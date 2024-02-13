Rotation, Rotation, And A Major Breakout

Iryna Drozd

Yesterday was relatively quiet unless you looked past the major market averages. The Russell 2000 rose 1.8%, which makes it more than a 5% gain or the small-cap index over the past three trading days. Meanwhile, the magnificent ones were not so magnificent yesterday, as money rotated out of technology and communication services and into every other sector of the market, which all boasted positive returns. That is the kind of rotation and improvement in breadth that this bull market needs to build a stronger and more lasting foundation.

Finviz

Another aspect of this rotation that was visible yesterday is that it will be very difficult for the market-cap weighted index to make any headway when its largest constituents are in the red. If fact, we may see limited upside in the S&P 500 index between now and when the Fed next meets in March, as investors debate the timing of the rate-cut cycle.

Finviz

That should not really matter to investors though, because there are a tremendous number of opportunities in the average stock, and yesterday we had a major breakout indicating that the party may be just getting ready to start. The equally weighted S&P 500 index hit a new all-time high, surpassing its previous high from two years ago.

Stockcharts

The bearish side of the aisle is myopically focused on the historically high multiple for the S&P 500 as a tremendous headwind to further gains. Granted, the index trades at more than 20x the forward 12-month consensus estimate, which has only been surpassed during the dot-com bubble and the bull market peak just before the pandemic.

DataTrek

Yet the multiple falls close to its 25-year average when we exclude the ten largest stocks in the S&P 500 index. A multiple of 16 times is not expensive, provided the US economy avoids a recession this year and the Fed begins its rate-cut cycle. It looks like the bull market for the average stock is just getting started.