Investment thesis

After performing a deep analysis of Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) fundamentals, I genuinely do not understand which advantages investing in this stock gives in comparison to investing directly in the largest cryptocurrencies, let's name Bitcoin (BTC-USD), since it is the flagman of the whole industry. Coinbase has massive potential to capitalize on Bitcoin's growth, but the downside movements in the business performance are much deeper because the flexibility of any business will never match the volatility of a cryptocurrency. Furthermore, my valuation analysis suggests the stock is around 33% overvalued. While the forthcoming earnings release may prompt a solid guidance boost, any potential rally is unlikely to be sustainable until the company fortifies its business mix. All in all, I assign COIN a "Strong Sell" recommendation.

Company information

Coinbase defines itself as a provider of a safe, trusted, easy-to-use platform that serves as a gateway to the crypto economy for three customer groups via both custodial and self-custodial solutions: consumers, institutions, and developers. According to the latest 10-K report, the company has a wide presence across the world by serving customers in over 100 countries, 60% of them outside the U.S.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31 with a sole operating and reportable segment. COIN generates revenue from transactions, subscriptions, and services. The lion's part of transaction revenue is generated by consumer clients, with institutional representing around 5%.

COIN's latest 10-Q report

Financials

Coinbase is a young company that went public just a couple of years ago, and that is the reason we have had financial performance publicly available only since FY 2019. However, we can see a few important trends even in such a short period.

Author's calculations

Let me start with positive moments in the above table. The above 80% gross margin indicates the massive potential of the business to reinvest in marketing and business growth, which is an apparent strength of COIN. The second big positive moment is the revenue growth pace, which has increased by six times between 2019 and 2022, meaning a massive 82% CAGR.

Now, I want to move on to warning signs. The two latest full fiscal years unveiled a massive and almost direct dependence on the adverse movements of Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin nosedived by 65% in 2022, and so did the Coinbase's topline. The explanation is very simple here: the bearish BTC trend means this asset is much less attractive for investors and trades, leading to a much lower volume of transactions and other related services provided by Coinbase. However, it is also worth emphasizing that despite BTC's 156% rally in 2023, Coinbase's revenue is not expected to recover that rapidly.

Seeking Alpha

It is also crucial to underline the free cash flow [FCF] ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] dynamic as a red flag. While the FY2020-2021 FCF looks monstrous, the dip in FY2022 financial performance substantially outnumbered the two highly successful years combined. To address the substantial surge in revenue resulting from the exponential increase in transaction volume, the company significantly expanded its workforce, tripling its headcount between FY 2020 and FY 2021. Initially, this expansion seemed sound and even highly efficient, considering the top line grew by more than sixfold during the same period. However, the process of hiring and laying off employees is not as straightforward or swift as the fluctuations in BTC price. This challenge played a significant role in the company's depressing -87% FCF margin in 2022.

macrotrends.net

When I look at this asymmetry in the dependence of COIN's financial performance compared to the BTC performance despite the company's vast exposure to the BTC's dynamics, the biggest question I have is why someone should invest in COIN if the available capital can simply be invested in BTC.

The question seems super crucial to me because when you invest in BTC you have a significant risk attributed to investing in a highly volatile asset class like cryptocurrencies. While investing in BTC entails inherent risks, investing in COIN not only exposes investors to the volatility of cryptocurrencies but also to a myriad of additional risks specific to Coinbase's business operations, such as liquidity, corporate regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and more. Investing in COIN essentially combines the risks associated with BTC with those faced by an average U.S. corporation, particularly in the financial services sector where regulatory scrutiny is inherently heightened.

Seeking Alpha

As shown above, Bitcoin is currently trading notably below its all-time high. However, it has already leveled with the levels seen in December 2021, a period characterized by now ongoing military conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, historically low interest rates, and the absence of regional bank failures in the U.S. Meanwhile, Coinbase's revenue is not anticipated to reach FY2021 levels anytime soon. Consensus estimates project relatively modest revenue growth of 13% and 9% for FY 2024 and FY 2025, respectively.

Seeking Alpha

The earnings release for the upcoming quarter is scheduled for this week, February 15. Consensus estimates forecast Q4 revenue at $820 million, which will indicate a 30% YoY growth. The profitability is also projected to improve substantially YoY, with the adjusted EPS expanding from -$2.66 to $0.27. However, the forecasted numbers are still far from the company's stellar Q4 2021 performance, with the topline lagging behind by three times and the adjusted EPS lower by more than ten times. Let me also underline that the optimism around the upcoming earnings release is likely to be priced in as there were 15 upward EPS revisions over the last 90 days.

Seeking Alpha

There might be a substantial guidance boost during the earnings call, given the massively increasing optimism around BTC, but once again, this direct dependence on the BTC price dynamics only underlines the weakness of the current revenue mix and not its strength.

Valuation

Coinbase's stock saw a massive rally over the last twelve months with a 138% spike, far beyond the dynamics demonstrated by the broader U.S. market. However, the start of 2024 was bumpy as the stock plunged by 18% YTD. As a company that is still in the stage of establishing profitability, many valuation ratios are currently unavailable. However, the available data suggests a significant level of overvaluation.

Seeking Alpha

However, valuation ratios might be misleading for a young growth company like COIN. Therefore, I will proceed with running different scenarios of the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. I will simulate my first scenario relying on consensus revenue estimates because a projected 14% CAGR does not look overly optimistic. The free cash flow margin is a complex metric for Coinbase, given its current profitability status. However, I project it to turn positive in FY2026, with an estimated annual expansion of 1.5 percentage points thereafter. All future cash flows will be discounted using a 9.4% WACC, as recommended by Gurufocus.

Author's calculations

Adding up a current $1.9 billion net cash position gives me a total fair value of the business at $14.17 billion. That said, COIN is more than two times overvalued based on my first scenario. However, a 14% revenue CAGR might be too pessimistic for a company like COIN given the past performance.

Let me illustrate the assumptions necessary for Coinbase to justify its current valuation. The business would need to achieve a 21% revenue CAGR and start generating a positive free cash flow margin one year earlier, starting from FY 2025, with a consistent annual expansion of two percentage points. Under these conditions, the fair value of the company would approximate $34 billion.

Author's calculations

While I believe that for a company leading in an emerging industry like Coinbase, achieving a 21% revenue CAGR is not impossible, I believe that in terms of the FCF margin, the probability of turning positive in 2025 and peaking at 16% in FY2032 is very low. That said, I am more keen on running a third scenario, which will be balanced between a 21% revenue CAGR and a more moderate FCF assumption which I have used in my first scenario.

Author's calculations

According to the more balanced scenario in terms of revenue growth and FCF expansion, the business's fair value is around $23 billion. I will take this scenario as the most probable from my point of view and will base my target price calculation on it. To do this, I need to discount the current $142 share price by 33%, which gives me around $95.

Risks to my bearish thesis

Despite the stock being substantially overvalued, the overvaluation might last for longer. For example, I have been calling Nvidia's (NVDA) stock ridiculously overvalued since the beginning of last year, but it has only rallied since then and continues to do so. The strong upcoming earnings release might boost investors' confidence further, which will highly likely lead to a demand surge for the stock, and my thesis will not age well if this is the case.

It is also very risky to bet against players operating in an emerging industry with a big consumer base across the world. COIN's massive dependence on BTC's movements does not mean that this will last forever. The company has a fortress balance sheet with more than $5 billion in cash as of the latest reporting date and low leverage. This provides the company with ample resources to develop the business and expand its services to make the revenue mix less vulnerable to the BTC price fluctuations.

Seeking Alpha

Coinbase is led by a charismatic CEO, Brian Armstrong, who has been able to build a multi-dollar business from scratch to going public within just a decade, which is impressive and suggests the massive team's talent and potential. That said, there is always a probability that stellar teams might deliver an out-of-the-box business decision, which will significantly improve the resilience of Coinbase's business.

Bottom line

To conclude, Coinbase's stock is a "Strong Sell". It looks massively overvalued, especially given all the risks and uncertainties associated with investing in this stock. In my view, seeking Bitcoin exposure through direct investment in BTC appears more prudent, as Coinbase's financial performance tends to lag during upward movements while plummeting deeper in the event of BTC downturns.