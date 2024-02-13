Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital's Q4 Signals Rough Times Ahead

Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ares Capital reported strong Q4 results, with core EPS rising and NAV per share increasing.
  • That being said, the outlook is less stellar.
  • We delve into why ARCC is likely going to deliver weak returns to shareholders moving forward.
Businessman With Spyglass Looking Out Toward Mountain Range

DNY59

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) recently reported Q4 results that were quite strong, continuing a string of robust performance since the COVID-19 outbreak:

Moreover, ARCC not only sustained its base quarterly dividend through the COVID-19 lockdowns but has since

Samuel Smith
Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (24)

bobcowman
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (1.62K)
How long do we allow analysts to predict a recession? For a year? For five years?
boolanger
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (908)
I think it must be pointed out that a recession can ultimately be good for a BDC sitting on- or having easy access- to cash. With banks in general and regional banks in particular unlikely to make more aggressive loans over the next couple of years, the BDCs provide a financial disintermediation function which plays well into BDCs hands. This also holds true with the Office Real Estate debacle many financial experts expect next year. Your concerns are valid in some instances but the opportunities seem particularly fortuitous over the next couple of years. Stick with quality and enjoy the fruits soon to be offered you.
Mojo1977
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (307)
Please put the crack pipe away, you can’t see the future and any speculation therefore is pure bs
Lawrence J. Kramer
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (11.57K)
ARCC: "... I think others probably have [too] but nothing that's causing us a whole lot of concern."

Samuel Smith: "Here we see a clear admission from management that - while headline underwriting performance remains strong - the underlying state of their portfolio is eroding rather substantially."

I see a recognition from management that - while defaults may increase a bit - the underlying state of their portfolio is quite healthy. I guess we hear what we want to hear, see what we want to see.

I'm not talking my book here. I sold my ARCC when the premium got higher than I like. They're good, but I think the risk/reward ratio is better elsewhere. Still, from the quoted statement, I do not infer that "the underlying state of their portfolio is eroding rather substantially."
yazzer
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (1.34K)
Been in this name since 2017 and it has become my largest holding. That said, I turned off DRIP a couple of months ago and sold both the $20 and $21 calls against my position.

I see a probable pullback - maybe all the way to 17-19 - but will not sell my core holdings unless called away at option expiry.
glenmar25
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (267)
Take heed and sell this horrible stock. Then I can back up the truck or maybe buy hand over fist!
Dominic7
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (752)
As long as the dividend is intact, who cares ?
jesser6584
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (757)
I don't consider a flattening of the dividend and trading a couple of percent above book value to represent tough times. Discussion of a recession hurting the stock also makes little sense given the partly Fed engineered soft landing, strong stock market, strong GDP, lessening inflation, strong job market, and upcoming rate cuts . These factors make some sudden increase in defaults on debt less, not more likely.
Most investors are not trying to achieve huge gains in share price with BDC, REIT, or MLP positions. Reasonably stable share/unit price and dividend/distribution is what most income investors want, and ARCC continues to deliver.
Long ARCC
saun
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (1)
CION trades at a huge discount. Thoughts?
mango_man
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (1.55K)
ARCC is a core holding of mine, but I’ve lightened up as this goldilocks period for BDCs is coming to a close. I believe they will issue shares this year, that is often a good time to reload at a better price.
Be A Man
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (5.16K)
I disagree with your assumptions and rather volatile adjectives used. You’re one of the very few that now expect a recession. You assume rates will decrease in the short term. Not expected now by just about anyone. Much later in the year snd a slow drop. Defaults will rise to historic levels at some point but “soaring”? In any case the main reason for not raising dividends is to give Nii a cushion to fully fund current dividend levels for quite some time when rates do fall. And since BDCs are income investments that is what matters. As far as 1st lien, 2nd lien composition. I personally feel that stat is overblown. If the Bdc does its due diligence well like Arcc a strong companies 2nd lien is far better than a weak 1st lien.
Emeth Tamim
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (134)
@Be A Man I largely agree with you. I do think the recession risks have greatly dissipated, and the interest rate cuts may not come as quickly or as sharply as people were once expecting. I disagree with you on the 1st/2nd tier liens. ARCC does have an impressive track record, but those 1st/2nd tier liens are great security in case of the unexpected. The last few years have shown us just how unpredictable the economic environment can be. I do not expect a recession, but you never know. The country could collectively snap and vote Taylor Swift for president only to find that she's far more war-mongering than anyone ever expected. After incarcerating all her ex's as political dissidents, and launching a ground invasion of Canada for not paying her tribute, thus creating uncertainty on our shores, that added security from the 1st and 2nd tier liens may look a little more attractive.
grbbiker
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (728)
Having always enjoyed your articles, I am fascinated that you are leery on ARCC but own FSK. Does the PIK income percentage on FSK, which I understand from BDC Buzz is over 6%, not make you leery? Thanks from Maine;-)
sjebens
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (170)
It took a while to get through the 10 positives in your analysis before the lein exposure concern. I wonder why they put themselves in this position; I'm thinking they are internally managed and therefore rewarded by assets under management. I'm not going to back up the truck or sell either.
Thanks!
Stefan Redlich
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (9.02K)
As long as the dividend remains constant during these times, I am more than satisfied
Mike-SC
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (643)
@Stefan Redlich As am I......
muskellunge55
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (385)
Is it possible for an SA writer to get through a post without using “That being said” or “robust?” I don’t think so. Overdone to say the least. “That being said” has been banned from the English language recently by Lake Superior State University, which puts out an annual list of overused words and expressions.
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (4.78K)
@muskellunge55 not true. I don’t say those two things lol
stuyoung
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (506)
I like the 1st/2nd Lien Exposure list…nice input to a shopping list!
Algom
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (236)
Next year will not be as great for BDCs as last probably but I suspect the good ones will manage. What I did find interesting was the fact that the creme de la creme MAIN has only 68% 1-2 lien. So maybe it is not such an important factor?
Optician52
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (415)
I'm 71 and a buy and hold guy for the healthy dividends !
Tino1108
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (145)
Are you recommending to sell it? If so, what would you buy to replace it?
nyle alexla
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (916)
Arcc is really good investment. No complain.
