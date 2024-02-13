Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MKS Instruments: Breaks Out Despite A Mixed Q4 Earnings

Feb. 13, 2024 4:01 AM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • The latest report beat estimates for the top and the bottom line, but it also included soft guidance and an outlook for a flattish FY2024.
  • MKS Instruments stock dropped initially, but it turned around in order to break higher and in the process blew past a resistance level that had kept it contained.
  • The stock has almost doubled in value and some problems have indeed been solved, but there are still issues in need of a solution.
  • There is a case to be made for, but also against MKSI since both arguments have their merits worth taking into account.

Wide Shot Inside Advanced Semiconductor Production Fab Cleanroom. Automated Robots are Transporting Wafers between Machines.

SweetBunFactory

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) put the final touches on FY2023 with the release of the Q4 report on February 7. The year 2023 was a rather tumultuous one for MKSI with a number of setbacks. Among other things, MKSI suffered a GAAP

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.86K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MKSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MKSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.