Intel's Secret Weapon

Feb. 13, 2024 11:05 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) StockNVDA, TSM8 Comments
Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel's lifetime deal value for its IFS foundry business is now over $10 billion, indicating strong growth potential in advanced packaging.
  • Intel will supply TSMC with 5,000 Foveros wafers per month, generating potential packaging revenues of $614.29 million per year.
  • Intel's Foveros packaging technology is expected to generate 5% of the company's overall revenues of $68 billion in 2026.
Open treasure chest full of golden coins, gems and pearls, 3d rendering

koya79/iStock via Getty Images

IFS Foundry Business a “Diamond in the Rough”

At Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Q4 2023 earnings call, CEO Gelsinger remarked:

“To support our growing demand, just yesterday, we opened Fab 9 in New Mexico, marking a milestone for high-volume 3D advanced packaging manufacturing. The momentum in

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
16.51K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

B
Blue Cal
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (362)
I dunno, but I’m tempted to use the word “beleaguered.”
S_Archer profile picture
S_Archer
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (2.24K)
Side note: I would beware of quoting "lifetime revenue" from deals. This ranks up there with companies saying "we will spend up to 300B over the next 20 years". Its a made up number for PR and there is no contract agreement on any of it. Pat will live to be 100 so the sum of the deals is 300M per year?
S_Archer profile picture
S_Archer
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (2.24K)
wow... a lot to unpack here. great data as always:

1) Intel is making 5000 wafers a month for TSMC, 600M per year in 2024. That is a done deal?
2) You project 3.4B in packaging revenue for Intel in 2026... but that includes internal which is not revenue for the corporation (its a cost reallocation since intel spends a ton currently on packaging and test.
3) I am not convinced the advanced chip packing market is a large as you say today, but I need to look at the numbers.
4) You highlight differences between Foveros and CoWos. I am not sure there are really clear differences as both have multiple flavors. What is the clear difference between them .
Syregren profile picture
Syregren
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (302)
Intel's roadmap looks weak compared to AMD's.
Intel has poor track record of executing their roadmap over the past 6-7 years.

No, i need to see actual product leadership before i can regain faith in intel again. Not just slides and fancy promises.
S
Steavis
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (320)
“Nvidia reportedly selects Intel Foundry Services for GPU packaging production — could produce over 300,000 H100 GPUs per month.”

SO this is NOT fab, just putting chips in CSP?
c
chrisgar
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (896)
@Steavis Yes. Margins are much less than if Intel was also producing the GPUs.
D
Don't Fight AI
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (446)
Intel is scheduled to host an event on February 21

..
They can't even pick a good event date?
M
Mojo_hk
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (1.12K)
The 5k wafer/month deal is for Nvidia and not TSMC unless you've uncovered some other incremental business. Source please?
