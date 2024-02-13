DNY59

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) recently reported Q4 results that were quite strong, continuing a string of robust performance since the COVID-19 outbreak:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, ARCC not only sustained its base quarterly dividend through the COVID-19 lockdowns but has since grown it by a whopping 20%, which is quite impressive given how high its payout is.

In this article, I will review ARCC's Q4 results in light of my recently shared concerns about ARCC and share why its Q4 earnings call commentary and emerging macroeconomic factors signal that its dividend growth is coming to an end for the foreseeable future.

ARCC Stock's Q4 Results

ARCC's Q4 results were strong, with core EPS rising sequentially by 6.8% and remaining flat year-over-year. Moreover, NAV per share increased from $18.99 to $19.24 sequentially. This reflected strong value creation for shareholders by ARCC during Q4.

Moreover, its weighted average yield on debt and other income-producing securities at amortized cost increased by 10 basis points from 12.4% to 12.5%, and on its total investment portfolio it also increased by 10 basis points from 11.2% to 11.3%.

The balance sheet also remained in solid shape, with the net leverage ratio falling slightly from 1.03x to 1.02x, giving management plenty of flexibility to increase leverage if they deem it necessary and/or hard times come to the company and it experiences a meaningful decline in equity value. Its earnings to fixed charge ratio also improved from 3.3x to 3.4x, giving it a pretty comfortable financial position.

The strength of its underlying investment portfolio continued to weaken slightly during the quarter, though its percentage allocation to riskier investments did not increase (~7% of total investments were ranked the lowest scores of Grade 1 or 2, constant sequentially). Meanwhile, its highest ranked performing investments (Grade 4), fell from 21% to 18% of the portfolio, and its Grade 2 investments increased from 72% to 75%.

This slight weakening of the portfolio was also reflected in the non-accrual numbers, with non-accruals increasing from 1.2% to 1.3% of the portfolio on an amortized cost basis and remaining flat at 0.6% on a fair value basis.

The dividend also appeared to remain quite safe, with the quarterly dividend of $0.48 easily covered (1.3x) by core earnings per share and estimated spillover income at $1.09, covering the dividend by 2.3x.

ARCC Stock Outlook

That being said, despite the hefty dividend coverage and the continued sequential growth, it appears that ARCC's dividend growth outlook is less stellar.

First and foremost, the two-headed monster of likely lower short-term interest rates in the near future due to Federal Reserve rate cuts and a still highly-likely recession is weighing on my outlook for ARCC and the sector. In fact, even ARCC management - despite the company's very strong Q4 results - is signaling caution and is not raising its dividend despite it being very well covered. On the earnings call, this is what they had to say about their earnings trajectory:

I think the natural trend is likely to be lower and defaults pick up substantially, right? So I think the expectation is that base rates are likely to go down this year, so we'll see a little bit of pressure there. And if the economy remains resilient and defaults, even if they creep up modestly, don't spike, which is my expectation. I think you'll see sort of a stable spread environment, with perhaps a little bit of pressure as transaction activity picks up. So I do think, the general trend is likely to see the all-in yield on new investments come down...we've got plenty of earnings capacity to continue to support the current dividend, in fact, supports the dividend plus add to NAV over the next couple of quarters...we continue to build NAV too, which is a luxury at this point in the cycle.

Let's pause for a moment to unpack what they said here:

Interest rates and therefore earnings are likely to be lower this year than last year. Defaults are likely going to creep up modestly, even if the economy remains resilient. If the economy falls into recession, defaults will likely "spike" to use management's words. No talk of raising the quarterly dividend any further. In fact, management seems to be emphasizing the current dividend as being sustainable through the cycle instead of pointing to any further growth. ARCC is also referring to NAV growth as being "a luxury" at this point in the cycle as well, clearly indicating that they would not be surprised if they were losing NAV (i.e., overpaying the dividend relative to the net underlying economic performance of the portfolio).

Management continued:

We've said in the past that we're likely to see defaults in the industry increase this year. It does take a little bit of time for that to manifest itself, right? So in the bottom quartile of our portfolio and probably everybody else's, you have some companies that are making interest payments but continue to live off revolver availability, cash, et cetera, but the liquidity is getting tighter and tighter. And so my expectation is that defaults will go up this year, probably more towards the historical norm. We've had a little bit of amendment activity that's elevated; I think others probably have two but nothing that's causing us a whole lot of concern. I think it's just a regular letting out as obviously rates are higher and companies have higher debt service costs and all that. But generally, I think we'll see that as well others.

Here we see a clear admission from management that - while headline underwriting performance remains strong - the underlying state of their portfolio is eroding rather substantially. Moreover, ARCC's portfolio is not particularly defensive compared to many of its peers:

Ticker % 1st / 2nd Lien GSBD 97.5% BXSL 97.3% HTGC 93.4% TSLX 93.3% GBDC 93.2% CSWC 86.5% OCSL 83.7% OBDC 82.6% FSK 75.5% PSEC 74.7% BBDC 73.5% NMFC 71.4% MAIN 68.8% BCSF 65.8% ARCC 65.1% Click to enlarge

BDCs Sorted by % 1st/2nd Lien Exposure (from Highest to Lowest) Based on Data from The BDC Universe

This means that if management's expectations come to fruition, ARCC will likely suffer as much as - if not more than - its peers. Moreover, if a recession hits and defaults soar, ARCC will have less recourse to recover losses than many of its peers will.

Investor Takeaway

ARCC has a stellar long-term track record of not only preserving book value and sustaining and growing its dividend to shareholders; it has delivered market-crushing long-term total returns:

Data by YCharts

That being said, ARCC is currently at what appears to be a cyclical peak for its business, and its portfolio strength is growing increasingly thin. As a result, dividend growth appears to be over for the foreseeable future, and it is highly possible - if not probable - that it will experience NAV declines moving forward.

Given that it currently trades at a 4% premium to book value despite historically trading in line with its book value (and often at a steep discount to it during economic downturns), it appears that shareholders of ARCC at its current price are likely to experience tough times in the near future as a lack of dividend growth, declining NAV per share, and a likely contracting valuation multiple will combine to deliver subpar returns.