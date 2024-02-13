-/AFP via Getty Images

Introduction

In October 2023, I wrote a bullish article on SA about Niger-focused uranium mining company Global Atomic (OTCQX:GLATF) (TSX:GLO:CA) in which I said that a reasonable valuation could be about $473.5 million, which was equal to a 46.5% upside potential back then.

The company's share price has soared by 47.3% since that article came out despite a C$15 million ($11.1 million) private placement in December as spot uranium prices have recently surpassed $100 per pound. Yet, the political crisis in Niger is still in full swing and I think that Global Atomic no longer looks cheap at a market valuation of over $500 million. It’s been a good run, and I’m cutting my rating on the stock to neutral. Let’s review.

Overview of the recent developments

In case you are unfamiliar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. Global Atomic’s main asset is an 80% interest in the Dasa uranium project in Niger, which hosts the highest-grade sandstone-hosted uranium deposit in the world. It has measured and indicated resources of 109.6 pounds of uranium at an average grade of 4,926 ppm using a cut-off grade of 1,500 ppm eU3O8 according to a revised resource estimate from May 2023. This represents a major improvement compared to the previous resource estimate from July 2019, mainly thanks to a 16,000-meter drill program completed during 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, Global Atomic completed a feasibility study, according to which it would mine 44 million pounds of uranium over a period of 12 years. This represents about a fifth of the orebody and the estimated after-tax net present value (NPV) at $100 per pound using an 8% discount rate was $1.49 billion. Global Atomic plans to release an updated feasibility study by the end of Q1 2024 which should boost the NPV and reserves significantly thanks to the 50% increase in indicated resources in May 2023.

Global Atomic also owns 49% of a zinc oxide recovery plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye. This facility typically sells between 30,000 and 40,000 pounds of zinc per year, but it’s hard to put a price on it due to issues with output and profitability following the Türkiye-Syria earthquakes in February 2023. The latter affected several steel mills in Türkiye.

Overall, I think that Global Atomic has the best undeveloped uranium project outside of Canada’s Athabasca Basin due to the high grade and low all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $22.13 per pound and I expect the key financials for Dasa to improve significantly with the upcoming updated feasibility study. In my view, the NPV is likely to surpass $2.5 billion and Global Atomic looks undervalued at first glance considering its market capitalization stands at $513.7 million as of the time of writing. Yet, there are several major issues here:

1) Spot uranium prices have rapidly risen to a 16-year high due to supply issues which are unlikely to last for long. On February 1, Kazakhstan’s state-owned Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) cut its 2024 uranium production guidance by 13% due to operational issues. In addition, supply from Niger continues to be uncertain due to a coup d'état carried out in July 2023.

2) The political crisis in Niger seems to be far from a peaceful resolution. Back in October, I said that we could get there in the coming weeks, as the military accepted a mediation proposal from Algeria. The tensions seem to be rising recently with Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso (all of which had coups) quit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January. Earlier that month, Niger agreed to develop military cooperation with Russia and announced that it decided to suspend grants of new mining licenses. In my view, the political crisis in Niger has started driving away foreign investment from the country and this is also affecting Global Atomic.

3) Back in October, I said that initial CAPEX for Phase 1 was estimated at $208 million and that the company was expecting to finalize financing for Dasa's construction in Q4 2023. Well, Global Atomic had C$23.5 million ($17.5 million) in cash at the end of September and raised C$15 million ($11.1 million) through a non-brokered private placement in December. The company thus remains far from funding the construction of Dasa. On January 10, Global Atomic released a corporate update, but there was no mention of funding progress. According to the February 2024 corporate presentation, funding is now expected to be secured by the end of Q1 2024. Yet, I’m unconvinced about the timeline in light of the recent events in Niger and I think that there is a high chance that construction will not complete in 2025.

Overall, Global Atomic’s share price seems to have received a boost over the past few months from rising spot uranium prices. Ironically, one of the main reasons the latter are soaring is the political crisis in Niger, where the company’s main asset is located. On one hand, it seems that Global Atomic could be finding it hard to attract investors to fund the development of its project due to the political risk in the country. On the other hand, if the political crisis gets resolved soon, uranium prices could tumble, which is likely to put the company’s share price under pressure. In my view, the risks are mounting and this could be a good time for investors to start thinking about trimming or closing their positions.

Investor takeaway

I think that Global Atomic has one of the best undeveloped uranium projects in the world, and Dasa's key financials are likely to become even better with the release of the updated feasibility study before the end of March. That being said, the company is stuck in a catch-22 – its market valuation is likely soaring due to rising uranium prices as a result of the tense political situation in Niger. This seems to be jeopardizing securing funding, which could delay the construction of Dasa. If the political crisis in the country gets resolved, I think uranium prices could rapidly fall back to around $60 per pound. At that price, Dasa has an after-tax NPV of $661 million based on the 2021 feasibility study. In my view, the risk/reward ratio here no longer looks good, considering Global Atomic has a market capitalization of over $510 million as of the time of writing.

