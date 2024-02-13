January CPI: Inflation Fell But Tracked Ahead Of Expectations

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • Overall consumer prices were up 3.1% in January from a year earlier, a lower pace of growth than last month but still higher than expected.
  • Core prices also remained tame in January, up 3.9%.
  • Falling inflation in categories such as gasoline likely has contributed to the recent uptick in consumer sentiment.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently stated that greater confidence is needed on falling inflation before a policy pivot.
  • Greater confidence is unlikely to be realized until key components begin to measurably decline, namely shelter costs.

Young Asian woman managing personal banking and finance. Planning budget and calculating expenses with digital tablet while going through various expense receipts at home after shopping. Home finances. Home budgeting. Banking and finance concept

d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

Prices continued to rise in January, but at a more moderate pace than at the same point last year. A higher than expected reading, however, unnerved markets in the early morning trading hours.

The Labor Department

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.22K Followers
Providing timely and quick to the punch analysis of earnings and macro-related events across various sectors, with a focus on retail and real estate. I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News