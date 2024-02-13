da-kuk

AI technology promises to change humankind. This innovative technology, contrary to the understanding of some, is not limited to just chatbots. In fact, the roots of AI go back to the 1950s. In recent times, particularly following the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, AI has come to the forefront of global technological innovation with Big Tech companies pledging multi-billion-dollar investments to develop AI applications. There will be winners in the AI space as well as losers. The expected growth of AI does not necessarily mean that every company with big promises will deliver on these promises.

This brings us to C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI), an enterprise AI software company specializing in building and providing customizable AI applications for companies across various industries. The company's value proposition is building customized applications with its platform instead of building one-size-fits-all applications. C3.ai targets enterprise customers who require complex AI solutions to handle large-scale deployments.

There's no denying that C3.ai has made some progress in the last couple of years to improve its pipeline, but a thorough evaluation of its financial performance, market opportunity, and valuation has forced me to strike a bearish stance on the company.

The Valuation Is Detached From The Economic Reality

One thing C3 has done right in the past decade is changing its corporate name to embrace the latest technological innovation. The company, from around 2012 to 2016, operated as C3 Energy with a focus on becoming a leading provider of big data analytics solutions and machine learning applications for the energy market. In 2016, the company changed its name to C3 IoT in a bid to showcase how it was expanding aggressively into other end markets. In June 2019, the company changed its name yet again to its current form - C3.ai - amid its strategic push to emerge as an enterprise AI solutions provider.

What has not worked that well in the last decade is C3's financial performance.

C3's revenue growth has fallen off a cliff in recent years. If we look at the most recent quarter (Q2 2024), the management highlighted several reasons behind this lackluster revenue growth.

Transitioning from a subscription-based pricing model to a consumption-based pricing model: this transition, according to CEO Thomas Siebel, will continue to have a detrimental effect on revenue growth in the short run.

Lengthening sales cycles: in some sectors, such as the energy sector, uncertain macroeconomic conditions have led to a slowdown in investments.

Challenges in Europe: there was weaker than expected sales execution in Europe, likely due to economic uncertainty and geopolitical concerns within the region.

Exhibit 1: YoY revenue growth

FinChat

On the profitability front, C3's substantial investments are proving to be a drag. But a closer look at its financial performance reveals a bigger problem; scaling may not drive profitability.

Under normal circumstances, we expect companies to grow in profitability when they scale sufficiently. In C3's case, this is questionable, at least for now.

First, C3 will face increased competition in the future (see the next segment), and the company will have to aggressively invest in products to stay relevant. The company is already spending substantial amounts on R&D, and additional investments will prove to be a drag on profitability in the foreseeable future.

Second, the company is still building its talent pool, meaning that operating costs will balloon in the coming quarters. Answering a question from an analyst regarding recent job cuts and hiring trends during the recent earnings call, CEO Tom Siebel said:

We’re doubling down on data scientists, we’re doubling down on large language model engineers, we’re doubling down -- a lot of it is going into engineering, but also candidly in lead generation. I mean, there’s an opportunity now as we move to these marketplaces to be dealing transactions in hundreds to thousands to tens of thousands of units rather than scores. And that I can assure you is the plan that we have. As it relates to -- I’m not familiar with Bloomberg article that you talked about. It sounds like somebody mentioned something that we did some layoffs in the quarter. Mike, we do performance-related layoffs every quarter, okay? And the -- so we -- I think last quarter, we had 42,000 job applicants. We -- how many people did we hire, Juho? Order of 100. And these people, yes, they went to MAT. Yes, they worked at Bank of America. Yes, they went to Chicago TSB and they command an F1-8 squadron. And so, we’re constantly upgrading our human capital, and we move underperformers out regularly

Driven by high compensation costs and continued R&D efforts, I believe a meaningful improvement in operating margins will not materialize in the foreseeable future.

Exhibit 2: R&D and SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue

FinChat

C3 is not growing in leaps and bounds but is still forced to invest aggressively in people and innovation. These investments are unlikely to materially improve its financial performance for now. At a forward P/S of 12, C3 is valued for hyperbolic growth, which, in my opinion, is as far as it can be from reality.

Increasing Competitive Threats

The enterprise AI software industry is projected to grow exponentially in the next 5 years. This is a good enough reason to know that competition in this market will heighten. According to Mordor Intelligence, the enterprise AI market will grow at a CAGR of more than 52% through 2029 - from $25 billion to $205 billion. The key driver behind this explosive growth will be the continued digitalization of enterprises which is characterized by new technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning.

Today, Big Tech companies are trying to penetrate the enterprise AI sector by expanding their existing products and solutions to cater to the growing demands in this area. Examples include products such as AWS SageMaker by Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Azure AI by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Vertex AI by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG). I am not saying that these tech giants will eat into C3's business tomorrow, but I believe aggressive investments in enterprise AI products by these companies will meaningfully limit the growth potential of C3. These companies have abundant resources to focus on inorganic growth in fast-growing sectors, which poses a threat to small players such as C3 in the long run. As illustrated below, Big Tech companies have not been shy of acquiring smaller players to drive their AI potential.

Exhibit 3: AI startups acquired by Big Tech companies (aggregate)

CB Insights

In addition to Big Tech companies, several other technology giants have shifted their focus to the enterprise AI solutions market. Examples include the Watson suite by International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). AI-powered enterprise apps launched by Oracle Corporation (ORCL), and recent upgrades to SAP SE's (SAP) business technology platform.

In my opinion, this growing competition will impact C3 in several ways.

Pressure on operating margins stemming from price-based competition.

A need for substantial investments to achieve product differentiation to attract new clients.

The increased significance of partnerships with tech giants to avoid direct competition with them.

As discussed in the earlier segment, I believe C3's valuation does not accurately represent its economic reality. To make matters worse, I don't believe the current valuation accounts for the increasing competitive threats.

Silver Linings Among Dark Clouds

Increasing competition does not necessarily mean C3 will succumb to them. After evaluating the company's business model, I have identified several factors that could help C3 maintain its market position and attract new clients.

The model-driven architecture, which enables simplified AI application development, faster prototyping, and efficient iterations, is one of the key differentiators of C3 and many of its competitors. In the face of increasing competition, this could prove to be a saving grace for the company.

Exhibit 4: C3's model-driven architecture

C3.ai

C3's focus on industry-specific solutions may come to the rescue of the company as well. C3, historically, has focused on a few industries such as energy to develop high-performing apps, and the deep industry expertise it possesses may help the company thwart competitive threats. The company is well-positioned to offer pre-configured solutions - thanks to its expertise in certain industries - to improve the ROIs of its clients' investments in AI.

Finally, C3 has already made some progress in partnering with Big Tech companies to drive demand for its AI solutions. For instance, during the Q2 earnings call, C3 revealed a partnership with AWS to expand its reach and distribution channels by making company products available on the AWS Marketplace. Another example is the partnership with Google Cloud to develop new AI solutions for the enterprise market.

Takeaway

C3.ai has emerged as a key player in the global AI revolution in the last couple of years. Contrary to general expectations in the market, I believe the company will have a tough time meeting investor expectations in the coming years. Despite the expected growth of the enterprise AI solutions sector, I believe C3's revenue growth will be capped by increasing competition while its earnings potential will be limited by lackluster prospects for margin expansion. I am assigning a sell rating to AI stock based on these expectations.