Justin Sullivan

Introduction

I previously wrote an article on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in December 2023 where I walked through their market opportunity and explained why it's a strong buy - showing the calculations for an intrinsic value of $129.45 per share, implying a heavy undervaluation at the current prices. PayPal have just recently posted their Q4 results and by the reaction of Wall Street and retail investors you would assume this was a disaster, as the stock sold off 11.24% in the day after their earnings.

But in reality, their Q4 was incredibly solid - which is why the stock was initially up 10% after hours when these numbers came in. The decline happened very shortly afterwards, as they provided their 2024 guidance where they implied EPS wouldn't grow at all. In my opinion, the guidance was very conservative for a number of reasons (which I'll go through) and overall my thesis on PayPal remains unchanged. I'll maintain my previously calculated intrinsic value of $129.45 per and I've added to my position at these levels.

How did they do in Q4?

PayPal's Q4 was great and they did slightly better than I thought they would. In fact, I'll include a screenshot of my original projections from my December 2023 article below to prove this. They also beat Wall Street estimates of their revenue ($8.03 billion vs $7.87 billion) and EPS ($1.48 vs $1.36):

Author's calculations from December 2023

Let's start with the positive items from the income statement for the quarter:

Revenue grew 9% y/y, which is a solid performance

GAAP operating income grew 39% y/y (a margin expansion of 468bps) to $1.7 billion, a fantastic performance

GAAP EPS increased 61% y/y to $1.29 - exactly what we want to see.

In addition to the above, they also provided the following improvements to their business model:

Number of payment transactions increased 13% y/y, a good improvement

Total payment volume increased 15% y/y to $409.8 billion - which is great to see, because in my opinion this is the most important metric to see how PayPal is performing

Payment transactions per active account increased by 14% y/y, which will offset the slight decline in active accounts we're seeing.

Transaction margin increased by 0.4% q/q, a nice surprise to what we expected would be a decline.

Alright, now time for the negatives from Q4:

Active accounts declined 1% y/y - which is what we expected to see given PayPal's focus on "quality over quantity" by growing transactions on their active accounts rather than just how many active accounts they have

Operating expenses increased by around 2.5% y/y - which of course was offset by their revenue growth

Overall, the negatives were within expectations and as an investor I was very pleased - but a nasty shock came with the 2024 guidance they released. The management team stated that non-GAAP EPS was expected to be flat over the next year and remain at $5.10. This was the metric that caused both Wall Street and retail investors to panic and sell the stock. However, I do think selling based on this was a mistake due to three reasons I'll outline below.

I believe the 2024 guidance was likely sandbagged

I believe that PayPal's management team is being conservative with its 2024 guidance due to a number of reasons:

Firstly, in the Q4 conference call, the management team mentioned a few times that they assumed their recent innovations announced in January would have minimal contribution to their results - which I'll expand on later. They also said that they want to stray away from providing full year revenue guidance, instead only providing guidance for the upcoming quarter. I also think that Alex didn't want to look like he's dropping the ball by missing targets in his first full year running PayPal.

Secondly, PayPal has told us they will be attempting to do share buybacks of at least $5 billion throughout the year. At current prices, that's around 89 million shares they could take off the markets, which is a decent dent into the 1.07 billion shares currently outstanding. While they are under no obligation to buy back any shares, I think this is definitely a factor to at least consider as less shares would have a positive impact on EPS going forward. PayPal also has a strong history of share repurchases - repurchasing $5 billion in 2023 alone as per their annual results.

Thirdly, PayPal is in the process of laying off 9% off their workforce. This should make the company leaner, more efficient and decrease their operating expenses - which should show a positive impact on the bottom line.

Lastly, they provided their Q1 2024 guidance which was a revenue increase of 6.5% and a mid-single digit increase in GAAP EPS y/y. This already shows their confidence they will grow in 2024 - or at least in Q1. But the full year guidance for 2024 counters this by implying they must be seeing a decline in some of the upcoming quarters to counter this one - which is very concerning if true. We'll have to wait until the next few quarters come through before we know for certain.

The above points added together show exactly why the stock sold off the day after earnings. The management team has basically told Wall Street "Hey, remember all those innovations we announced? All the employee's we laid off? All those efficiencies we undertook? Those share buybacks? So we did all that, but unfortunately our bottom line still won't be growing next year." In essence, they implied that their business model would have declined this year if it wasn't for all these efficiencies - which is incredibly concerning to anyone who owns a stake in PayPal.

If the guidance is accurate, then I believe the sell-off is justified and investors should sell out now. However in my opinion, due to the above reasons (and including the strong Q4 results), the sell-off presents a great buying opportunity.

PayPal's new features to drive growth

As mentioned earlier January was an interesting month for PayPal, where 6 new innovations were announced:

New checkout features: PayPal has worked on new features for their checkout process, specifically passkeys that enable users to just use their face or fingerprint to purchase items. This is estimated to reduce latency by 50%. This is a feature that should have been in years ago, but better late than never

PayPal Fastlane: PayPal has introduced a new features into the guest checkout system, where users can now save their data into the Fastlane system - which will allow future purchases to be done with just one-click when using Fastlane. Definitely a nice feature.

PayPal Smart Receipts: This is an AI system that will track what a user purchases, predict items that they might want to buy next and then recommend these to the user. A cashback reward will also be a part of the recommended item should the user make the purchase. Not bad at all and again something that should have been done long ago.

PayPal Advanced Offers Platform: An AI system that will generate personalized ads to a user based on their shopping habits, helping merchants to increase their sales by providing customizing offers for users. Again, a nice feature.

PayPal CashPass: A system in the PayPal app that will provide users access to personalized cash back offers. These personalized offers are decided upon by (you guessed it) an AI system that tracks a user's shopping habits. The obtained rewards can also be put into a PayPal savings account to compound. A welcome feature, although I'm not sure how much this will benefit PayPal

Venmo Business Profiles: This feature will allow merchants to have profile rankings - allowing them to be easily discovered by consumers. They will also be able to offer promotions to customers directly. Customers will also receive cashback deals when supporting local businesses. A nice addition.

Fastlane is by far the most exciting out of these in my opinion, however I would expect all of these to have a positive impact on PayPal as they're introduced throughout 2024. As mentioned earlier, PayPal stated in the earnings call that they are assuming these will have a minimal impact on 2024 - which I believe to mean they are being conservative on purpose.

Assuming zero growth in a DCF model

The next thing I want to run through is a thought experiment. Let's say that PayPal really wasn't going to grow its bottom line in 2024. In fact, let's say they never grow revenue, or net income or even expand their margins ever again. In other words, the year 2023 is a repeat until the end of time. What would the fair value of the stock be in that case? I've decided to model this below via a DCF. Firstly, here is the below projection period, where the inputs are in yellow and the outputs are in green:

Author's calculations

Using these numbers, I utilized a DCF model as per below, where the terminal value was calculated using the average of the EV/EBITDA exit multiple method and WACC method:

Author's calculations Author's calculations

The perpetual growth rate has been set at 0% to model in zero future growth. The tax rate and cost of debt was kept the same as their FY 2023. The current agreed upon beta is 1.47 by various financial institutions and the market return is a combination of the estimated market ERP and 10 year US treasury rate at the time of writing. The EV/EBITDA exit multiple was a tricky one for this experiment to decide on, but I ultimately used a ratio of 17 - which is the average for the S&P 500. The unlevered FCF was calculated using the formula FCFF = EBIT - Tax + D&A - CAPEX - change in non-cash working capital, which returned a value of $4.31 billion.

As we can see, running the model returns an estimated intrinsic value of $59.96 a share - which is higher than the current stock price as of writing. In other words, PayPal isn't currently being priced for zero growth. It's being priced for declining margins and revenue - which suggests the business is dying. This runs counterintuitive to their Q4 performance, which showed both top and bottom line growth as well as solid margin expansion y/y.

Conclusion

Overall, my assessments lead be to believe that my bull thesis for PayPal remains intact. My assumptions for this year are that PayPal grows revenue by 8% and expands their net income margin by 0.25%. In my opinion, due to their focus on efficiency and their newly announced improvements to PayPal's services - I think both of these targets are achievable.

Of course, the risk here is that their 2024 guide is accurate and that PayPal truly is dying, but the Q4 results suggest otherwise, as they were solid and showed that PayPal is on the right track. I do think that the management is being conservative with their guidance so they can announce a beat in each quarter of this year, however the only way we can know for certain is to see how they perform in the upcoming quarter and await any future guidance they provide during their Q1 earnings. If they continue to guide for no growth in 2024, then the risk will definitely increase.

I think 2024 will be a turnaround year for PayPal. My expectations are that PayPal will beat in each quarter of this year, as well as provide guidance for each quarter going forward that implies y/y growth. Either way, I think the Q1 earnings showed maximum fear for PayPal's future and the downside was priced in. It's possible PayPal continues to decline into the $40's but in my opinion this has a low probability. If you believe in the future of PayPal, I think now is the time to pick up shares and forget about them for the next year - because in 2025, I think it's unlikely this will still be in the $50's.