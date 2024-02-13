Logan Riely/Getty Images Sport

Over the years, one thing that I have found out about myself is that I have a pretty good track record of investing in companies that are turnaround prospects. Most of them turn out quite well. However, it does sometimes require a great deal of patience and time in order for an opportunity to work out.

Late last year, one firm that I bought into that I believed offered significant upside potential as turnaround to play was The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Even though the company's financial condition was showing signs of worsening, it attracted the attention of some quality activists. Working alongside management, these activists were able to get some changes implemented. And today, we are still in the early stages of that implementation plan.

Unfortunately, these kinds of things do take a lot of time. And while that is going on, you can be stuck dealing with underperformance for an extended period of time. Consider, for instance, performance achieved by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company since I last reiterated my "strong buy" rating on the stock back in November of last year. Shares have seen downside of 3.7% at a time when the S&P 500 (SP500) has generated upside for investors of 11.4%. It doesn't help that the earnings report that the company just released covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year shows that revenue and earnings fell short of expectations. However, the report does go on to show that management is making good on its promise to make meaningful improvements. So long as that trend persists, I believe that the "strong buy" rating I assigned the stock last year still makes sense.

A look at recent progress and setbacks

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

After the market closed on February 12th, the management team at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced financial results covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. For the quarter, the company reported revenue of $5.12 billion. In addition to representing a decline of 4.8% compared to the $5.37 billion generated one year earlier, the sales the company came out with fell short of analyst expectations by $154 million. The big problem for the company was a 3.8% decline in the volume of tires shipped. They ended up dropping to 45.4 million compared to the 47.2 million reported the same time one year earlier. Replacement tires ended up leading that way lower, with shipments down 2.3 million, or 6.7% year over year. By comparison, original equipment tires rose by 0.5 million, or 6%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

This actually makes a great deal of sense. Back in 2022, new vehicle sales totaled 13.9 million. This was a sizable drop from the 17.5 million peak that was seen for the country back in 2016. At a time when new vehicle sales plunged, largely because of supply chain issues, used vehicles became very popular. That would have caused a spike in replacement tires. But now that new vehicle sales are on the rise again, with total units in the U.S. in 2023 hitting 15.5 million and forecasts calling for 15.7 million units this year, a reversal of fortune makes sense.

The drop in revenue brought with it a decline in profits as well. The firm went from generating a loss per share of $0.37 to generating a loss per share of $1.02. That took net profits from negative $104 million to negative $291 million. By comparison, analysts had been forecasting profits per share of $0.39. Adjusted profits were forecasted to be $0.34. But management reported $0.47 per share, exceeding forecasts in that respect. Much of the disparity between the official earnings and the adjusted earnings involved a $230 million impairment charge and $200 million in rationalization expenses.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Although net profits worsened a year-over-year, the company's cash flow metrics actually came in quite strong. Operating cash flow went from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it rose from $217 million to $240 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company went from $437 million to $531 million. Unfortunately, these strong cash flow metrics were not enough, in two out of three cases, to salvage the company's 2023 fiscal year. As you can see in the chart above, revenue, profits, and two of the three of the firm's cash flow metrics were weaker in 2023 than they were in 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With numbers like these, I can understand why some investors might be cautious to get into the picture. This is especially true when you consider that the firm has net debt of $6.72 billion compared to a market capitalization of only $3.82 billion. That's a decent chunk of debt. But there are two reasons why I believe that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a great prospect.

For starters, shares of the business are incredibly cheap. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using data from 2022 and 2023. Even using the 2023 estimates, the stock looks attractively priced. The chart also shows how the company is priced against rival Bridgestone Corporation (OTCPK:BRDCY). While our candidate is more expensive on an EV to EBITDA basis, it is cheaper when it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

In addition to being cheap, there's also the fact that management continues to make some nice progress as part of the company's goal of restructuring its operations. In an article that I wrote last year, I detailed what this picture might look like and the end goal of both management and the activist investors involved. I would encourage you to read that article if you have not yet done so.

At this time, the company’s initiative, known as Goodyear Forward, is seeking to make significant improvements in how the business operates. For starters, it is targeting $1 billion worth of cost actions. And even though the plan was initially announced in October of 2024, management claims that, by the end of this year, they will have achieved around $300 million worth of savings. The rest is expected to be done by the end of 2025.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

In addition to cutting costs by $1 billion on an annualized basis, the company is working on some other areas of improvement. For starters, it is trying to capture an extra $300 million of incremental segment operating profits through changes in its product mix and changes in pricing throughout North America. This will involve rationalizing the products that it makes available for customers, making structural improvements to its channels, changing some things around with its brands, and more. This $300 million is expected to be realized by the end of 2025 as well. However, this year, management expects the change is to have a positive impact in the amount of $50 million.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Lastly, the firm is also looking at ways to make use of certain assets within its portfolio. This includes finding ways to monetize its Off-The-Road offerings, its chemical operations, and its Dunlop brand. Making these changes will not come cheap. Management expects to incur around $100 million in various expenses in 2024 associated with these activities and it expects to pay another $300 million in rationalization payments. But if everything goes according to plan, they expect to get $2 billion or more of gross proceeds from these assets. The end goal here is to simplify the firm's corporate structure, focus on what matters, and use proceeds to pay down debt. Although this last step has not seen any major development yet, I suspect that by the end of this year one or more major asset sales will have been announced.

Takeaway

If you focus purely on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company revenue and earnings, the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year was something of a letdown. Revenue and profits came in worse than anticipated. The good news is that adjusted profits exceeded forecasts. Management gave investors a clear look at where some improvements have been made in terms of their broader plan to improve operations. That's nice to see, though it is clear that the firm has plenty of additional work that it has to do along these lines. Shares are cheap, but until management can make additional progress, the market will refuse to push them higher.

At this point in time, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is basically a "show me" story. But if all goes according to plan, the end result will be significant upside. For now, I'm satisfied enough to keep the company rated a "strong buy." However, investors need to remain ever vigilant to see the extent to which management can pull through on its promises.

