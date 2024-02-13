Fortinet: Excellent Business To Surf The Secular Trend, But Valuations Remain Enriched

Just_Super

Introduction

Cybersecurity has always been at the heart of our daily lives. The digital acceleration trend since the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted more corporations to migrate their operations and critical databases to the online cloud.

In the face of growing needs for hybrid working conditions, implementation of AI technologies in business operations, and pervasive usage of cloud computing and Software (SaaS), this leaves corporates with greater vulnerability to cyberattacks, including cloud data leakages, phishing attacks, ransomware attacks, and attacks from state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) groups. As a result, growing digital transformation imposes sophisticated threats on corporations and creates higher financial costs ($4.45 million, according to IBM, up 13% YoY).

That said, the Total Addressable Market of the cybersecurity sector remains vast. I personally think that the pervasive adoption of Generative AI in threat intelligence would likely benefit the cybersecurity industry coming forward.

Without further overdue, let's dig deep into one of the key players in the cybersecurity field - Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Business Overview

Fortinet Investors Presentation

There are 3 major segments in Fortinet's business: Secure Networking, Security Operations and Universal Secure Access Services Edge (SASE).

In context, the Secure Networking Segment is Fortinet's largest segment, which accounts for 68% of Fortinet's billings as of Q4 2023. It utilizes its physical FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall and FortiOS System to combine network and security across all networks and devices.

They provide (Software Defined Wide Area Network) SD-WAN services, (Secure Webpage Gateway) SWG, (Zero Trust Network Access) ZTNA enforcement, (Local Area Network) LAN edge, and wireless WAN 5G/LTE to offer real-time protection against cyber threats from online networks under the FortiGuard AI-Powered Security.

The Universal SASE is the 2nd largest segment that generates 21% of the billings for Fortinet. It secures private access and protects networks, data, and applications on various cloud applications like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, or corporate internal databases. Fortinet provides services, including FortiWeb Cloud, etc.

The last segment is the Security Operations segment, which generates 11% of FTNT's billings in Q4 2023. Fortinet utilizes its proprietary AI technologies to power its FortiAnalyzer under the SecOps platform in detecting, protecting, and responding against cyber threats, which aims to reduce cyber risk, cost, and operational effort for corporates.

Fortinet Investor Relations Presentation

Fortinet possesses a large client base that serves more than 700,000 customers, ranging from Government Organizations like NATO, the World Economic Council, and the Military, and from other tech sectors to financial services sectors, manufacturing sectors and healthcare sectors, etc.

Currently, 76% of Fortune500 Companies utilize Fortinet services as part of their cybersecurity protection, which suggests the extensive customer network that Fortinet possesses, which I think is one of Fortinet's competitive advantages against small cybersecurity vendors that enables FTNT to collect cyber data from various industries and enhance its own platform offerings utilizing its AI and Machine Learning.

Market Positioning: Leadership in Firewall and SD-WAN Segments but trails Palo Alto Network in the SASE Segment.

Fortinet Investor Relations Presentation

The cybersecurity industry is a highly competitive field. Fortinet (FTNT) competes with other cybersecurity vendors like Palo Alto Network (PANW), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Cisco (CSCO) and Zscaler (ZS), etc., to capture market share.

Fortinet is a leader in the hardware and enterprise network firewall segment. Fortinet is the top network security vendor, with over half the global firewall deployment. Its FortiGate Next Generation Firewall (FortiGate 120G) is one of the best-performing and energy-efficient firewalls among all competitors. For instance, Fortinet's Firewall Bandwidth stands at 39.0Gbps, which is 13x higher than the industrial average of 3.1Gps. This epitomizes the dominant strength of Fortinet in its hardware product offerings. Nevertheless, hardware equipment spending from corporations is highly cyclical and subjected to Capex, which I will elaborate on further in the coming sections.

Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

As a result of the cyclical nature of its product revenue, management is placing a growing emphasis on the software and services side of the business, which includes its SASE and Sec Ops divisions. Nevertheless, Fortinet is still considered a Challenger in the field, which trails behind Palo Alto Network regarding its service offerings.

Nevertheless, I personally think that its Omnichannel Unified SASE Platform remains competitive in the market, and Fortinet could utilize its extensive secure networking customers from the SD-WAN segment to cross-sell its FortiSASE services, which indicates enormous growth potential for its client base, as mentioned by CEO in the Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript.

Industry Tailwinds: Huge and Growing Total Addressable Market Potential for SASE and SecOps with Gen AI Adoption

Fortinet Investor Relations Presentation

According to Fortinet and Gartner, FTNT is well-positioned to reap the benefits of the growing cybersecurity market. The Total Addressable Market (TAM) is expected to reach around $200 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% Annually. Specifically, SASE and SecOps are expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% and 14%, respectively.

McKinsey

McKinsey also pointed out that the Total Addressable Market of the whole cybersecurity segment is worth around $1.5 - 2 trillion. In the face of growing cyber risks, organizations worldwide spent around $150 billion in 2021 on cybersecurity, growing by 12.4% annually, prompting a "Security Awakening" phenomenon among large corporates. Over 40% of corporate respondents observed malware threats from their operations in 2021, which suggests greater network and data protection and encryption needs going forward.

In the next five years, I think that the cybersecurity market is well-positioned to adopt Generative AI intelligence to analyze cyber-attack incidents, inspect and mitigate cybersecurity threats, and inform network users about potential phishing, ransomware attacks, and hacker data intrusion, which enhances the risk mitigation effort and empowers better decision-making.

Fortinet is currently rolling out GenAI to its FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR platforms for incident investigation, response, and threat hunting. The management team plans to roll out GenAI across all of its product suites and continues to utilize AI and Machine Learning to train up its FortiAI Model against more advanced cyberattacks, as suggested by the CEO during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript.

I am convinced that adopting Generative AI will be an indispensable recipe for Fortinet to grow and expand its SASE and SecOps business segments and compete with PANW in the coming five years.

The Cybersecurity Segment is entering a period of consolidation in the next 5 years.

Fortinet Investors Presentation

The cybersecurity industry is a highly fragmented and monopolistic one, with multiple small vendors offering similar and heterogeneous threat intelligence, network security, and SASE services to customers. Nevertheless, we have seen increasing consolidation trends in the cybersecurity space, including Cisco acquiring Splunk for $28 billion in Sep. 2023 and Palo Alto Network acquiring Cider Security back in Dec 2022. PANW's growth is primarily driven by inorganic growth.

Fortinet, on the other hand, is an organic grower. FTNT hasn't made a significant acquisition over the past few years. Most of its growth has been primarily driven by its firewall product innovations and SASE service enhancements. While the management team is open-minded to a potential acquisition going forward, I won't be surprised about it, given FTNT's balance sheet strength and net cash position.

Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Another industry trend that I think investors should pay attention to is the consolidation of cybersecurity vendors among corporates. As the management team from Fortinet suggested in the Q4 23 Earnings call, having multiple vendors could result in unsynchronized security operations, contributing to significant security gaps and a slower pace of identifying and mitigating cybersecurity incidents.

This calls for a consolidation of security solutions that enable cross-synergies like data sharing, better threat identification and mitigation, and lower cost of ownership, ultimately resulting in better effectiveness and productivity.

Personally, I think that such a consolidation trend would benefit industry heavyweights like Fortinet, Palo Alto Network and CrowdStrike, whereas small vendors are expected to be acquired by large cybersecurity firms and see their market share get eaten up. Given its scale and network effect, this shall give FTNT a robust competitive advantage going forward.

Financial Analysis

1. Strong Revenue and Margins

FTNT Billings & Revenue (KL Research, Fortinet )

Overall, Q4 2023 is a mixed Quarter for Fortinet, with total revenue of $1.42 billion, up 10.3% YoY. In comparison, Billings (Expected Revenue and invoices received by Fortinet) are $1.86 billion, up 8.5% YoY. This marked a significant slowdown compared to Q4 2022, which has seen revenue and billings growth reaching 33.1% and 31.6% YoY, respectively, mainly driven by the robust services growth but offset by a cyclical downturn of product (Firewall) customer purchases.

From a full-year perspective, total revenue was $5.30 billion for 2023, an increase of 20.1% compared to $4.42 billion in 2022. Whereas total billings were $6.40 billion for 2023, an increase of 14.4% compared to $5.59 billion in 2022. This also marked a slowdown compared to 2022, with revenue and billings growth reaching 33.8% and 32.2% YoY, respectively.

Nevertheless, both Gross Profit and Operating Income have shown robust resilience. Gross Profits were $4.11 billion for 2023, representing a gross margin of 77.4%, similar to 76.3% and $3.37 billion in 2022. Operating Income was $1.24 billion for 2023, representing a GAAP operating margin of 23.4%. GAAP operating income was $969.6 million for 2022, representing a GAAP operating margin of 21.9%, indicating more prudent cost management.

Overall, Fortinet is still a growing business, but growth is expected to decelerate in 2024, as explained in the following.

FTNT Products & Services Revenue (KL Research, Fortinet)

By breaking down FTNT's revenue segment in terms of products and services, most of Fortinet's growth was driven by services revenue (SASE, SecOps). Service revenue was $927.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 24.8% compared to $742.9 million for the same quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Product revenue was $488.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9.6% compared to $540.1 million for the same quarter of 2022.

The robust growth in the Services segment could be largely driven by a 25,000 addition of new customers and a 33% increase in security subscriptions in the SASE and Sec Ops divisions. Meanwhile, product revenue has seen a drag driven by the hypergrowth of 42.5% YoY last year and a firewall product cycle decline, which has seen corporate customers purchasing fewer Firewalls this year.

Moving on to 2024, I expect Services Revenue to be the primary catalysts for Fortinet's revenue growth, meanwhile, revenue growth from the products segment including firewall is not expected to pick up only until the cycle has bottomed out in 1H 2024, with lower backlog demand and orders from customers expected.

Fortinet Investors Presentation

Comparing how Fortinet (FTNT) performed against its competitors like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS) in Q3 2023, FTNT has a lower revenue growth but has achieved a higher operating margin than rookies like CrowdStrike and Zscaler.

Fortinet might not be the highest-growing company in the cybersecurity sector, but its valuations also remain cheaper than its competitors, as the market assigns a lower premium for its growth.

2. Management Capital Allocation

FTNT FCF & Shares Outstanding (KL Research, Fortinet)

Another thing I like about Fortinet is the share buyback program. In 2023, Fortinet achieved a Free Cash Flow of around $1.7 billion, which warrants a FCF margin of 33%, which is in line with its competitors like PANW, ZS and CRWD.

Management has a proven track record of returning capital and value to shareholders. The management team has returned $5.3 billion of FCF to shareholders since 2020, which has retired around 11.4% of outstanding shares and repurchased 135M shares. In 2023 alone, management expedited the repurchase plan; FTNT repurchased approximately 20 million shares at $1.5 billion for an average cost per share of $55.25.

With $1 Billion of FCF left remaining for repurchase in 2024, I personally forecast FTNT to retire a further 14 million shares at an average cost of $70/share, which will continue to bring down the total share count.

From a value perspective, I think this cash-returning program makes Fortinet a standout in the cybersecurity industry, compared to its competitors like PANW, ZS and CRWD, who have been increasing the share count and diluting shareholders' interest in the business.

Financial Valuation: The cybersecurity and AI optimism has already been priced in

2024 Outlook (Fortinet Investors Presentation)

Now, let's use a DCF to value Fortinet (FTNT). So, I am trying to keep my assumptions conservative and in line with management's forward guidance.

DCF Assumptions (KL Research)

The following are my assumptions:

First, product revenue will decline 6.6% in 2024 from $1.93 billion in 2023 to $1.8 billion in 2024, which reflects the firewall product downcycle that we are facing, and we expect hardware revenue to accelerate back to 9% in 2025, in line with industry expectations.

Second, I expect services revenue to reach $3.95 billion in 2024, in line with management FY 2024 forward guidance, and continue to grow at around 20% CAGR in 2025/26, reflecting the growing demand for SASE and SecOps services from FTNT.

Third, I assume that its operating margins and gross margins to remain in line with current levels for the next few years.

Fourth, I used a discount rate and required rate of return of 10% to be conservative.

DCF (KL Research)

That being said, I expected Whitehaven's revenue to grow at around 8.4% to $5.75 billion in 2024, in line with management guidance, and gradually reaccelerate again to 16% and 15% growth in 2025/26 to $6.7 billion and $7.7 billion respectively.

Operating Income is expected to reach $1.5 - 1.9 billion between 2024-26, with an operating margin of 25 - 26%.

By deducting taxes, stock-based compensation, other non-cash items, and changes in NWC and Capex, which is expected to reach $400 million based on management FY24 Forward guidance. My adjusted FCF (ex-stock-based Compensation) calculation for Fortinet is around $ 1.46 billion, $1.74 billion, and $1.98 billion for 2024-26, respectively, which I think is highly realistic and probable.

FTNT Fair Value (KL Research)

I have used a 10% discount rate and a 30x EV/EBITDA multiple in 2026, which is quite normal, in my opinion, given that FTNT is now trading at an EV/EBITDA of 39x. This should give FTNT an enterprise value (EV) of around $48.8 billion. Adding back its $2.4 billion of cash and subtracting back $1 billion of debt, I think that Fortinet should be worth around $50 billion based on our current assumptions and valuations.

This gives FTNT an intrinsic value of $63.66, suggesting a potential 10% overvaluation.

FTNT Analyst Average Price Target (Stock Analysis)

Analysts are currently giving an average Price Target of $71.37, which suggests limited potential upside at current price levels.

That said, while I love Fortinet's business model and proposition in the cybersecurity industry, I am not adding any shares at current price levels. However, if FTNT dips again, I would be more than happy to load up my position.

Multiples Valuation: Cheaper Than Competitors, but Valuations still remains Enriched

Seeking Alpha

Just to compare with its competitors like PANW, CRWD and ZS, Fortinet trades at a better value than its counterparts, with its P/E ratio now trading at 41x earnings, which remains well below its competitors with a triple-digit premium. Nevertheless, FTNT still remains exuberant at a PEG Scale, which is now sitting at 2.74x

Potential Risks

1. Cyber Attacks and Threats

One significant news coming out this week in February was the malware attacks and Chinese state-sponsored advanced persistent attack (APT) groups hacking and spying on the Dutch Military Group.

It was later discovered that a previously unknown malware strain named Coathanger, a remote access trojan (RAT) that was designed to infect FortiGate network security appliances, had exploited the vulnerability of the FortiGate firewall used by the Dutch Military.

This might not be good news for Fortinet, and many more investigations and threat remediation are required in no time to prevent such incidents from happening further, in my opinion.

Conclusion

Upon researching the company's fundamentals, I think that Fortinet (FTNT) is a great business that will benefit from digital transformation, cloud migration and growing cybersecurity scrutiny like ransomware attacks, data leakages, and phishing webpages against corporates. Generative AI will likely play a pivotal role in FTNT's product line going forward to enhance its competitive advantage.

I also love Fortinet's robust financials, balance sheet strength, and the fact that the management of Fortinet has been returning capital back to shareholders through share buybacks over the past few years.

Nevertheless, despite its positive outlook and decent financials, I think that much of the AI optimism has already been priced in at current price levels. Thus, I am not planning to add more to my portfolio currently. However, I would be more than delighted to add more positions if the stock dips again.

Thank you very much for reading my article! Please feel free to comment below on your thoughts about Fortinet. I would like to hear your opinion as well.