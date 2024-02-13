Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unilever: Don't Expect Market Beating Returns

Feb. 13, 2024 4:43 AM ETUnilever PLC (UL) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Unilever significantly underperformed the market in the past 3 years, down -11% while the S&P500 is up almost 28%.
  • The action plan presented by new CEO Hein Schumacher is expected to drive 3-5% annual revenue growth while modestly improving margins, which is fairly reflected in the $50 stock price.
  • Despite solid Q4 2023 results with a return to positive volume growth and margin improvements, Unilever lacks catalysts for market-beating returns.
  • Unilever could be attractive for income-oriented investors looking for a reliable dividend yielding almost 4% with moderate risk and stock volatility.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stock Research Platform as a new contributor.

This article was written by

Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
2 Followers
Stock Research Platform (SRP) is run by an experienced full-time CFO and equity investor with a passion for researching stocks to find asymmetric investment opportunities. SRP is screening the market for companies with a strong balance sheet, a sustainable growth pathway, and a valuation that offers significant upside potential with limited downside risk. SRP articles reflect the author's personal opinion on stocks at the time of research, and are not investment advice. Everyone’s investment goals and risk tolerance are different, so please do your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
Jry295
Today, 5:11 AM
Comments (497)
Very good article great analysis. My one additional thought is that with 60% of its sales going to emerging markets if they get established a good amount of growth will come which will send the stock price up. Otherwise a nice stock for a dividend portfolio.
