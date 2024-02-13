Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Bitcoin Tops $50,000

da-kuk

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tops $50,000 for the first time in over two years amid spot ETF momentum. (00:21) JetBlue (JBLU) soars after Icahn discloses stake. (01:34) Express (EXPR) tumbles after hours amid report of imminent restructuring. (02:21)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) broke past $50,000 for the first time since late 2021 as spot BTC ETFs continue to see strong inflows.

However, it remains well below the $69,000 peak it reached in November 2021.

"Even though FTX, Luna, Celsius, and BlockFi went down in 2022, it didn't change anything on the fundamentals of bitcoin (BTC-USD)," said Michaël van de Poppe, CEO, MN Trading Consultancy. "It's hard, sovereign money, with recognition by big institutions. The robust recovery in the past 24 months shows this."

According to CoinShares, Spot BTC ETFs saw net inflows of $1.1B last week, bringing inflows since the January 11 launch to $2.8B. Meanwhile, outflows from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) continued to slow down.

With the success of spot BTC ETFs, Wall Street firms are now increasingly filing for spot ethereum ETFs, the latest being Franklin Templeton. Other applicants include Van Eck, ARK, BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale.

While the industry expects the SEC's approval for spot ETH ETFs by May, J.P. Morgan previously said the odds for this are no more than 50%.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) jumped after hours on Monday after activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 9.91% stake in the low-cost airline.

JBLU +15% at $6.99 premarket.

Icahn now owns about 33.6 million shares of JBLU, which are valued at $204.1 million based on the last closing price of $6.07 per share.

Icahn disclosed in the filing that he bought JBLU shares in the belief that "they were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity".

Icahn also disclosed that he intends to continue to have discussions with members of JetBlue's management and board of directors regarding the possibility of board representation.

Apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) ended the day Monday down 12.4% and is down 13.3% premarket after a report that the company is preparing for a debt restructuring that may include a bankruptcy filing within weeks.

The retailer is considering how to restructure nearly $280 million of debt, according to a WSJ report on Monday, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Express (EXPR) is still trying to avoid filing for bankruptcy by restructuring debt outside of Chapter 11, people familiar told the WSJ.

The WSJ item comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Express (EXPR) has been meeting with lenders to discuss restructuring the company.

Now an update on our earnings watch from Monday. Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is down 1% after the car rental company reported a beat in Q4 earnings but missed revenue expectations by $10M.

Also weighing on the stock was a 30% drop in EPS for the quarter, largely attributed to increased fleet cost as the number of vehicles increased by 5.2K during the quarter.

Total revenue was unchanged at $2.7B.

For 2023, Avis Budget (CAR) sales reached a record of $12.0B while net income of $1.6B and adjusted EBITDA of $2.5B were the second-highest for the company.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is on our earnings watch for today. ABNB reports fourth quarter results today after market close.

Investors will keep an eye on 2024 projections amid an expected moderation in travel demand.

The San Francisco-based company is expected to post an EPS of $0.70 and a revenue of $2.16B (+13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last three months, EPS estimates have seen seven upward revision and six downward. Revenue estimates have seen nine upward revisions and two downward.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

5:00 p.m. MGM Resorts (MGM) will hold its earnings conference. The casino operator could update on the commercial gaming license efforts in New York and give an early indication of how strong Super Bowl sports betting volume was for BetMGM.

U.S. stocks on Monday ended mixed.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) fell 0.30%. The Dow (DJI) added 0.33%. The S&P (SP500) slipped 0.09%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven ended in the green.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.16%, the S & P 500 is down 0.4% and the Nasdaq is down 0.6%. Crude oil is up 0.7% at more than $77 per barrel. Bitcoin is at more than $49,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is down 0.5%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is up 21% following its Q4 results, which surpassed consensus expectations and provided a positive outlook.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 The CPI report for January will be released. The core inflation rate is expected to be up 0.3% month-over-month and 3.7% year-over-year in a slight deceleration from the 3.9% pace in December. Average hourly weekly earnings are forecast to be up 0.5%.

