Coya Therapeutics In Catbird Seat Following Dr. Reddy's Licensing Deal

Carol Hamilton/iStock via Getty Images

Since I first wrote about Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA), the company has strengthened its strategic positioning with a strong licensing deal with Dr. Reddy’s, the company Coya previously in-licensed from its biosimilar CTLA4-Ig, Abatacept, which is one component of COYA 302, Coya’s lead combination therapy for ALS and potentially other diseases. The potential upside for COYA shares remains robust, but the primary change in the investment thesis since I last wrote about the company is that the investment is significantly financially derisked, and it has expanded its pipeline. The company has also proven it can execute business development activities. As such, it's worth a deeper look at the company’s ALS asset ex-US/EU, as well as the rest of its pipeline. I believe the stock is a stronger buy than when I first wrote it, and I will revisit my valuation of COYA stock in this article.

Coya Has Cleared the Microcap Bio Funding Hurdle

Following strong business development activities, Coya Therapeutics, a regulatory T cell, microcap biotech company focusing on neurological diseases, finds itself in an enviable position poised for upcoming clinical success, a potential regulatory approval, and a padded wallet to fund itself until said FDA approval. Many microcap biotechs like Coya have struggled to obtain funding and turn to toxic financings as a last-resort method, oftentimes crushing existing shareholders just to stay afloat financially for a short time. While these unfortunate circumstances for small biotech companies are not unheard of, they have been more commonly seen in the past two years as the biotech sector has entered a notable bear market as interest rates have risen and national and global economic health has been controversial.

Coya, however, is not like other microcap biotech companies, and it doesn’t have any need for money in the foreseeable future. This is because the company recently executed a licensing deal with Dr. Reddy’s (RDY), a mid-sized commercial pharma company, for COYA 302, its lead immunomodulatory combination therapy for ALS, where Dr. Reddy’s is paying Coya upfront and milestone payments totaling more than enough funds to cover the development of COYA 302 through potential regulatory approval after Coya’s phase 2 trial, which could garner FDA approval. In conjunction with that licensing deal, Coya raised money from some well-known, high-profile investors and has excess cash which can be used to further their pipeline. As such, the company may never need to raise money again as a Dr. Reddy’s launch of COYA 302 in certain global markets (not worldwide) could bring in hundreds of millions in sales, resulting in a royalty stream of tens of millions to Coya in the near future. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX), a competitor in ALS, received FDA approval in October 2022 for its drug, Relyvrio, and is already generating an annualized revenue rate in excess of$400 million in Relyvrio sales. This drug modestly slows the rapid decline of ALS compared to Coya’s drug, which, according to all currently available clinical data, more or less halts ALS decline. Thus, the value proposition for Coya (market cap: $85 million) compared to Amylyx ($1.1 billion) is very attractive.

Coya’s Execution Is On Point

It is uncommon for a company of Coya’s size and valuation to fully execute its plans on time, if at all. Coya has been a standout in that respect, moving into phase 2 clinical trials for ALS and Alzheimer’s disease, which is funded by the Gates Foundation and Alzheimer’s Association, and executing business development opportunities in a timely manner as was communicated to shareholders. This helps grow great shareholder confidence in the management team, and their future plans may end up being baked into the share price. Additionally, the company subsequently expanded its pipeline recently to include frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Coya Therapeutics Updated Pipeline (Coya Therapeutics' Website)

Additional Derisking

With an expanded pipeline and padded balance sheet, the company is also derisked on the regulatory side. They have run through multiple meetings with FDA, including Type C and pre-IND, receiving all necessary answers regarding their own CMC for COYA 302. They have a clear pathway to an ALS IND for COYA 302, with questions answered regarding the individual products (LDIL-2 and CTLA4-Ig) as well as their combination, as a result of FDA instruction and sign-off. Thus, they have alignment with the FDA and no currently perceived regulatory uncertainties.

COYA 302 is a pipeline inside of a product due to its mechanism of action, and following the Dr. Reddy’s ALS license, Coya is moving aggressively to advance business development in additional areas of interest, including in key countries where ALS remains unlicensed, like Japan (#2 global ALS market) and Central/South America. The COYA 302 beachhead deal has the potential to ignite interest outside of ALS, especially since COYA 302’s potential approval could aid in label expansion. While ALS is lucrative with significant unmet need and favorable pricing, it is only a phase 2 and an orphan disease. Once COYA 302 has garnered regulatory approval, it's easier to pursue additional larger-scale indications. The therapy’s mechanism (innate immune repolarization plus Treg proliferation) is relevant to, if not responsible for, a significant variety of neurodegenerative diseases and dementias. As such, COYA 302 is important to the company as a focal point, to drive business for all other innovative items in their pipeline, where Coya can pinpoint the diseases they can move forward with and then piggyback in parallel to ALS.

For ALS, Coya is moving forward with biomarkers to link to survival with an eye on treatment efficacy; they found a sensitive biomarker, 4-HNE, that predicts survival. This oxidative stress biomarker is based on a large cohort of retrospective data that goes back decades, not just their smaller studies using cells, LDIL-2, and/or CTLA4-Ig. The validation of this biomarker is ongoing, but it is potentially a better marker than the neuronal cell death marker, NfL, which has been making headlines based on Biogen’s success with it in ALS. Interestingly, reducing high oxidative stress as a biomarker for treatment effect sort of makes mechanistic sense concerning the varying functions of T cells and macrophages/microglia. Biomarkers are known to improve the risk of failure in clinical trials.

Upcoming Catalysts

Alzheimer’s Study

Coya recently completed enrollment in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 study of COYA 301 (LDIL2) in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). This study is conducted by Dr. Stanley Appel and Dr. Alireza Faridar at the Houston Methodist Hospital and is funded by the Gates Foundation and Alzheimer’s Association, enrolling 38 patients over 21 weeks and measuring biomarkers, imaging, safety, and cognitive function. Coya expects that the topline data is communicated this summer (2024).

Business Development

If the AD trial is positive and the data is similar to Coya’s previously released open label Alzheimer’s data, business development opportunities will abound. But as mentioned previously, there are other business development opportunities, such as with COYA 302.

Coya’s business development strategy is three-pronged. The first is using COYA 302 as a pipeline-in-a-product. The Dr. Reddy’s deal is a beachhead used to negotiate agreements for other indications, so there may be more COYA 302 deals done in the future, such as a licensing deal for ALS in Japan, where a bridging study may be required, or licensing COYA 302 for another neurodegenerative disease like frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The second prong is business development using COYA 301 (monotherapy with LDIL2). This is why the Alzheimer’s Disease study is important. Success opens the door for many combination therapies not only in neurodegeneration but also autoimmune disease, including combinations with potential partner companies’ own drugs. Even if conversations regarding this are already ongoing, any potential deal will likely be inked after the Alzheimer's data is released.

The last angle for business development is with the company’s exosomes platform, which opens the door for discovery-type partnerships for drug delivery. The exosomes would enable studying targeted drug delivery in a precise way.

Between 2024 and 2025 it is possible that Coya shareholders will see a few additional deals done; the Dr. Reddy’s deal provides additional confidence in their capability to execute more well-aligned, mutually beneficial deals. Dr. Reddy’s was a natural fit for a partnership with Coya. Not only did the CTLA4-Ig come from Dr. Reddy’s, but the two companies were already somewhat intertwined, each owing the other royalties in separate regions based on the original abatacept in-licensing to Coya. To build upon that, I believe that Dr. Reddy’s vision is to expand and become more innovative. COYA 302 is a perfect fit for them where they can build out potentially hundreds of millions in sales in ALS with a moderate-sized sales force, while also having one foot in the door for a potential pipeline-in-a-product. In other words, this is a good stepping stone for Dr. Reddy’s to providing more life-changing therapies. Dr. Reddy’s will be highly motivated to make COYA 302 a blockbuster. From Coya’s perspective, ALS sales could be upwards of $2 billion, and this could be very significant for both parties as Coya has expertise in neurodegeneration and relevant connections to Houston Methodist, and with that, Dr. Reddy’s could make a large increase in their topline revenue just based on COYA 302.

Due to these large numbers, it is likely that Coya could fairly easily negotiate to sell their company to Dr. Reddy’s for several hundred million just based on the milestones (~$700 million) and royalties that Dr. Reddy’s will owe. However, in my opinion, the last thing Coya should do is sell out early since they have in-house expertise, a strong balance sheet, a rapid path to royalty revenue, and a pipeline-in-a-drug with label expansion potential. However, an early buyout is a possibility. I would be disappointed with anything less than $1 billion based on Amylyx’s market capitalization and sales exceeding $400 million using a non-platform drug that, in my opinion, hardly has any effect on ALS progression.

A Deeper Look Into Preclinical Assets

Coya also has in-licensed worldwide rights to a drug delivery exosome platform from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). Exosomes are lipid membrane bubbles produced by carry various cell components such as nucleic acids, proteins, lipids, and metabolites as a method of near and long-distance intercellular communication. They can be uptaken by cells and as such serve as an interesting potential targeted drug delivery platform.

They have moved forward with proof of concept in preclinical work by attaching therapeutic agents on the Treg-derived exosomes using a single-stranded DNA-cholesterol tether to the membrane and a complementary DNA linked to a bioactive agent, to enhance selective targeting to immune cells. The tether can also be used to bind immune-modulating agents inside the exosome. These Treg exosomes have also been shown to be more potent than mesenchymal-derived exosomes which have been of interest for their anti-inflammatory activity.

This technology can be likened to the combination of antibody-drug conjugates and lipid nanoparticles. Several antibody-drug conjugate companies, particularly in oncology, have been sold to major pharma for large sums of money. These drugs work by anchoring a payload to an antibody. When a cancer cell endocytoses the antibody, the drug is taken in and does its job. However, oftentimes the linkers are labile and often break down before working at the desired site. Exosomes don’t have linkers and drugs inside could be shielded from systemic leak.

In the case of RNA or protein payloads, exosomes are a potential improvement to the non-specific delivery of payloads for drugs like RNA vaccines or immunosuppressive agents. An example would be COVID-19 RNA vaccines delivered via exosomes instead of lipid nanoparticles straight to the cells that naturally become infected with COVID-19 (endothelial cells via ACE2) instead of any cell that receives the payload. It's entirely possible that vaccine companies like Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), or BioNTech (BNTX) with their partner, Pfizer (PFE) may be interested in this platform.

These lipid nanoparticles have high immunogenicity. In fact, early in Moderna’s evolution, the company ran into safety issues with their products, which at the time were not vaccines; they were gene therapies. Repetitive dosing proved problematic, with sequential doses being less and less tolerated. Theoretically, the LNPs were immunogenic, which also may have given rise to an immune response against the RNA payload. An excerpt from 2017 in another article on Moderna’s technology before it went public or had the COVID vaccine out reminds investors of the issues with mRNA:

mRNA is a tricky technology. Several major pharmaceutical companies have tried [for decades] and abandoned the idea, struggling to get mRNA into cells without triggering nasty side effects. Bancel has repeatedly promised that Moderna’s new therapies will change the world, but the company has refused to publish any data on its mRNA vehicles, sparking skepticism from some scientists and a chiding from the editors of Nature. The indefinite delay on the Crigler-Najjar project signals persistent and troubling safety concerns for any mRNA treatment that needs to be delivered in multiple doses, covering almost everything that isn’t a vaccine, former employees and collaborators said. The company did disclose a new technology on Monday that it says will more safely deliver mRNA. It’s called V1GL. Last month, Bancel told Forbes about another new technology, N1GL. But in neither case has the company provided any details. And that lack of specificity has inevitably raised questions. Three former employees and collaborators close to the process said Moderna was always toiling away on new delivery technologies in hopes of hitting on something safer than what it had. (Even Bancel has acknowledged, in an interview with Forbes, that the delivery method used in Moderna’s first vaccines ‘was not very good.’) […] In Moderna’s eyes, the one-in-million disease looked like an ideal candidate for mRNA therapy. The company crafted a string of mRNA that would encode for the missing enzyme, believing it had hit upon an excellent starting point to prove technology could be used to treat rare diseases. But things gradually came apart last year. Every drug has what’s called a therapeutic window, the scientific sweet spot where a treatment is powerful enough to have an effect on a disease but not so strong as to put patients at too much risk. For mRNA, that has proved elusive. In order to protect mRNA molecules from the body’s natural defenses, drug developers must wrap them in a protective casing. For Moderna, that meant putting its Crigler-Najjar therapy in nanoparticles made of lipids. And for its chemists, those nanoparticles created a daunting challenge: Dose too little, and you don’t get enough enzyme to affect the disease; dose too much, and the drug is too toxic for patients. From the start, Moderna’s scientists knew that using mRNA to spur protein production would be a tough task, so they scoured the medical literature for diseases that might be treated with just small amounts of additional protein. ‘And that list of diseases is very, very short,’ said the former employee who described Bancel as needing a Hail Mary. Crigler-Najjar was the lowest-hanging fruit. Yet Moderna could not make its therapy work, former employees and collaborators said. The safe dose was too weak, and repeat injections of a dose strong enough to be effective had troubling effects on the liver in animal studies.

While I’m not certain Coya’s Treg-derived exosomes are relevant to this application, it serves as a good example of a significant drug delivery hurdle that exosomes may help solve. While I wouldn’t include its value in my analysis as it is a very early-stage asset, it's another potential avenue for business development.

Financials

Coya had $40.1 million in cash as of 12/31/2023 which includes pro forma for the receipt of $7.5M from Dr. Reddy’s Labs in January 2024 from the COYA 302 license agreement. The company has $11 million in TTM operating cash burn, and while this number will likely change as they pursue clinical studies, the company has cash runway into 2026.

Management is experienced and has a significant equity stake in the company. Notable investors include David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital as lead investor with almost a 10% equity stake, and more recently, Wilbur Ross, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Ross joined the board in late 2023.

Risks

Coya is an early-stage, pre-revenue biotech. With that comes risks, including but not limited to dilution and funding concerns (a risk in the distant future), clinical and preclinical study failures, regulatory risks, and high market volatility. Coya has a very well-understood safety profile and mechanism of action for its lead asset, but the optimism surrounding its ALS program is based off of a very small study with robust results. This could be due to chance, though in my opinion that likelihood is somewhat low since the results were so robust (see my prior article on Coya). While there aren’t a lot of risks specifically with Coya, risks like clinical trial results can act like binary outcomes for biotech companies’ stocks and investors should be aware of the potential volatility.

Valuation

I am revising my valuation methodology for Coya with additional optimism. Ignoring the royalties owed to Coya as well as costs of a post-market phase 3 trial in ALS, and given the company could make an approximate 15% royalties on $1.5 billion in peak ALS sales, this comes to $225 million in royalties which could be achieved fairly rapidly (again, see Amylyx’s success). Converting this to about $180 million in earnings and using a 15x P/E and a 27% (0.3 x 0.9) chance of success in phase 2 and regulatory approval, the value of Coya shares comes out to $729 million. This is a lot higher than my prior estimate, but the financial derisking as well as notable investors and board members recently joining the company warrant some optimism.

As of January 2nd, 2024, the company had 14.4 million shares outstanding with 3.6 million options and warrants at a $6.07 average exercise price. This translates to $40.5 per fully diluted share, simply based on ALS success and no other value for the pipeline.

Conclusion

Given the recent history and trajectory of many biotech companies, Coya has bucked the trend. It IPOed last year, but unlike other biotech stocks, the shares didn’t drop. Coya succeeded in its Alzheimer’s study and continued to grow with business development, favorable fundraising, and pipeline expansion. As a base case, there is always the potential for Dr. Reddy’s acquisition, as Dr. Reddy’s will be owing Coya $700 million in milestones in addition to royalties. In theory, they could just buy Coya right now for 700 million, save on the royalties, gain access to Japan and South America for ALS, and own the entire rest of the pipeline. These milestones could be near-term milestones too, given how quickly Amylyx reached $400 million in revenue. Coya is sitting in an enviable position and, in my opinion, it's unlikely that shares will remain under $10 for long since there are few reasons to sell and many reasons to buy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.