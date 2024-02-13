Coppy/E+ via Getty Images

Valero (NYSE:VLO) reported in-line results at least from our expectations. The year-over-year quarterly collapse in profit fit perfectly with the known lower crack spreads. But this isn't whole the story. Operations did perform superbly causing us to ask what comes next. This article updates our predictions in Even Valero's Finances Are Vulnerable and going forward. For now, the critical measure is up in the March quarter more than 15%. We also noticed a slight change in tenor with respect to renewable energy performance. Now, markets do look ahead and a nice campfire roars with plenty of nostalgia attracting all to gather for tastier smores. It is a little on the warm side but with long enough sticks we shouldn't have any trouble melting the marshmallow for a tasty conversation. Head to the fire with us, would you.

The 4th Quarter & Year

A short summary of the December quarter illustrates the deep spread drop.

4th quarter of 2023 $3.55 compared to $8.15 in 2022. Crack spread difference from our own data collected from the EIA and Oil price: 2022 $39 (Gulf Coast 2-1-1) vs. 2023 $22 (Gulf Coast 2-1-1)

Renewable diesel 4th quarter 2023 $84M vs. $261M in 2022. RIN collapse issues in September/October coupled with lengthy supply chains lowered profits. Production improved from 2.5M gallons per day in 2022 to 3.8M.

Ethanol reported $190M in operating income, up from $7M in 2022. The increase primarily came from lower corn prices.

Cash operating expenses were higher at $4.99 per barrel driven by a West Coast reserve adjustment. Guidance had been $4.60 per barrel.

For the year, Valero's businesses generated $9.2B in cash with $1.2B in the 4th quarter. Without unfavorable working capital impacts and expenses for the DGD joint venture capital, cash generation equaled $11B. $5.4B in cash on the balance sheet.

December capital expenses of $540M.

The company purchased 7.5 million shares of stock. During 2022 and 2023, 20% of the company shares have been repurchased. We ask how long at this rate can this continue?

Valero pays slightly above $1.00 in dividends per quarter.

Guidance for the 1st quarter includes: Higher operating costs at $5.10 per barrel, up from $4.90. Driven by lower volumes from turnarounds. Volumes by region are: Gulf Coast 1.52 - 1.57 million barrels per day. Turnaround at Port Arthur refinery. Mid-continent 415,000 - 435,000 barrels per day. West Coast 235,00 - 255 barrels per day. North Atlantic 435,000 - 455,000.



An important fact remains clear, Valero's operation generates significant cash even at lower cracks spreads for dividends, $350M per quarter and capital in the $500M range.

Renewable

On the renewable business future, management plans growth capital targeted at sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with its significantly higher margins. The project completion date is 1st quarter of 2025. Plans for improve access to cheaper raw materials are also in the works, but its location in the Gulf Coast area creates permanent headwinds regardless.

An interesting back and forward between Manav Gupta of UBS and Eric Fisher, SVP, Product Supply, adds important color for investors.

Gupta asked,

"I wanted to ask about the renewable diesel side of the business. The capture on the DJD dropped to about 49%. . .if we add back that lag effect and that 64%, the actual capture would have hit something like 93%. So when we look past 4Q, the margin is up materially."

Fisher answered,

"I would just say yes. . .. And really the change for renewable diesel for Valero is with the first full year of DJD3 in operation, we run a lot higher percentage of foreign feedstocks, and that supply chain is just naturally longer. So the most attractive, lowest CIA feedstocks are coming from foreign imports, and I think that's creating this longer lag than we've seen in DJD historically."

Continuing, Roger Read of Wells Fargo asked about margin compression with a lot of new capacity coming on-line.

Fisher again answered,

"[I]t is difficult to predict exactly how it will play out because you do have additional capacity coming online and into fixed credit banks for both RINs and LCFS that would naturally say that those credit value should come down with additional capacity, . . . ..we also see that feedstock prices continue to come down, both waste oil and veg oil. So then you get into the waste oils will always structurally have a lower CI advantage over veg oil. . . . . So it goes back to the core of the DGD business, which is a low-cost producer waste oils, access to markets besides California. . . we expect that credit prices will continue to narrow. And it's a question of how feedstock prices we'll keep up with that."

Then Sam Margolin of Wolf Research asked about the contractual progress being made with SAF. Again, Fisher offered two important thoughts. First, the approach is voluntary with airlines. Second, the contractual signings were eminent and of sufficient size and value. We have noted before that expectations for SAF are approximately $1 higher per gallon margins over renewable diesel.

A summary suggests that the actual margins for renewable diesel remain in question but are significantly positive. Valero's big problem for feed is location and with shipping costs for transporting both feed and product. The markets are in Canada and the Western U.S. Companies producing renewable products in the west have distinctive advantages. Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT), Great Falls, MT and Marathon (MPC) Martinez, CA are located in for better locations. Calumet's location, in particular, is optimal for both feed and products.

The Marketplace

Now turning to the marketplace, several important factors come into play. For gasoline the factors include:

Summer product inventories should continue tight with heavy turnaround activity this 1st quarter.

GasBuddy noted, buckle up," GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis said in a Thursday morning Tweet, adding that the price lows were "nearly definitively behind us."

Strong European gasoline markets limit U.S. imports.

Strong exports to Mexico and South America continue.

With respect to diesel, management noted:

Low inventories continue (5% below average).

For Valero, its diesel demands remains strong up 7%. (This is not true in the market as a whole it being 5% lower year over year.)

That jet fuel demand still lags pre-COVID levels by over 10%. With market improvement, demand for heavier products will pressure higher prices.



Perhaps the most important question and answer portion of the call dealt with new refining capacity coming on-line this year in the world. It equals approximately 1.5M barrels per day. The year-over-year growth is projected at 1M barrels per day consuming two thirds of the increase. Thus, management believes that the supply demand dynamics will remain structurally similar with 2023. Others disagree. Continuing, management also noted that startup timing is likely extremely optimistic not impacting until later in 2024.

Margins

From our own data collection, refining margins have been elevating through January into February. The last few days have been into the low 30s for the Gulf Coast 2-1-1. Among the reasons were several Gulf Coast refineries experienced unexpected shutdowns during a recent extreme cold spell. Again, noted above, with inventories expected to dwindle in the next weeks from industry-wide major turnaround activity, price support or increases can be expected. Thus far in the quarter, the Gulf Coast crack is 15% above the 4th quarter lending support for modestly higher results.

Results, Cash & Dividend

Valero pays approximately $350M in dividends quarterly and even with the low 4th quarter results, it has plenty of cash to pay the dividend. Also, it can pay the capital costs noted above.

Risks

The biggest risk for refiners, in our view, is timing for the new capacity coming on-line this year. Management noted this risk at the call. But this is a well-managed business which pays a 3% yield and holds a significant potential steady stream of cash through its renewable business in particular SAF. Cash generation for renewable might be in the $2B range (3.8M gallons per day or 1.4B per. year) representing enough cash to pay dividends and a large portion of the necessary capitol. We lift our rating to a buy at least through early summer when crack spreads tend to peak. Also, investors might consider selling $155 strike priced options trading today at $6.5 for additional cash returns.