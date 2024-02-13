Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZIM Integrated Shipping: Do Not Bet On Uncertain Dividend Yields

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.55K Followers

Summary

  • It is no secret that ZIM is a beneficiary of the ongoing Red Sea crisis, with the Drewry’s World Container Index already rising to $3,786 per 40ft container.
  • We suppose part of the exuberance is warranted, with 13% of its total TEUs carried through the Cross-Suez in 2022, accounting for 14% of its freight revenues.
  • However, anyone hoping for rich FQ4'23 dividends may be disappointed indeed, with things appearing to be promising only from the FQ1'24 earnings onwards.
  • Readers must also note its immense lease/ loan liabilities, with the ZIM management likely to focus on its near-term fleet renewal and balance sheet deleveraging.
  • This alone exemplifies why ZIM will remain tightly tied to the macro global events, with the extreme volatility and variable dividend payouts likely to burn anyone who attempted to time their entry points.

Burning one hundred dollar

sbayram

We previously covered ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) in November 2023, discussing how the prolonged macroeconomic recovery and container fleet oversupplies contributed to its impacted TEU rates and top/ bottom line.

With the volatile energy prices also triggering the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.55K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (25.52K)
"readers must note that ZIM still reports elevated lease liabilities and borrowings of $3.03B (-8.4% QoQ/ -4.1% YoY), attributed to its fleet renewal and delivery of 47 new chartered vessels between Q1'23 - Q4'24."

It is only the ships that have already been delivered which are included in the lease liabilities. You can expect the figure to increase as the remaining ships are delivered this year.
B
Brent Chitwood
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (93)
Please help me understand. Aren't the Lease Liabilities shown on the Balance Sheet simply the Calculated Liability of the leases and the amount shown on the Cash Flow is nothing more than the lease payments themselves? Yes, they do front end load the payments on the leases but that is nothing more than the equivilance of a down payment. So why do you feel that there is anything special or a problem with these payments?
O
Orey1000
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (6)
I sold most of my position in the 14s. This stock has been on a rollercoaster since it paid 6.40 in April 2023 and none thereafter. So with a zero or minimal dividend on qtr 4 and “something “ in qtr 1 3024, what is the price target? 15? 18?
N
Neeoo
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (22)
@Orey1000 15? 18? 21? 28? etc.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.