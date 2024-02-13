EVT: Discount At A 'Buy' Level

shih-wei

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) is trading at a sufficiently deep discount to its net asset value per share to hit a 'Buy' level. It was getting quite close in our prior update when it was trading at just over a 6% discount. In fact, it was only being really picky, and for a long-term investor, one probably could have felt comfortable adding at that time. That said, we have now moved to a discount of around 9%, putting it over our target 8% discount level.

The performance since our prior update has shown that the price return was slightly negative, while on a total return basis, we saw some slightly positive results.

EVT Performance Since Last Update (Seeking Alpha)

In the context of the S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs, one could easily become frustrated with a fund like EVT. They even incorporate leverage into their strategy in an attempt to achieve better results when times are good. That said, EVT is quite a different fund. It doesn't benchmark against the S&P 500, which has been shifting more and more into a growth index. Instead, the fund benchmarks against the Russell 1000 Value Index.

The fund's highest sector exposure is to financials, healthcare, industrials, and energy. Then, finally, their technology sector exposure is just over 7%. This can make it a fund to help provide some portfolio balancing and diversification if one is a bit heavy in the tech space. They also have a bit of exposure to fixed income and preferred, as they aren't truly a pure-equity fund but more of a hybrid fund.

EVT Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.16

Discount: -9.09%

Distribution Yield: 8.05%

Expense Ratio: 1.13%

Leverage: 19.7%

Managed Assets: $2.3 billion

Structure: Perpetual

EVT focuses on "dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment." They also include a "value investment style and seek to invest in dividend-paying common stocks that have the potential for meaningful dividend growth." The investment objective is to "provide a high level of after-tax total return, consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation."

Discount Presents Opportunity

As mentioned in the opening, EVT doesn't benchmark against the S&P 500, but instead uses the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition to that, they also provide some exposure to fixed-income and preferred instruments. In benchmarking itself, the fund includes the performance comparisons between a blended index. The results broken down below were as of their last annual report, with their fiscal year-end October 31.

EVT Annualized Performance (Eaton Vance)

From the above, the fund has been able to outperform in the last five and ten years against all of the listed Indexes on a total NAV return basis. The total NAV return is the best metric to use when comparing results, as it's what the underlying portfolio is actually doing. The market price is certainly important when buying and selling. Still, it doesn't provide context on how the managers might actually be doing in terms of success in actively managing the portfolio.

I think that's best highlighted by the fact that at the end of the above fiscal year, the market was in the dumps - this was more broadly the case with the S&P 500 Index itself briefly touching correction territory.

At that point, EVT's actual total NAV performance for the previous year was down around 2%. Yet, the fund's market price total returns were off by over 14.5%. This came simply because the fund's discount had widened materially. In fact, the fund, throughout 2021 and 2022, had actually been flirting with a premium fairly regularly before opening up to this significant discount.

Since then, there has been some significant recovery. Participation in that recovery was more widespread across more publicly traded companies, enough even to get the Russell 1000 Value Index fund to participate, which is represented by the Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) in the chart below. However, it was clearly the S&P 500 Index itself, represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), that saw the largest benefit.

Ycharts

In this case, EVT's total NAV performance held up quite respectably with IWD, but it was the market price that lagged meaningfully once again. This helped to push EVT into the discount territory further and created the opportunity today, where it is trading materially below its longer-term average.

Ycharts

The fund prior to 2016/2017 regularly traded at a ~10% discount, which puts the latest discount around those levels. So, at the very least, it would suggest that further discount widening isn't likely on the table if history is any guide, aside from a black swan event that tends to push discounts to extremes.

A further consideration is that tech seems to be something that just can't be stopped. The S&P 500 has been engulfed by tech/growth, and it comprises over 30% of its sector exposure now. That could put EVT in a situation where it can continue to perform well against its blended benchmark in what it is designed to do, but it could still leave investors frustrated if that doesn't result in S&P 500-like returns.

Of course, on the other side of this would be the positive. If tech does take a break and pullback or value plays a bit of catch-up to growth, we could easily see EVT outperform. Given its leverage, we could see the fund outperform quite strongly, and a lower-rate environment could prove even better for EVT in the future.

Remember, the fund holds some fixed income and preferred. It isn't a massive exposure, but it is enough that lower rates could see appreciation in that sleeve, as it was a headwind during the rising rate environment.

Given that EVT is also leveraged, the Fed's lowering rates could see a positive impact nearly immediately. We are still expected to get some rate cuts later in 2024, even if it isn't as soon as the market was hoping for originally when the Fed pivot happened.

Their borrowings are based on OBFR plus 0.62%, given the higher rates by the Fed that pushed the fund's cost to 5.94% as of their last report. Then, the fund's management and operating expenses are put on top of that; that becomes quite a high hurdle to providing positive results from leverage being used. So, seeing some relief there could result in better performance going forward. It could also spur more interest in the leveraged CEF space once again, which has been seeing some historically wide discount levels throughout the last year.

~8% Distribution Yield

Speaking of lower potential rates from the Fed and borrowing costs, that directly relates to the fund's distribution coverage as well. This is a fund that is invested heavily in equities, so we know that it will require significant capital gains. That said, any relief in terms of generating recurring dividends in the portfolio that can contribute to net investment income directly takes away from those capital gains needs.

EVT Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

On a per-share basis, the fund earned $0.494 NII last year, compared to $0.575 in the prior fiscal year. That was a reflection of the interest expenses rising from $7,696,122 in FY 2022 compared to the $24,728,797 for FY 2023. Working to reduce some of that negative impact was that actual total investment income rose from $71,564,695 to $81,593,138. Meaning that the fund collected more in dividend and interest payments from its underlying portfolio year-over-year. It just wasn't enough to offset the massive jump in borrowing costs.

Like many of its Eaton Vance equity peers, they had raised their distribution in 2021 only to see it reduced once again in 2022. That's likely one of the key reasons why the fund has sunk to a wider discount.

EVT Distribution History (CEFConnect)

That said, at an NAV distribution rate of 7.3% currently, we seem to be far from the level that would prompt another distribution cut.

For tax purposes, the fund has primarily characterized most of the distributions as long-term capital gains. There is some meaningful ordinary income listed, but historically, these have largely been classified as qualified dividends. In 2022, 100% of the ordinary income was considered qualified. That's where the fund gets the "tax-advantaged" part of its name.

EVT Distribution Tax Classification (Eaton Vance)

EVT's Portfolio

The portfolio turnover rate last came to 29%. That was mostly in line with the prior two years, with turnover at 31% and 30%. Despite a somewhat active portfolio, the overall composition of the fund remains relatively static. The asset allocation is generally split around 80% equities, with the other 20% in fixed-income, preferred or cash.

EVT Asset Mix (Eaton Vance)

Likewise, the fund's sector exposure remains fairly consistent as well. The fund frequently has the largest allocation to financials. This is by a rather meaningful weight, too, coming in at 26%+, which is nearly double the next highest allocation to healthcare. The financial weighting has ticked up a bit even since our last update, and healthcare has ticked a bit lower, widening the gap between the sector exposure.

EVT Sector Weighting (Eaton Vance)

The fund's top ten amounts to a weighting of around 28% of total managed assets. They stated 85 for the total number of equity holdings overall in their last fact sheet, but CEFConnect puts the number of holdings at 155. CEFConnect is presumably including their fixed-income and preferred-sleeve of holdings.

EVT Top Ten Holdings (Eaton Vance)

The top ten names have seen a bit of change since our prior update. JPMorgan (JPM), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Constellation Brands (STZ), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Chevron (CVX) were all previously top ten holdings that still made the list this time. JPM and STZ were previously the first and second-largest positions listed by the fund, so these continue to be meaningful weights in the fund.

That would mean Micron Technology (MU), American International Group (AIG), Zoetis (ZTS), Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) and Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) are new names to this list. That said, these were all names listed as of their July 31, 2023 N-PORT filing. Of course, that means these holdings weren't entirely new to the portfolio but are now simply larger positions. That could be either through normal market gyrations or through the management team adding further to these positions.

Conclusion

EVT has been able to put up respectable long-term results against their benchmark. Of course, tech has clearly been the huge winner for a while now, and that means it is still underperforming the S&P 500 Index. If one suspects that tech can keep on its run, then investing in the value space probably has little to no appeal. On the other hand, an investor looking for more diversification could find EVT attractive at this time. Another benefit for EVT is that it has slipped to a wider discount since our prior update. This puts it at a level where, historically, it hasn't seen too many periods at a discount wider than this.