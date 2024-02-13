SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) submitted a much better than expected earnings sheet for the fourth quarter and managed to deliver a revenue beat as well. Lumen reported a large decline in its revenue base in the fourth quarter, which reflects the impact of asset sales that are part of the company's strategy to shrink its balance sheet. Lumen still has to deal with a ton of debt which I believe will be a weight for the telecom's shares at least for the foreseeable future. Lumen sees positive free cash flow in FY 2024 which I believe was a major positive take-away from the earnings release. If Lumen were to return to growth and, as an example, exceeded its free cash flow guidance in FY 2024, this could increase the confidence in the company’s turnaround!

Shares of Lumen have revalued higher by 36% since I recommended to sell the telecom in light of a deteriorating debt situation in November: Point Of No Return. However, the company delivered better-than-expected results and submitted a decent (positive) free cash flow guidance for FY 2024, which is the reason for my upgrade to hold. Management has guided for a return to growth in FY 2025 which together with a free cash flow rebound could impact the company’s turnaround prospects as well as investor confidence.

Lumen delivers a solid Q4’23, but top line challenges persist

Lumen managed to beat both top and bottom line expectations for its fourth-fiscal quarter: the telecom reported adjusted EPS of $0.08 per-share which surpassed the consensus estimate by $0.09 per-share while revenues came in $59M higher than expected at $3.52B.

Lumen’s fourth quarter results showed some promise, especially with regard to the company's free cash flow outlook, although the company’s revenues continued to shrink in Q4'23: revenues fell 7.4% to $3,517 as asset sales impacted Lumen's forward revenue base. Lumen offers chiefly core telecom services, including high-speed internet access for residential and business clients, voice-over-IP, Cloud, Data and cybersecurity solutions.

Despite a 7.4% year-over-year drop-off in revenues, which were mainly related to previous asset sales, including the sale of Lumen’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business that was sold to Colt Technology Services for $1.8B last year. The deal closed in the fourth quarter of 2023 and ended a series of asset sales that started back in 2021, which is when the company decided to put its ILEC business in 20 states up for sale (which was ultimately sold for $7.5B to investment firm Apollo Global Management) and its LatAm business which went to Stonepeak for $2.7B.

These asset sales have led to a shrinking revenue base for the company, but with non-core assets sold and fiber broadband continuing to do well, Lumen has prospects of actually returning to growth. Currently, management has carefully managed expectations and said that it expects no real growth in a core metric like revenues or adjusted EBITDA, but that it wants to return to positive growth in FY 2025.

Despite the current restructuring context, Lumen’s fiber broadband operations are doing quite well. The segment generated solid 11.5% top line growth in the fourth quarter as the company continues to make progress increasing access to its fiber broadband network. What stands out in this segment is that the company’s fiber revenue share continued to increase: in the most recent quarter, Lumen’s fiber operations had a broadband revenue share of 33%, showing an increase of 5 PP year over year and 1 PP quarter over quarter.

This growth in fiber comes chiefly from one source: subscriber growth. In Q4’23, Lumen added 20k subscribers to its fiber broadband business and 84k in the last year which calculates to an average quarterly addition of 21k. This growth, in turn, is made possible by Lumen investing money and time to expand its fiber broadband network to 3.7M enabled locations. Lumen added an average of 129k enabled locations per quarter in FY 2023.

Lumen also saw some positive momentum in its enterprise business in North America, which caters mainly to business customers. Enterprise market revenues in North America increased 1.5% Q/Q to $1.89B, indicating that market strength is leading to a slightly stronger revenue profile for the telecom.

Despite better than expected earnings, Lumen lost another $2.0B in the fourth quarter, which brought total FY 2023 losses to $10.3B. The restructuring and downward trajectory in Lumen’s core business has led to an almost complete eradication of the company’s equity… which at the end of FY 2023 stood at only $417M, down from $10.4B in the year-earlier period.

Lumen’s debt situation

Debt will remain the biggest problem for the telecom in FY 2024: Lumen carries too much debt, especially in relation to the remaining equity value. Lumen’s long term debt as of the end of FY 2023 was just shy of $20.0B (including current portion of long term debt), showing only a moderate decline of $584M since the end of FY 2022. Lumen’s equity value, however, has fallen to just $417M, leaving only a small cushion against future losses. The leverage ratio is extremely high here, 10.8X financial-debt-to-equity, which should be expected to remain a negative overhang for Lumen’s shares.

Outlook for FY 2024

The company continues to expect pressure on its key performance metrics, especially adjusted EBITDA which is projected to fall into a range of $4.1-4.3B, thereby implying an up to 11% year-over-year drop due to revenue challenges in the competitive telecom market. Free cash flow could be up to $300M in FY 2024 which is realistic, in my opinion, assuming that the company's core business has bottomed and see a return to positive top line growth in the enterprise market.

Lumen's valuation relative to telecom rivals

Lumen's shares continue to suffer from extreme negative sentiment overhang related to the company's continual restructuring and massive $10.4B net loss in FY 2023. However, the free cash flow forecast is a positive as it indicates that Lumen could earn $200M in FCF, at the mid-point, in FY 2024... which gives the telecom a P/FCF ratio of 7.7X. This is not a low multiplier for a company that is seeing a shrinking top line and a dangerously low equity value. My fair value P/FCF ratio, given Lumen's challenges and the high risk of a continual top line contraction in the coming quarters, is 7-8X which makes Lumen about fairly valued right now (~$1.50 per-share), given the current state of its business.

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) have much larger business operations and therefore also generate a ton of free cash flow: AT&T expects $17.0-18.0B in FCF this year, and I estimate that Verizon could achieve $18.0B in free cash flow this year as well. These figures imply P/FCF ratios of 6.9X for AT&T and 9.3X for Verizon. AT&T, in my opinion, is by far the best value for (dividend) investors in the telecom market.

Lumen is a restructuring play at this point, one that carries very high risks, but one that could also do extremely well if management returns its core business to sustainable growth.

Risks with Lumen

The biggest risk, as I see it, relates to Lumen’s diminished equity value. The company may be forced to raise equity, sell more assets or restructure its debt. A bankruptcy is not completely off the table either, especially if the telecom continues to generate losses. What would change my mind about Lumen is if the company were to see a strong free cash flow recovery driven by cost cuts and new revenue momentum in the enterprise market.

Final thoughts

Lumen did better than expected in the fourth quarter, and fiber broadband was once again a bright spot. The outlook for FY 2024 implies an up to 11% decline in EBITDA, but at least management firmly expects positive free cash flow. Lumen is a high-risk, high-reward restructuring play at the moment, and I am only upgrading shares to hold because of the positive free cash flow forecast for FY 2024. If the company manages to turn its core enterprise business around and continues to shine with fiber broadband subscriber growth, then Lumen has a chance to see improving fundamentals and return to revenue/EBITDA growth in FY 2025. Shares, however, will likely remain very volatile, and investors should be aware of the very high risks involved here!