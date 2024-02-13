Arm Holdings' Nvidia Moment Is Here

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) has almost tripled in value since its IPO in September 2023. The stock’s latest upsurge was the steepest following ARM’s release of a strong F3Q24 beat and raise.

Specifically, the company reported EPS of $0.29 on revenue of $824 million (+13.8% y/y) in F3Q, beating consensus estimates of $0.25 and $763 million, respectively, by wide margins. More importantly, the F3Q outperformance has incentivized management to raise ARM’s full year and implied F4Q24 guidance. The company now expects fiscal 2024 revenue between $3.115 billion and $3.205 billion, which represents a $160 million premium at the midpoint to its previous guidance. This implies F4Q revenue in the range of $850 million and $900 million, which represents a $95 million increase from ARM’s previous guide.

The latest beat and raise underscores ARM’s company-specific strengths, complementing its capture of emerging secular tailwinds stemming from robust AI momentum. Much of ARM’s emerging growth will be underpinned by improved economics of its latest v9 product, and the general jump in ARM technology demand amid increasingly complex AI chip requirements. And from a company-specific perspective, ARM’s recent introduction of its Neoverse Compute Subsystems technology optimized for “cloud, AI, 5G and networking markets” also improves its direct participation in emerging secular tailwinds.

Recall that the market’s AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) is a key customer of ARM technology. Not too long ago, Nvidia was contemplating the acquisition of ARM before its ambitions were stopped short by regulatory hurdles. While ARM’s latest upsurge has contributed to a substantial valuation premium, its recent fundamental outperformance and strong outlook improve durability. The F3Q beat and raise also provides confidence that the company remains in a reinforced lockstep with Nvidia in capturing opportunities stemming from the AI-first era. However, we believe near-term upside catalysts are likely to remain limited, as the latest upsurge diverts market’s attention to ARM’s execution capabilities. Yet ARM’s latest outperformance represents an inflection point for the company from catering to the mobile segment to broad-based integration into key next-generation technologies. This accordingly reinforces its longer-term growth trajectory and, inadvertently, multiple expansion opportunities for the stock from current levels.

ARM is Riding on the Coattails of Nvidia

ARM remains a critical chip design partner for Nvidia. For instance, ARM v9 is the company’s latest processor architecture underpinning key next-generation innovations spanning mobile devices to Nvidia’s AI chips. The technology currently boasts almost double the royalty take rate compared to its predecessor, the ARM v8, with contributions expanding from 10% in F2Q to 15% exiting F3Q.

With adoption of ARM v9 in the mobile segment currently saturated amongst premium handset devices, further broad incorporation over the longer-term is expected to improve ARM’s unit economics. This is further corroborated by ARM’s robust market share, with its technology underpinning more than 95% of all processors critical in smartphone applications. With ARM v9 capable of increasing CPU performance of up to 30% in mobile and infrastructure applications, the technology remains well-positioned in the AI-first era where efficiencies are needed to facilitate increasingly complex and demanding workloads. This also reinforces a value proposition supportive of ARM’s ambitions for the v9 technology to becoming the “computing platform for the next 300 billion chips across the next decade”.

The demand backdrop accordingly reinforces visibility into ARM’s longer-term growth trajectory. Specifically, management has noted that ARM v8 has taken about three years to overtake penetration from its predecessor. And a similar timeline is expected for ARM v9, which encapsulates double the royalty take rate and underscores acceleration over the same optimized penetration period.

ARM v9 uptake, and its ensuing take rate contribution to ARM’s growth trajectory, is also reinforced by demand from Nvidia amid emerging AI opportunities. Specifically, Nvidia’s Grace CPUs are currently based on the ARM v9 architecture, unlocking up to 10x greater performance in processing AI workloads.

The next-generation Grace Hopper Superchips, which combines both Grace CPUs and Hopper GPUs, also rely on ARM v9 technology. The Nvidia Grace Hopper Superchips, particularly the next-generation GH200, will be critical to facilitating the transition in AI workloads from being training-dominant to inferencing-dominant. Specifically, much of the current AI workloads are related to training LLMs that underpin generative AI solutions. Meanwhile, inferencing activities refer to the processing of generative AI solutions already deployed, such as generating outputs to our day-to-day ChatGPT queries. As new generative AI products enter scaled usage, inferencing is expected to emerge as the key driver of AI workloads. Industry currently expects inferencing workloads to overtake today’s training workloads by twofold exiting 2025.

This accordingly increases the requirement for processing efficiency and scalability, which underpins longer-term demand for next-generation architectures, such as ARM v9, optimized for AI and HPC workloads. The set-up accordingly reinforces the four-year timeline for maximized ARM v9 penetration, which bolsters the capture of higher take-rates critical to the company’s high-margin royalty revenue growth trajectory.

The incorporation of ARM technology in market leading hardware, such as Nvidia’s AI-optimized processors, also reinforces the growth flywheel for the company. As management puts it – “the more hardware that exists on Arm, the more software that’s written for Arm; the more software that’s written for Arm, the more popular the hardware”. This provides further corroboration to its growth and margin expansion trajectory, as adoption for the higher royalty take-rate ARM v9 architecture accelerates.

Direct AI Share Gains with Neoverse CSS

Another technology that improves ARM’s direct participation in emerging AI opportunities is the Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS). The technology caters to the compute demands of complex workloads across “cloud, AI, 5G and networking markets”. The subsystem is designed to accelerate chipmakers’ CPU go-to-market timeline by up to one year. CSS is essentially a partially completed chip design that can be integrated with chipmakers’ proprietary technology. This inadvertently fast-tracks product time-to-market and improves scalability for customers by reducing validation work required on the technology.

Neoverse CSS also leverages ARM’s existing Neoverse platform technologies and optimizes them for “performance, power and area using a leading leading-edge foundry process”. This accordingly addresses efficiency needs as mentioned in the earlier section, and accommodates increasingly complex workloads in a scalable way.

The Microsoft (MSFT) Azure Cobalt 100 server processor is one of the first designs based on ARM’s CSS. It is a power-optimized server processor optimized for general purpose compute workloads processed through Azure. Although general availability of Cobalt 100 instances is not expected until later this year, Microsoft is already working on the next-generation chips. This accordingly underscores longer-term market share gain opportunities for ARM in AI, given its mission-critical role in enabling the ramp-up of relevant innovation deployments at scale.

Fundamental Considerations

Taken together, we are confident in ARM’s revenue growth, underpinned by strong uptake tailwinds for its chip architectures and platforms. Specifically, ARM’s mission critical role in directly supporting AI infrastructure will be key to offsetting its elevated exposure to ongoing uncertainties in the mobile handset and PC demand environment. Meanwhile, the latest designs will also underpin ARM’s participation in the integration of AI technologies into mobile devices – a segment in which the company has a dominant market share in. Paired with consideration of ARM’s actual F3Q results and management’s raised guidance, we expect revenue to grow 22% y/y to $3.3 billion for fiscal 2024.

Specifically, we expect continued acceleration in royalty revenue, with growth of 31% y/y in F4Q to $491 million. This implies full year FY 2024 royalty revenue of $1.8 billion, which represents growth of 6% y/y. Our expectation considers sustained market share gains and penetration of the next-generation designs such as ARM v9, which yields double the royalty rate compared to its predecessor, and is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging AI opportunities. Meanwhile, license and other revenue are expected to return to sequential growth of 6% in F4Q to $ 376 million. The forecast is in line with management’s observations of returning strength across both of ARM’s license revenue backlog, as well as new deals emerging from its increased focus on AI-optimized designs.



Valuation Considerations

Admittedly, ARM’s latest upsurge has shaped a lofty valuation premium for the stock. We are setting a base case price target of $140 in line with considerations discussed in the foregoing fundamental analysis.

Our base case price is derived from the discounted cash flow analysis. The analysis considers cash flow projections taken in conjunction with the fundamental analysis in the earlier section. A 6.1% WACC in line with ARM’s debt-free capital structure and risk profile is applied. The analysis also assumes a perpetual growth rate of 4.8% projected on FY 2028 EBITDA, which represents a premium underpinned by ARM’s leading market share as well as AI-driven TAM expansion potential over the longer-term. The perpetual growth rate applied is equivalent to 3% on projected FY 2033 EBITDA when ARM’s growth profile is expected to normalize from emerging tailwinds. This is in line with the higher-range pace of estimated economic expansion observed across ARM’s core operating regions and end-market demand environment.

We believe any near-term downside risks could be an opportunity to participate in ARM’s longer term upside potential, given its structurally intact market leadership in chip designs critical for supporting next-generation technologies. These downside risks to consider include ARM’s exposure to China-related risks, including macroeconomic weakness in the region as well as intensifying geopolitical tensions with the U.S. The bulk of ARM’s related party revenue stream, which represents almost a quarter of its consolidated results, stems from sales conducted by its ARM China subsidiary.

The Bottom Line

ARM’s latest earnings beat and raise marks an inflection point for the company’s transition into next-generation opportunities stemming from the AI-first era. Specifically, the stock’s latest upsurge underscores the market’s increasing confidence in ARM’s opportunities alongside AI darling Nvidia amid accelerating uptake of the nascent technology.

Admittedly, the stock is expensive at current levels on both a relative and intrinsic basis. There are also limited near-term catalysts for further multiple expansion from current levels, in our opinion. Looking ahead, the focus will likely zero-in on ARM’s ability to execute and remain a share gainer amid emerging AI opportunities. But both direct and indirect monetization of emerging AI opportunities, corroborated by ARM’s latest beat and raise, provide support for the stock at current levels, nonetheless. We remain hold rated on the stock at current levels. While growth opportunities remain skewed to the upside, especially if AI adoption compounds quicker than expected, we await a better risk-reward set-up for entry.