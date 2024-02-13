Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos via Getty Images

Introduction

Technology stocks have been a great place to be. I think we can all agree on that. It seems that everything tied to the current AI revolution is doing well, with stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) flying higher like there's no tomorrow.

This has helped the S&P 500 to add 1,000 points between April 2021 and February 2024.

However, what's interesting is that technology was NOT the best-performing sector during this period. Nope. Energy did better, gaining more than 60%!

As we can see in the chart below, over the past three years, the tech-heavy ETF (QQQ) has returned 33%, which is roughly in line with the performance of the S&P 500.

During this period, the three major pure-play refinery stocks in the United States, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and Phillips 66 (PSX), have all outperformed the market by a huge margin.

Valero, the star of this article, has been a holding of mine for a very long time until I decided to focus on upstream oil production, which better fits my personal energy thesis - at least for the time being.

In the past few years, we have discussed Valero on a very frequent basis, as it is not only one of the most fascinating energy stocks in the downstream (refining) industry but also a company prone to geopolitical turmoil like the invasion of Ukraine and the tariffs that followed.

The company also went through an impressive recovery, as it refused to cut its dividend during the pandemic, resulting in an elevated debt load, which has been reduced rapidly in recent years.

As a result, the stock went back to doing what it does best: outperforming the market.

Over the past ten years, VLO shares have returned 344%, beating the impressive 230% return of the S&P 500 by a wide margin - albeit with a ton of volatility!

My most recent article on the stock was written on January 3, when I went with the title "Valero's A Dividend And Buyback Gem - If It Drops, I'm Buying."

Since then, VLO shares have added 8%, including dividends, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 200 basis points.

Now, it's time for an update, as a LOT has happened since then, including the company's 4Q23 earnings release, new geopolitical developments, and good news for shareholder distributions.

So, as we have plenty to discuss, let's get right to it!

The Refinery Space Continues To Be A Good Place To Be

Refinery operations are fascinating, as they involve so many variables.

For example, refineries need to buy oil to produce value-added products like diesel and gasoline. This makes them dependent on the price of crude oil and reliable feedstock.

Once this has been taken care of, refineries need to maintain their operations and make sure that they are able to produce efficiently, allowing them to remain competitive.

On top of that, there are many factors they cannot influence, including demand and (global) developments impacting supply, including tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and investments in new refinery operations that may impact U.S. export demand.

With that said, on February 12, it was reported that overseas conditions remain highly favorable as European diesel cracks rise to a 13-month high on tight supply.

Essentially, this means that margins for diesel production in Europe have improved. The crack spread measures the difference between input costs and selling prices of various refined products.

According to the report (emphasis added):

[...] The upswing in margins was attributed to a combination of factors, including ongoing refinery maintenance and disruptions in the Red Sea, leading to tightened supplies in the market. During the afternoon trading window, no diesel barges were reported to have traded, despite multiple bids and offers being posted by traders. The heightened refining margins reflected the impact of reduced supply availability, with refinery maintenance season commencing in Europe and disruptions in the Red Sea contributing to the tightening of diesel complex supplies. In addition to regional factors, the global distillate market experienced notable movements. U.S. distillate stockpiles, encompassing diesel and heating oil, demonstrated a significant decline of 3.2 million barrels in the preceding week. The total distillate stockpiles in the U.S. fell to 127.6 million barrels, surpassing market expectations for a more modest 1 million-barrel drop. This unexpected drawdown in distillate inventories in the U.S. contributed to the broader dynamics influencing diesel prices globally.

This is fantastic news for U.S. refiners, as they benefit from elevated prices overseas and subdued inventories at home - both of which are favorable for pricing and demand!

Especially in light of a potential demand rebound, prices could surge, offering fertile ground for earnings acceleration in the refinery industry.

Here's what Reuters wrote earlier this month in an article titled "Diesel prices primed to rise sharply in 2024."

Global stocks of diesel and other middle distillates are below normal and prices could start to rise quickly if the industrial economies of North America and Western Europe emerge from their lingering recession in 2024. [...] But in Europe too there are signs the worst of the downturn is now over and the sector will return to growth before the end of the year. Traders anticipate both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will cut interest rates this year which would turbocharge the cyclical upswing. As a result, global distillate inventories are likely to remain below average and could easily tighten further, intensifying the upward pressure on prices

Also, bear in mind that Valero is in a fantastic spot to satisfy high demand.

The company has close to 3 million daily barrels of refining capacity, most of it in the Gulf Coast. It also has operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland and a fantastic logistics network to facilitate exports.

Valero Energy

We own logistics assets (crude oil pipelines, product pipelines, terminals, tanks, marine docks, truck rack bays, and other assets) that support our refining operations. Demand for transportation fuels in Latin America is expected to continue to grow. To support our wholesale rack operations in Latin America, we have invested in or grown our access to terminals and transloading facilities in Mexico and Peru. Our U.S. Gulf Coast refineries are well positioned to support export growth to Latin America and other countries around the world. - VLO 2022 10-K (emphasis added)

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at Valero.

Valero Continues To Impress And Deliver Shareholder Value

Based on what we just discussed, allow me to throw some numbers at you as we dive into the company's 4Q23 earnings.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Valero reported a net income attributable to stockholders of $1.2 billion, representing a decrease from $3.1 billion in the same period of 2022.

This translated to earnings per share of $3.55 compared to $8.15 per share in 4Q22.

The good news is that adjusted earnings were much stronger.

With the exception of our 2022 results, we delivered the highest fourth quarter and full year adjusted earnings in company's history in 2023, demonstrating the earnings capability of our portfolio. - VLO 4Q23 Earnings Call

On a full-year basis, adjusted net income was $8.8 billion ($24.90 per share), compared to $11.6 billion, or $29.16 per share in 2022.

This decline was mainly due to pricing headwinds, as 2022 was such a spectacular year due to unforeseen factors.

The Refining segment reported $1.6 billion of operating income during the quarter, a notable decline from $4.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Refining throughput volumes in the fourth quarter of 2023 averaged 3 million barrels per day with a utilization rate of 94%. However, refining cash operating expenses exceeded guidance at $4.99 per barrel, primarily due to an environmental regulatory reserve adjustment on the West Coast.

segment reported $1.6 billion of operating income during the quarter, a notable decline from $4.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Refining throughput volumes in the fourth quarter of 2023 averaged 3 million barrels per day with a utilization rate of 94%. However, refining cash operating expenses exceeded guidance at $4.99 per barrel, primarily due to an environmental regulatory reserve adjustment on the West Coast. The Renewable Diesel segment saw a decrease in operating income to $84 million from $261 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, despite an increase in sales volumes to 3.8 million gallons per day. This decrease was attributed to lower renewable diesel margins in the fourth quarter of 2023.

segment saw a decrease in operating income to $84 million from $261 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, despite an increase in sales volumes to 3.8 million gallons per day. This decrease was attributed to lower renewable diesel margins in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Ethanol segment reported a significant increase in operating income to $190 million from $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by higher production volumes and lower corn prices.

What I found really interesting is that Valero's operations continue to shine.

Operationally, Valero's refining system achieved an impressive mechanical availability rate of 97.4% in 2023.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it represents the company's best performance to date.

In terms of sales volumes, Valero achieved a new annual record in 2023, with sales volume reaching approximately 1 million barrels per day.

According to the company, this milestone highlights the effectiveness of its branded and wholesale marketing network and underscores its ability to capitalize on market opportunities to drive growth.

On top of that, Valero continues to invest in strategic projects.

One notable project is the DGD sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") project at Port Arthur, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025 at a total cost of $315 million.

Once operational, this project is poised to position Valero as one of the largest SAF manufacturers globally, further diversifying its product portfolio and revenue streams.

Valero Energy

This also bodes well for its investors.

Financially, Valero remains committed to delivering value to shareholders, which it has been doing for a very long time. As I said before, during the pandemic, the company used its balance sheet to maintain its dividend.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company returned 73% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, resulting in a 60% payout ratio for the full year.

After hiking its dividend by 4.9% on January 19, the company currently pays $1.07 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of 3.0%.

This dividend is protected by a 30% 2024E earnings payout ratio and the company's BBB-rated balance sheet, which has a 2024E net leverage ratio of less than 1x EBITDA.

In other words, although the company took a huge risk by using its balance sheet for dividends during the pandemic, it was a bet that paid off, as it now has a top-tier balance sheet and a business that supports aggressive dividend growth.

Moreover, over the past five years, the dividend has been hiked by 4.6% per year, on average.

While that number may be a bit underwhelming, given massive EPS growth, there are two things we need to keep in mind:

It took a while for the company to repair its balance sheet after the pandemic. In 2019, the company had a 1.2x net leverage ratio. In 2020, that number rose to 11.3x EBITDA. It took until 2022 to lower that ratio to less than 1x EBITDA.

The company has used cash tailwinds after the pandemic to buy back stock, which is a much more flexible way to (indirectly) distribute cash to shareholders.

As we can see below, over the past ten years, VLO has bought back 36% of its shares, which has tremendously added to its favorable long-term stock price performance.

The good news is that the company is very happy with its payout ratio, especially if 2024 is "more of a mid-cycle type year."

This is what the company said during its earnings call when it was asked about this (emphasis added):

John Royall [Analyst] And then my second question is on return of capital. So your number for the quarter was very strong, and you finished the year at 60% of CFO. I know you've talked about how you tend to come in above the range when cracks are strong. If '24 ends up being kind of more of a mid-cycle type year or even below, how should we think about where you might fall in that 40% to 50% range this year? Homer Bhullar [VP Investor Relations, Finance] Yes, John, I mean our approach to shareholder returns is driven by our annual target of 40% to 50% of adjusted net cash from operations. And obviously, that includes the dividend, which we consider nondiscretionary and buybacks, which are considered the flywheel supplementing our dividend to hit our target. And given the strength in our balance sheet in the fourth quarter, as we highlighted, we had a 73% payout which resulted in a 60% payout for the year. And as you touched on, since 2014, we've regularly paid above our target. And in fact, the average payout for the 5 years leading into COVID was around 57%. So I think in short and periods when the balance sheet is strong as it is now and sustaining CapEx, the dividend and strategic CapEx is covered. You can reasonably think of our 40% to 50% target as a floor and expect any excess cash to go towards buybacks.

In other words, we should expect the dividend to remain a priority, even if potential economic headwinds weaken operating cash flow a bit - after all, the company can easily dial back buybacks.

Speaking of potential weakness, looking ahead, the company seems to agree with the bigger picture we discussed at the start of this article, as it expects refining margins to remain supported by tight product supply and demand dynamics.

In the short term, product inventories are expected to be constrained due to significant industry-wide turnaround activity, providing further support to refining margins.

Moreover, Valero anticipates continued global demand growth outpacing product supply growth in the long term despite the emergence of new refinery startups.

Valuation

This is the tricky part for one major reason: analysts expect industry fundamentals to return back to "normal," meaning lower margins and pricing headwinds.

Using the data in the chart below:

Analysts expect 2024 EPS to decline by 42%, followed by 11% contraction in 2025 and 21% contraction in 2026.

VLO currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of just 6.0x, which is way below its long-term normalized valuation multiple of 9.8x.

If the company were to return to a 9.8x multiple, it would have a fair stock price target close to its current price, mainly due to the steep expected EPS decline in 2024.

This is also reflected in its target price, which is currently $151, or 6% above its current price.

Personally, I do not believe that the company's long-term outlook should be this bearish.

Sure, emerging markets will build more refineries, and the war in Europe won't likely take forever.

However, I believe that analysts are way too bearish on Valero's long-term earnings potential, which means that any "unexpected" tailwinds could result in steep target price adjustments.

As a result, I stick to what I wrote in my prior article, which is that if the stock corrects by 15-20% this year, I'll likely make it a part of my dividend portfolio again.

Takeaway

While technology stocks have been in the spotlight, the energy sector, particularly refineries like Valero, has quietly outperformed.

Valero, with its strategic positioning and operational excellence, continues to impress investors.

Despite short-term challenges and analysts' conservative outlook, the company remains committed to delivering shareholder value through dividends and buybacks.

As geopolitical factors and market dynamics evolve, Valero's resilience and potential for earnings growth make it an intriguing prospect for long-term investors.

If the stock experiences a significant correction, it could present a compelling opportunity for dividend-focused portfolios.

Hence, for the time being, I stick to my Hold rating.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Resilience Amidst Volatility: Valero has demonstrated resilience, maintaining dividends even during challenging times like the pandemic, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value.

Valero has demonstrated resilience, maintaining dividends even during challenging times like the pandemic, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value. Operational Excellence: With a mechanical availability rate of 97.4% and record sales volumes, Valero's refining operations continue to shine.

With a mechanical availability rate of 97.4% and record sales volumes, Valero's refining operations continue to shine. Strategic Investments: The company's strategic projects, like the sustainable aviation fuel project, position it as a leader in emerging markets, diversifying its revenue streams.

The company's strategic projects, like the sustainable aviation fuel project, position it as a leader in emerging markets, diversifying its revenue streams. Shareholder-Focused: Valero prioritizes shareholder returns, supported by consistent dividend hikes and significant share buybacks, backed by a strong balance sheet.

