow.

With PayPal disappointed with its poor outlook, the market is set to lower its average estimates in the coming days as well. With no profit growth anticipated for 2024, PayPal also lacks a catalyst for a re-rating.

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Why PayPal Might Not Be Dead Money

PayPal must reverse its poor performance in terms of keeping customers on the platform. The only lever PayPal really has to grow its profits moving forward are share repurchases (targeted to be about $5 billion in 2024) and pushing for a larger amount of cost savings.

If PayPal, in addition to these things, returns to account growth, the fintech may initiate a stock a re-rating and see a better stock performance as a result.

One point that may actually help PayPal in 2024 is the retreat of inflation, which has fallen to 3.4% in December and which could help the consumer. If the consumer remains confident in the economy and spends money, PayPal, which is still used for a lot of eCommerce transactions, could beat low expectations.

My Conclusion

This was bad, real bad. PayPal continued to lose a large number of accounts, more than 2 million in the fourth quarter, which is not exactly what one likes to see from a company operating in the fast-growing fintech market.

The account loss situation has also gotten quite a bit worse in 2023, which I, unfortunately, did not foresee.

PayPal's admission to not expect any profit growth whatsoever this year is a game changer for me, triggering a change in my stock classification to Hold.

PayPal may be cheap now, based on profits, but clearly, there is a reason for it. With no growth on the horizon, PayPal may indeed be just dead money.