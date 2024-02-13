Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bitcoin Near $50,000, What Next?

Feb. 13, 2024 4:41 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD) Crypto3 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bitcoin is nearing $50,000, and the S&P 500 is above 5000, supported by increased global liquidity.
  • Bitcoin has upside potential due to the upcoming halving cycle and strong fundamentals.
  • However, a return of inflation could derail the bullish thesis.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »
Metallic Question Marks Illuminated By Blue And Pink Lights On Blue And Pink Background

MicroStockHub

Thesis Summary

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is nearing $50,000, not too far from its all-time highs, while the S&P 500 is above 5000.

So what's next? Does this rally have legs?

From the most basic perspective, the current rally in assets has been

Crypto is a key element un building a truly diversified portfolio that will can protect your wealth from anything and anyone.

This is just one of many exciting cryptocurrencies you can buy right now!

Join The Pragmatic Investor to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the crypto space.Crypto Memes – Meme MugsHere's what you will get with your subscription:

- Access to our Crypto Portfolio.

- On-chain analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

- Deep dive reports on Altcoins.

- Technical Analysis of major cryptocurrencies.

- News updates.

Crypto is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
18.75K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

RL2200 profile picture
RL2200
Today, 5:24 AM
Comments (942)
I am bullish since oct of 2023 and see a ATH of 70k-85k in this cycle!!
T
Thankyouforyourinsights
Today, 5:05 AM
Comments (2)
Great article- long BTC

Just a question ‘Right now, 6.25 BTC are offered as a reward for each block mined. At today’s price, that would be equal to a little over $15 billion in what we could call selling pressure.’ can you clarify the 15 billion or is it million? Thanks.
chillside profile picture
chillside
Today, 4:48 AM
Comments (501)
"Bitcoin Near $50,000, What Next?"

-> 60k$.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.