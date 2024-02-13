SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

NCR Atleos: Investment Thesis

My previous article in relation to NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL) was back on 17 October 2023, "NCR: Spinoff Of ATM Business Completed - Expect 'Spin' To Continue - Downgrade To Sell". At that time, NCR Atleos had just transformed from being a wholly owned subsidiary of NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX), to being a publicly listed corporation, with NCR VOYIX having zero shareholding following the split.

NCR Atleos debt to equity to increase from 69% to over 600% -

NCR Atleos 14 November 2023 10-Q filing for Q3-2023 shows a debt to equity ratio of 69% based on reported debt of $2.48 billion and equity of $3.59 billion. I expect this debt to equity ratio to increase from 69% at end of Q3-2023, to debt being over 6 times (600%) equity at end of Q4-2023. Furthermore, with increased borrowings and high interest rates on those borrowings, I expect interest expense to increase from $15 million for 9 months ended Sep. 30, 2023 to ~$270 million for FY 2024.

NCR Atleos Comprehensive Loss to Increase from $38 million to over $150 million -

The 10-Q for Q3-2023 shows an accumulated comprehensive loss of $38 million. I expect this accumulated loss to increase to over $150 million at the end of Q4-2023. Detailed support for these contentions is provided further below.

Continuing Concerns With Unusual Items Wiping Out Non-GAAP Earnings -

As per my previous article in October 2023, my concern with NCR has been the adjusted Non-GAAP reporting has not reflected the financial reality of the operations. This, and the NCR Atleos continuing resistance to change in reporting despite pressure from the SEC, is discussed in greater detail further below. For the 4.5 years 2019 to June 2023, NCR reported non-GAAP earnings totaling over $1 billion. But, after taking into account expenses excluded in arriving at adjusted non-GAAP earnings, GAAP earnings over that period netted out to around zero. The same has been true for reporting of adjusted free cash flows. The SEC has taken NCR to task over its non-GAAP reporting in the past, but the company has largely resisted any change, as discussed in more detail below. Atleos filed an 8-K on 29 January showing adjusted earnings calculations for Q3-2023 in similar format to the past, so I am not assured that the split will have changed anything. I have made some calculations for FY 2024 EPS (details further below), based on projecting the reported results for 9 months ended 2023, and assuming that there are no "unusual" expenses arising that would reduce normal earnings. On this basis, I believe it would be possible for NCR Atleos to generate GAAP EPS of ~$1.46 per share for FY 2024. Per SA Premium, the sector median P/E GAAP [FWD] for NCR Atleos is 10.59, which if applied to my EPS estimate would give an indicative share price of $15.46. This compares to the current share price of $23.40.

NCR Response to SEC non-GAAP Reporting concerns

NCR Atleos Investment Thesis: Summary and Conclusions

I believe the market has not yet realized the full extent of debt being carried by NCR Atleos, nor the high level of interest rates, following the financing arrangements put into place as part of the split from NCR VOYIX. I also have concerns that "real" results will fall short of reported non-GAAP results due to a continuation of incurrence of high levels of "unusual" expense items. My fair value estimate of the NCR Atleos share price is well below the current share price. For these reasons, I rate NCR Atleos stock a Sell. A more detailed analysis follows.

The Market Appears Oblivious To NCR Atleos' True Financial Position

NCR ATLEOS Q3-2023 Financial Statements

NCR Atleos have provided pro forma financial statements showing the results for the company for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2023. Balance sheet and net income statements were included by NCR Atleos in its 10-Q filing on 14 November 2023. Again on 29 January 2024, in an 8-K filing, NCR Atleos provided GAAP net income statements together with statements showing "Total Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)" results and reconciliation between the two. The Adjusted EBITDA earnings for the 9 months ended September 2023 were a healthy $554 million. The GAAP earnings for the same period were a not so healthy $31 million. The balance sheet at September 30, 2023 shows debt of $2.476 billion and equity of $3.590 billion, giving a debt to equity ratio of 69%. These numbers appear to be what the broader market is working on, as per this image from Simply WallST.

Image 1

Simply WallST

What the market appears to be missing is the balance sheet at September 30, 2023, is for NCR Atleos while it was still a wholly owned subsidiary of NCR VOYIX. The spin-off of NCR Atleos did not occur until 16 October 2023 when a number of highly relevant transactions took place in addition to the issue of NCR Atleos shares to NCR Voyix shareholders, as discussed below.

NCR Atleos Takes on More Debt and Pays $3 Billion to NCR Voyix

The NCR Atleos 10-Q includes financial statements for the 9 months ended Sep. 30, 2023, during which period the company remained a wholly owned subsidiary of NCR Voyix. On 16 October 2023, as part of the Separation and Distribution Agreement (see detail further below), NCR Atleos borrowed $835 million, which was in addition to $2 billion already borrowed, the proceeds of which borrowing were released from escrow on 16 October 2023. The proceeds of these borrowings were applied to fund the bulk of the $3,003,073,177.82 required to be paid by NCL Atleos to NCR Voyix prior to the issue of shares in NCR Atleos to NCR Voyix shareholders. The fact these transactions did take place on 16 October 2023 is confirmed in the 14 November 2023 NCR Atleos Q3-2023 SEC 10-Q filing, including under Subsequent Events and Debt Obligations. Table 1 below shows the estimated impact of these subsequent events, starting with the Sep. 30, 2023 Balance sheet included in the 10-Q and adjusting for these subsequent events.

Table 1

Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC Filings

As can be seen from the above, when the NCR Atleos full year 2023 results are released pre-market on 14 February, they will show a far weaker balance sheet than reported at 30 September 2023.

NCR Atleos Increased Debt and High Interest Rates Will Put Pressure on Earnings

Increased debt and reduced equity as a result of transactions on the date of the Spin-off have weakened the balance sheet. The increased interest payable due to the large amount of debt and the high interest rates can be expected to also impact earnings. Table 2 below starts with the earnings reported for the 9 months ended September and provides estimates for the balance of FY 2023 and for FY 2024.

Table 2

Seeking Alpha Premium & SEC filings

Table 2 shows the equity position for NCR Atleos is likely to worsen through the end of 2023. The situation could improve in FY 2024, despite the high interest expense. It will be interesting to see if NCR Atleos can shake the ever recurring "unusual" expenses that have dragged earnings down over many years. If it can do that, the high level of recurring revenues could bring some consistency to earnings.

Discussion of NCR non-GAAP Adjustments for "Unusual Items"

NCR Response to SEC non-GAAP Reporting concerns

My concerns at the lack of disclosure and the confusing disclosure in the company's reporting is only increased by the SEC's letter in response to the initial NCR Atleos registration filings and the company's response to that letter. The SEC, in a June 6, 2023, letter to NCR Atleos, in response to its registration statement wrote,

You present total segment Adjusted EBITDA and total adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures and should be separately reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income attributable to NCR ATMCo. However, once total segment adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure, it would appear such measure may include adjustments that are inconsistent with the applicable non-GAAP guidance. In this regard, adjusting for "corporate and other" expenses would appear to present a non-GAAP measure that excludes normal, cash operating expenses. As you do not appear to incorporate total segment adjusted EBITDA or total adjusted EBITDA in your discussion of adjusted EBITDA by segment, please revise to remove such measures from your disclosures here. Refer to Item 10(e)(1)(i)(b) of Regulation S-K and Questions 100.01 and 104.04 of the Non-GAAP C&DIs.

and

Please explain further the adjustment for restricted cash settlement activity in your non-GAAP free cash flow measure. Tell us, and revise to disclose, what a free cash flow measure excluding restricted cash flow activity is intending to convey and how it is useful to investors. Also, please revise the title of this measure as your calculation appears to differ from the standard calculation of free cash flow (i.e. cash flows from operations less capital expenditures). Refer to Item 10(e)(1)(i)(c) of Regulation S-K and Question 102.07 of the non-GAAP C&DIs.

The concerns raised by the SEC were due to NCR including similar constructs for financial disclosures in the registration statement as they use for regular quarterly reporting. I have drawn attention to this in past articles. Notwithstanding the SEC letter, NCR Atleos, and presumably the separate company NCR Voyix, intend to persist with their present reporting constructs. Their response to the SEC letter in respect to free cash flow was to continue with the "NCR" methodology but add qualifications in the final registration statement, to satisfy SEC concerns.

NCR Atleos's management uses a non-GAAP measure called "Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted" to assess the financial performance and liquidity of NCR Atleos. We define Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment, less additions to capitalized software, plus/minus the change in restricted cash settlement activity, and plus non-recurring or discretionary pension contributions and settlements. Restricted cash settlement activity represents the net change in amounts collected on behalf of, but not yet remitted to, certain of the Company's merchant customers or third-party service providers that are pledged for a particular use or restricted to support these obligations. These amounts can fluctuate significantly period to period based on the number of days for which settlement to the merchant has not yet occurred or day of the week on which a reporting period ends. We believe Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted information is useful for investors because it indicates the amount of cash available after these adjustments for, among other things, investments in NCR Atleos's existing businesses, and strategic acquisitions. Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted does not represent the residual cash flow available, since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted does not have a uniform definition under GAAP, and therefore NCR Atleos's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.

Note - bolding by author.

The Magnitude of NCR's "Unusual Items" Adjustments

Table 3

SEC filings

Comments on Table 3 - Non-GAAP adjustments

Category A adjustments appear to be reasonable add backs to GAAP results in order to measure management performance.

Category B adjustments also appear to be reasonable add backs to GAAP results in order to show underlying profitability of normal operations. It should be noted however that these are real costs requiring real cash outlays, and management should be accountable for these items. It is nonsensical to exclude these in arriving at free cash flows.

Category C adjustments appear to be costs incurred in the running of the business and I question exclusion in arriving at non-GAAP results, and of course, they should not be excluded in arriving at free cash flows.

Without these many adjustments, NCR total net earnings over the last 3.5 years is a loss.

As detailed above, the SEC had similar criticisms in relation to NCR's approach to non-GAAP reporting of earnings and free cash flows.

For a better understanding of free cash flow analyses, and limitations on its usefulness as a performance measure, I recommend interested readers take a look at my 2019 article, "Free Cash Flows: Let's Have A Discussion Towards A Better Understanding".

Summary and Conclusions

Even before considering the weaknesses in the balance sheet, and concerns over potential "unusual costs", the current share price is not justified by potential earnings. If over time, consistent earnings levels are established and the balance sheet is strengthened, this stock could be considered at a lower share price. At present, the shares appear very much overpriced, and there are other issues as described above. Accordingly, the Sell rating is maintained

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.