Investment Thesis

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) Q4 results took investors by surprise, with the stock soaring more than 20% premarket.

But is there truly enough positive news to for investors to latch onto here? Or is it simply the fact that everyone, including myself, got too bearish and the stock was left primed to charge higher?

For my part, I don't believe it makes sense to turn bullish on this stock, but at the same time, I also don't believe it makes sense to leave a sell rating on this stock either.

Rapid Recap,

In my previous bearish analysis, in December, I said,

ZoomInfo has fallen from grace. It's one of a handful of tech businesses that hasn't recovered from its lows, as the stock today is trading towards the low end of its all-time lows. According to my estimates, the stock is priced at 15x forward clean free cash flows (a figure that adjusts for the debt on its balance sheet). Here I declare that investors are paying too high a multiple for its underlying prospects. Avoid this name.

As you can see above, even as the market has sizzling hard, ZoomInfo was getting no love from investors. Indeed, what happened here was that investors climbed too hard to the same side of the boat. Accordingly, since I first turned bearish on this stock, if we included the premarket jump of 25%, it has still underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).

That being said, I'm now neutral on this stock. Here's why.

Why ZoomInfo? Why Now?

ZoomInfo provides businesses with comprehensive and accurate information about potential customers and prospects. They specialize in collecting and analyzing data related to companies, including contact details.

This information helps sales and marketing professionals target their efforts more effectively, enabling them to reach the right people.

Moving on, ZoomInfo's near-term prospects appear to have stabilized. The company's strategic focus on aggressive share repurchases, totaling $153 million in Q4, demonstrates confidence in driving economic returns for shareholders.

Despite challenges stemming from a weaker macro environment in the software industry, which is ZoomInfo's largest vertical, the company successfully closed the most new logos in Q4, demonstrating resilience. Moreover, the introduction features like Copilot reflect a commitment to expanding its market presence.

However, ZoomInfo faces near-term challenges due to the impact of a weaker macro environment. The contraction in the software sector has resulted in decreased Net Revenue Retention (''NRR'') as existing customers face challenges, leading to fewer upsells and more seat downsells.

Case in point, in Q4 of the prior year, ZoomInfo's net retention rate was clearly higher than 100%, see below.

While this time around, ZoomInfo's net revenue retention rate has dropped to 87%.

Moreover, the economic downturn has influenced decision-making in favor of cost-cutting measures, affecting software companies' expansion plans. While ZoomInfo's new business has performed well, the decline in NRR has presented hurdles to reignite its long-term prospects.

Despite significant investments in data accuracy and coverage, the prevailing weaker macroeconomic conditions have impacted key verticals, underscoring the need to adapt to the ever-changing business landscape.

Given this background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

2024 Points to 10% CAGR on the Topline

The high end of ZoomInfo's guidance points to around 10% CAGR. On the surface, this is nothing to be overly enthusiastic over. But on the other hand, it's an acceleration from the run rate that ZoomInfo delivered in both Q3 2023 and Q4 2024.

And what does the market love to back? A turnaround tech story. Investors will be willing to give turnaround stories a wide berth particularly if the stock is already down more than 70% from its all-time highs.

Furthermore, keep in mind that Q4 2024 beat on the topline by more than 1.5%. Furthermore, this topline beat is the strongest revenue beat that ZoomInfo has delivered for some time.

Typically, I wouldn't be willing to give this sort of ''beat'' so much credence. But this re-acceleration story when combined with the stock's valuation, all of sudden, the bear thesis is demolished.

ZI Stock Valuation -- 17x Forward Free Cash Flows

ZoomInfo holds $700 million of net debt. However, given that ZoomInfo is making about $460 million of free cash flow per year, this means that ZoomInfo could pay off its debt in less than 2 years if it so wished.

That being said, its guidance points to approximately the same amount next year. Consequently, despite plowing back its free cash flows back into its business, there doesn't appear to be a lot of revenue growth.

Consequently, is it truly so alluring to pay 17x forward free cash flows for a business that's just about eking out double-digit growth on the topline?

Indeed, when all is said and done, I don't find this stock provides such a compelling risk-reward.

The Bottom Line

In reassessing ZoomInfo's position, I find myself in a neutral stance, refraining from turning bullish but also avoiding a sell rating.

The recent Q4 results, propelling the stock up by over 20% premarket, have surprised many, prompting the question of whether it's a genuine positive trend or a correction from overly bearish sentiments.

Despite my previous bearish analysis, the company's strategic moves, including aggressive share repurchases and a focus on innovation, suggest a potential stabilization in near-term prospects.

Challenges persist, notably, the impact of a weaker macro environment, particularly in the software industry, reflected in a drop in Net Revenue Retention (''NRR'') to 87%.

While ZoomInfo faces hurdles in upsells and seat downsells, the company's introduction of features like Copilot and a revenue beat in Q4 2024 indicate efforts to adapt and re-accelerate growth.

However, the valuation, with a forward free cash flow multiple of 17x and a limited revenue growth outlook, raises questions about the stock's attractiveness, leading to a cautious perspective on the risk-reward proposition.