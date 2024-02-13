Leon Neal

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) operates with a distinct business model within the video game industry, heavily reliant on multi-year titles to generate revenue over extended periods. Unlike some competitors who release annual iterations of popular franchises, Take-Two's approach involves longer development cycles and the release of highly anticipated titles at irregular intervals. While this strategy might yield substantial profits over time, it also introduces inherent cyclicality and risk, particularly during periods of uncertainty, exposing the company and its investors to greater volatility.

Since 2017, I've been covering TTWO's journey, observing various stages of growth. In my latest review from the start of 2022, I still found the stock too risky for investment, and the recent quarterly results validate this stance once again. The FQ3 earnings report showed weaker performance in titles outside of GTA, and there's a lack of major releases on the horizon for at least the next six months. While the buzz around the trailer and ongoing sales of GTA 5 hint at the potential boost from GTA 6's release in 2025, it's not enough reason to jump into investing in Take Two just yet.

Take-Two's FQ3 results: weak current performance, increased financial pressure, shares drop

Let's recap the latest earnings released on February 8. Take-Two reported its December quarter results (Q3 FY2024), slightly missing on adjusted EPS ($0.71 vs. $0.73 estimate) and barely topping estimates for net bookings ($1.34 billion vs. $1.32 billion expected). GAAP net revenue decreased 3% from $1,408 million in Q3 FY2023 to $1,366 million in Q3 FY2024. As a result, shares dropped about 8% during the after-hours trading, signifying one of the worst drops in recent history.

TradingView

While the slight decrease in revenue and EPS were expected by the market based on the company's product roadmap, the performance was still worse than expected. The company claims the weakness was driven by softness in mobile advertising and NBA 2K24 sales, both significant sources of revenue for TTWO. Take-Two also claims NBA 2K in-game monetization did not perform as expected, which led to recurrent consumer spending (recurring revenue from in-game purchases) to decrease 7% year-over-year, compared to just a 5% decrease expected by the management.

Importantly, the company also continues to show relatively low cash generation with high capital expenditures, driven by the development of new titles. It is projected that for the second financial year in a row, Take-Two will spend more on capital expenditures than it earns in cash flow.

Take-Two Interactive

Despite this, the company claims to have a "strong cash balance," which, on paper, might look solid with $1 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of FY2023 and $923 million as of now. However, looking at the development of this balance over time puts things into a different perspective, especially in light of the need to spend a significant amount of money on the development of new titles mentioned above. Take-Two now also holds a substantial $2.7 billion in long-term debt, compared to $1.7 billion in March 2023, which once again increases financial risks and pressure for the company.

Take-Two Interactive; commentary by the author

Future outlook: no mid-term catalyst for the stock, GTA 6 release is too far away

Looking ahead, Take-Two's outlook also does not seem positive. The company has revised down its full-year bookings forecast (TTWO's fiscal year ends in March) to $5.25 billion to $5.3 billion, falling short of the expected $5.48 billion. According to Take-Two, the weakness is driven by softness in mobile advertising, a "planned release delay," and low NBA 2K24 sales, which again shows that the current business model is not working as expected at the moment.

Furthermore, looking at the product pipeline for 2024, there is no major game on the horizon that could revitalise growth. Grand Theft Auto VI, highly awaited by both players and investors, is slated for release in "calendar 2025," likely during the holiday season when major publishers typically unveil their games. However, with this release still approximately two years away, it seems premature to invest in TTWO stock solely in anticipation of this one game, especially considering the prevailing mid-term pressures.

Take-Two Interactive

Additionally, when so much is at stake with just one title, there is room for missteps, especially given Take-Two's recent history of releasing broken titles. Therefore, I can reiterate my thesis from 2 years ago, which stated that Take-Two stock was too risky at the time.

We cannot expect that the level of skepticism in the GTA community will go down over the next years, especially after seeing how bad the launch of the GTA Remastered Trilogy was. Therefore, GTA 6 will need to be a big step up in terms of creative and technical quality in order to win players' trust, which again poses a big risk for the company.

Interestingly, reading between the lines of the Q3 earnings presentation, we can also discern a notable level of skepticism. Take-Two's management's mention of "cost-cutting" measures, which in today's context likely implies layoffs, underscores the urgent need to rein in spending amidst decreasing cash reserves, escalating debt, and the hefty investment in GTA VI's development. With the game still approximately two years away from release, the prospect of significant layoffs mid-way through the development process could potentially complicate matters further. This situation highlights the delicate balance the company must strike between financial prudence and sustaining its development efforts.

Valuation review

TTWO's valuation multiples remain among the highest in the industry. The company's P/E ratio is currently around 66, indicating a notable disparity between its valuation and performance, particularly with slow growth in net bookings and even a decline in the latest quarter. To compare, Electronic Arts' (EA) P/E is currently at around 20, while the company has been growing its revenue consistently over the last years. Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), though facing its own challenges, trades at just 14 P/E and demonstrated a solid 44% revenue growth in the quarter ended September 2023.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, when it comes to forward-looking valuation, TTWO is estimated to trade at a 24 1-year forward P/E, suggesting EPS growth of approximately 176% in FY2025. These estimates appear to hinge on the assumption that Take-Two will launch GTA 6 during this period, thus justifying the growth projections. However, as I mentioned above, it's more probable that the game will be released later in the calendar year, meaning the impact will likely manifest only in FY2026. Given the current overvaluation, there's a risk of a significant stock downturn if market expectations are not fulfilled.

Seeking Alpha

I want to emphasise that I have little doubt about GTA 6's financial success, considering the previous title in the series has sold more than 190 million copies to date, potentially translating to over $7.7 billion over time, according to some estimates.

However, for the valuation purposes, we need to rationally consider two points. First, these GTA 5 numbers accumulated over a 10-year period, and given that the development budget of GTA 6 might approach $1 billion, it implies it will take a considerable time for the company to recoup its investment. Secondly, as the game is still approximately 2 years away and is seen as a long-term project generating recurring revenue over time, we must not overlook the time value of money, necessitating a significant discount of future revenue projections.

Key takeaways

Take-Two Interactive's Q3 FY2024 earnings release disappointed the market, resulting in a notable stock value decline. While net bookings slightly exceeded expectations, the company reported a slight miss on adjusted EPS and a 3% decrease in GAAP net revenue year-over-year. This underperformance was attributed to weaknesses in mobile advertising, lower-than-expected NBA 2K24 sales, and subdued recurrent consumer spending, highlighting challenges in diversifying revenue beyond flagship titles like GTA.

Furthermore, Take-Two's downwardly revised full-year bookings forecast signals ongoing struggles and uncertainties. With no major game releases expected for the next 1-1.5 years, investors lack near-term growth catalysts. The company's high capital expenditures, along with increased long-term debt, heighten financial pressures and risks, discouraging potential investment in TTWO at the moment. While there's hope for GTA 6's success, the existing challenges suggest it's premature to invest in Take-Two. We should reassess the thesis later in the year if there are any updates or insights about the game.