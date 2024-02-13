alexsl

TEI fund overview

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) is a closed-ended fixed income fund focused on emerging markets. It has a mandate to invest at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries. In terms of corporate bonds, there is currently less than a 5% weight. More than 90% of net assets are made up of foreign government and agency securities.

I first covered TEI last year due to observing that EM bonds appeared cheap from a long term historical perspective. Whilst I believed the asset class could provide some good dips to buy in 2023, I was unconvinced TEI was a good fund to use.

How TEI performed in 2023

At that time the discount to NAV was only a modest 7% so there was a reasonable risk this could widen further during the year. That did in fact occur, with the discount pushing out to 14% by the end of last year. This meant the total returns based on the market price did not fare so well during this time.

TEI performed well however in 2023 if we judge by NAV terms. After a bumpy ride, they achieved a total return of 14% compared with their benchmark returning 10.5%. Its positioning for USD weakness was ultimately rewarded later in the year. I see risks however towards USD strength in the first half of 2024, which would hurt TEI.

With EM bonds having had a solid bounce from the October lows, and other similar funds to choose from, it is time to review whether TEI is worth holding.

TEI fund facts

Below are current fund details updated to December 31, 2023. To achieve the high yield below, they have more than half the portfolio in below investment grade or unrated bonds. They have also been willing to change currency and duration exposures very actively in the past.

franklintempleton.com Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Factsheet Dec 31, 2023.

At the time of writing, TEI is trading at approximately a 10% discount to its NAV. Whilst in some other cases of CEFs, such a discount may be appealing, this is not one of them. TEI assets have halved in about the last 5 years, with the fund's expense ratio increasing from 1.2% to 1.4% now.

TEI fund past performance

In further justification for why a 10% discount to NAV for TEI is not particularly attractive, the last 5 years have seen performance versus the benchmark worsen. Whilst this has been a tough period for the sector (the benchmark returning only 2% p.a. annualized), TEI's returns have gone backwards by more than 3.5% p.a. each year.

franklintempleton.com Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Data Dec 31, 2023.

Since inception performance figures have not looked as bad, but I am reluctant however to place much weight on this. The two portfolio managers listed on the TEI website are shown as having managed the fund since 2006 and 2018. The since-inception performance figures are flattering because of the period prior to the current PM's managing the fund.

TEI fund peers' analysis

If we focus more on the period where the two PMs have been managing the fund together since around 2018, it does not read well versus peers.

Total Return 5 years to February 11th, 2024, Seeking Alpha.

Alternative CEFs focused on EM debt such as the MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) and Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) have better performance records over the long run. Interestingly though these two alternatives have also tended to trade around the 10% discount to NAV mark over the last few years, like TEI.

Since the last time I reviewed TEI here about 1 year ago, the relative performance has worsened.

Total Return 1 year to February 11th, 2024, Seeking Alpha.

Time to trim underperformers after nearly everything has rallied

The charts above for the last year show a noticeable bounce in Q4 for emerging market bond funds. With the performance history of TEI remaining disappointing, it is worth revisiting early in 2024 whether it is worth holding.

The last few months in markets could be described as an "almost everything rally", where it is easy to become complacent with our portfolios.

In Q4 last year, apart from commodities being weak, it was hard not making big returns across other asset classes.

Bloomberg, Morningstar, treasury.gov. S&P Dow Jones Indices via pathstone.com q4 market report

A rising tide lifts all boats, and TEI has performed nicely since then. Prior to this, late in Q3 TEI was trading at a discount to NAV of circa 15%.

Now the discount is more like 10%, yet some things have not changed. The facts are TEI has underperformed over the long term, is shrinking in size and the cost ratios are climbing.

At the same time, I view increasing risks of USD strength that poses short term risks for TEI. A scenario where markets price out more of the US rate cuts that are factored in could lead to a reversal of the Q4 2023 trends.

TEI expecting lower USD in 2024, what are the risks?

When looking at the various EM debt funds, it is important to note whether they tend to stick to USD denominated debt securities or not.

Other CEFs I used as a comparison earlier, such as MSD & EMD, do focus primarily on debt denominated in USD and thus minimize currency risk.

TEI on the other hand view investing in the emerging markets local currency debt as an extra potential source of alpha. Heading into 2024, according to the TEI December 2023 commentary available here, they viewed emerging market sovereign debt in local currencies as most attractive. To quote from their December report, "our top local-currency exposures include India, Colombia, Malaysia, Brazil and Thailand."

Below are the active currency bets of TEI at December 31, 2023.

TEI factsheet at Dec 31, 2023

History has shown though that the differing approach of TEI towards taking on currency risk does not seem to be helping it boost returns.

In my opinion, the next few months could present risks for those investors betting strongly on USD weakness. Recent US jobs data has surprised on the strong side, and the Fed is taking it slow with potential rate cuts, but the markets want more. Such a backdrop offers further scope for USD strength in the months ahead.

On duration, they are also willing to take big bets at certain times. The last reported duration on the TEI website showed them at 6 years versus the benchmark duration of 6.9 years. When I reviewed TEI a year ago however, the duration was only 3.3 years. They also utilize some leverage in the fund.

Better alternatives to TEI exist

With the uncertain currency outlook in the near term and noting the weak long-term performance of TEI it makes sense to examine alternatives.

Just last month, I reviewed the MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund, which I considered at a better choice for those looking at getting exposure to EM bonds. MSD does not take the large active underweight on the USD like TEI does and has been the best performer amongst the peers. Whilst EMD was competitive in these performance comparisons, it still lagged MSD despite showing more volatility. EMD generally takes on more risk for similar returns to MSD, often via leverage and greater exposure to corporate debt.

The longer-term outlook for emerging market debt is favorable

I am still relatively positive long term on EM bonds as an asset class. Despite yields coming down substantially over Q4 last year, they are still considered high in terms of the last couple of decades.

J.P. Morgan via rba.gov,au chart pack data at Feb 1, 2024

Similarly to a year ago, though, EM debt has made some very strong returns by bottoming out in October and rallying through to February. Like in February last year, the asset class faces heightened short-term risks in the months ahead after such a sharp bounce in returns.

In that context, I see it as an opportune time to exit TEI. For those that are looking for EM debt exposure for the long term, buying MSD on future dips may make better sense.

TEI distribution history

You receive a high annualized yield with TEI and get paid monthly. The last decade however the underlying returns are negative, so you are just getting your capital back. During this time, the size of the fund has shrunk dramatically, and the expense ratio has increased.

TEI fund geographic and credit rating allocations

Source: TEI factsheet at Dec 31, 2023

TEI fund discount to NAV

The discount to NAV for TEI of currently around 11%, does not differ greatly from where it has averaged over the last 5 years.

cef connect

Conclusion

TEI is a perennial underperformer, so the current sharp bounce in returns in recent months is an opportune time for holders to reconsider their position.

The months ahead appear quite uncertain as to what the Fed might do. In that environment, it is best to avoid a fund like TEI. That is, a fund that likes to take large active bets on duration and currencies yet has not demonstrated success in doing so.

Longer term, EM debt still has some appeal as an asset class, however, better alternatives to TEI are available for such exposure.