2024 Real Estate Supply Report

Supply and demand remain the key factors in determining winners and losers in real estate.

2024 is going to be a particularly interesting year for new supply of real estate because it marks the last wave of ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) inspired construction. It represents the transition from an era of perpetual full or oversupply into a new era of scarcity.

The cessation of new supply can be difficult to detect because of lags in the supply chain:

Underwriting

Financing

Zoning/permitting

Acquiring labor and physical goods

Construction

Lease-up

These steps take varying amounts of time depending on property type and location, which means the new supply being delivered today is a consequent of the starts from 6 months to 3 years ago.

In general, 2024 is characterized by a high level of deliveries, but this is not 2024 being a high supply year. Rather, it is 2021 and early 2022 being high supply years.

Why does this matter?

It matters because it means the era of excess supply is coming to an end. Once the in-progress construction hits and gets absorbed, the forward supply outlook is significantly tamer.

If one were to look just at the construction data, it looks like extreme oversupply of real estate. According to Census Bureau data shown below, 2023 marked the highest level of construction spending ever and this spending remains high in early 2024.

The market really likes to extrapolate, so it sees this line sloping upward and has sold REITs in fear of oversupply as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

This fear shows up in the nature of questions asked on conference calls. We have heard oversupply related questions in dozens of calls in the last month alone across multiple different sectors. A couple of examples:

On the Camden (CPT) call on 2/2/24:

Bradley Barrett Heffern

“Can you just talk about how your assumptions for rent growth in '24 compared to how you would guide in a normal year without all these supply headwinds? I think you said 1.4% market rent growth. So where would you normally start the year? And I guess -- why is that the right differential to that given the supply backdrop?”

On the Prologis (PLD) earnings call:

Jing Xian Tan Bonnel

“Your outlook for development stabilizations is quite positive despite the supply environment remaining elevated for the first half of this year. So could you just expand on what the expected timing is around for this?”

These are valid questions and likely reflect the analysts wanting a deeper understanding of what their clients are asking them about.

For those unfamiliar with how sell side analysts work, they are usually tasked with covering a select group of stocks and producing reports on those stocks for their clients. Their job is to know these companies like the back of their hand and be able to answer any questions their clients ask about them.

Given the wave of concern in the market about real estate oversupply, I suspect that is a large portion of client questions these analysts are having to field.

I get that it looks scary to have so many properties being delivered into so many sectors, but the outlook is actually quite positive when the deliveries are understood in the context of the following data:

The properties being delivered in 2024 were overwhelmingly underwritten in the permitting boom of 2021 and early 2022. New permits are back down to a healthy level, indicating there will be far less deliveries in 2025 and 2026.

The reason for this wave is quite simple:

Zero interest rate policy following the pandemic messed with the economy. The primary barrier to new supply of real estate is capital.

Commercial real estate costs hundreds of millions or billions of dollars and because construction takes as much as 3 years, that capital gets no return for quite a while. This makes it a very expensive endeavor that under normal circumstances will only be worth taking when the return is going to be quite large. Thus, developers will tend to only build in property sectors that really need new supply because it is the undersupply that causes the developments to deliver the requisite high returns.

Zero interest rate policy destroyed this barrier to entry. Capital became nearly free, such that having to wait 3 years to see a return was no longer a problem for underwriters. It became viable to develop with an expected rate of return of as little as 4.5%.

That is absurd and cannot exist in a normal interest rate environment. But it did exist for a while, and the result was the permitting boom of 2021. In 2022, the Fed began the long and arduous process of restoring normalcy. The Fed Funds Rate along with SOFR and Prime rose rapidly to the levels of today.

As capital started to once again have a real cost, real estate development starts fell dramatically.

Thus, the supply that is being delivered in 2024 is the last wave of ZIRP inspired supply. It will cause temporary oversupply in a variety of property types and locations, but it will soon be absorbed and usher in a new era of tight real estate supply.

Here are our tips and tactics as to how to evade the supply wave and take advantage of the upcoming reduced supply environment:

Sectors that simply did not receive supply 0 new supply sectors Avoid long-term oversupply sectors Sectors where the demand growth will quickly absorb the supply

Low or no supply sectors

Even through the free money era, developers did not build retail.

New construction of shopping centers has been muted since 2009 and the benefits are being reaped today. Retail fundamentals are, in my opinion, the best real of any real estate sector. Industry reports are quickly catching on with bullish views on the sector reflected in a majority of industry analysts.

The market has not yet caught on to the strength of retail, and this is the window of opportunity to get into the sector at bearish prices with bullish fundamentals.

Land is inherently a no new supply sector because it is a finite quantity. Thus, even in the ZIRP era, there was no new supply. Farmland and Timberland are great hiding places in times of high supply.

Long-term oversupplied real estate sectors

Office development has been inexplicable to me. It was a high vacancy sector before the pandemic, and then it was dealt a permanent reduction of demand due to work from home, yet developers continued to build.

I think office will remain oversupplied for at least a decade.

Self storage properties tend to go up faster than other sectors because of the physical simplicity. The supply coming in today for self-storage is not a reflection of ZIRP era overbuilding, it is a continuation of new building even as interest rates normalized.

Developers extrapolated the pandemic demand boom as if it was a secular demand boom and there are simply too many units in existence. The result is declining rents. Yardi Matrix reports negative rental rate growth for self-storage in nearly every region.

I think it will remain oversupplied for some time as it is supplied for what, I believe, is an unsustainable level of demand.

Real estate sectors with high supply but higher demand

Apartments, labs and warehouses are getting hit with a wave of construction deliveries in 2024.

It is applying temporary pressure to rents, with apartment rents nationally expected to decline modestly (maybe 2%) in 2024. Lab rents are not declining, but instead landlords are having to give larger concessions on leasing in the form of either free rent periods or TI (tenant improvements).

Industrial rents are continuing to rise at a fairly rapid pace despite the supply, but it has brought occupancy rates down to around 95% from the previous 97%.

The opportunity here is that the market is bracing for a much greater impact. Company guidance along with industry reports are calling for a soft landing in the case of apartments and labs, with no landing in industrial.

Alexandria (ARE), the large cap lab REIT, expects 2024 rental rate growth on leases to slow to 5%-13% in 2024 resulting in same store NOI growth of 3%-5%.

While much slower than the pace of growth in 2023, that is quite strong as a trough number.

Camden is calling for flat growth in 2024.

In all 3 sectors, growth is expected to re-accelerate in 2025.

Essentially, the low new supply in 2025 and 2026 is paving the way for sustaining fundamental growth.

The bottom line

Supply of real estate is a long process. A myopic view of 2024 in isolation provides a distorted image of the fundamental outlook. National data in combination with industry-specific data shows a wave of new supply in 2024 followed by light supply in 2025 and 2026. Position wisely as there is a full spectrum of strength to weakness depending on property sector.