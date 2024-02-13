Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Atomic: Political Crisis In Niger Creates A Catch-22 (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • In my view, the market valuation is soaring due to rising uranium prices as a result of the tense political situation in Niger.
  • However, Global Atomic’s flagship project is located there, and the company failed to secure funding for its construction in 2023.
  • If the political crisis in the country gets resolved soon, I think uranium prices could rapidly fall back to around $60 per pound.
  • At that uranium price level, Dasa has an after-tax NPV of $661 million, based on the 2021 feasibility study.
TOPSHOT-NIGER-FRANCE-POLITICS-COUP-UNREST

-/AFP via Getty Images

Introduction

In October 2023, I wrote a bullish article on SA about Niger-focused uranium mining company Global Atomic (OTCQX:GLATF) (TSX:GLO:CA) in which I said that a reasonable valuation could be about $473.5

Gold Panda has been working as an M&A analyst for over 11 years. He's been investing since 2007. Preferring value to growth, he tends to take a relatively conservative approach in his investing. His focus is on small and micro-cap stocks, which he believes is the area which offers the greatest opportunity to exploit market mis-pricings.

Gold Panda is part of the team that runs the investing group Microcap Review. He provides a real-time portfolio to the group. Microcap Review focuses on three areas of opportunity in the micro-cap space: arbitrage and special situations, net-nets and undervalued stocks. Learn more.

Comments (1)

v
vadim_plz
Today, 5:37 AM
Comments (108)
1) Uranium prices have nothing to do with Niger political crisis.
"If the political crisis in the country gets resolved, I think uranium prices could rapidly fall back to around $60 per pound."

Of course you're free to think whatever you wish, but the reality is quite different.

2) The credit committee will take place by the end of the month, the final decision is gonna be April, according to SR.

3) New FS is gonna come in two weeks.

All in all I personally welcome a try to cool down the share price, who knows probably there are some folks around willing to sell after the reading, I know a lot of folks including myself happy to buy more lower.
