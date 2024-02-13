January 2024 CPI: Forget About Fed Rate Cuts

Dragon Claws

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report was published on February 13, 2024, at 8:30 AM. The report contains information about changes in the prices (inflation/deflation) of a wide array of goods and services purchased by consumers in the U.S. during the month of January 2024.

In this report, we will walk readers through a detailed analysis of the CPI report. We will also discuss the likely implications of the reported data for the U.S. economy and financial markets.

Summary Data and Analysis

A summary of key data and analysis for this month's CPI report is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Core & All Items CPI (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Both All Items CPI (+0.31%) and Core CPI (+0.39%) accelerated significantly and surprised to the upside.

Price Changes in Major CPI Components Over Various Time Frames

In this section, we focus on the growth rates of major CPI components over various time frames. Readers should observe the acceleration and/or deceleration of growth rates over time, the relative growth rates between components, and the growth rates of each component compared to its own history (percent rank).

Figure 2: Percent Change, Annualized Change and Percent Rank: 1, 3 and 12 months

Annualized Inflation Over the Past 12 Months (BLS & Investor Acumen)

In the table above, there are some major divergences. First, if you focus on Core Services Ex-Housing -- the metric the Fed is watching most closely - you will see that this metric is running well above the Fed's 2.0% target, and stubbornly so. On a 1-month, 3-month and 6-month basis, this metric is running at an 8.74%, 6.29% and 5.60% annualized rate, respectively. These are figures that are unacceptably high for the Fed.

By contrast, if you focus on Core Goods, there has been a pretty dramatic trend towards deflation, with price changes in this category actually deflating and at the extreme lower end of historical averages. However, it should be kept in mind that, unlike the case with core services, the prices of core goods are significantly influenced by international factors which are largely out of the Fed’s control.

Decomposition Analysis of Monthly Change: Major CPI Components

In Figure 3, we perform a decomposition analysis of change and acceleration, breaking CPI down into Non-Core and Core components. We further decompose the growth of Non-Core CPI into two subcomponents and decompose the growth of Core CPI into three subcomponents. Although all five columns in the table provide important information, we recommend that readers pay special attention to the rightmost column (Cumulative Contribution to Acceleration) as it reveals exactly what drove the month over month, or MoM, acceleration/deceleration in CPI during the current month compared to the prior month.

Figure 3: Analysis of Key Aggregate Components

Aggregate CPI Component Analysis (BLS & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in the table, Core Services was by far the largest contributor to the acceleration of All Items CPI and Core CPI. Both Housing Services and Core Services Ex Housing contributed to the large contribution of acceleration from Core Services.

Core Services Ex Housing - the “supercore” indicator the Fed is currently paying most attention to - accelerated very significantly in January. This key indicator is well above what is acceptable to the Fed.

We now proceed to analyze the CPI report in even greater depth. For more detailed information on how to read and interpret the tables and graphs in this article, please see the following Seeking Alpha blog post.

Contributions to Monthly Change in Core CPI

In Figure 4, we dig deeper down into the data and present a bar chart that highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM percent change in Core CPI. These contributions take into account both the magnitude of the MoM change in each component as well as the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 4: Top Contributors to MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Once again, Owner's Equivalent Rent was the most important positive contributor to the monthly change in CPI. Motor Vehicle Insurance also contributed positively to the monthly change in CPI. While the volatile component, used cars & trucks was the largest negative contributor.

In analyzing cumulative contributions to the change in CPI, it is critical to be aware of the fact that housing components have by far the largest weight in the CPI (accounting for about 40% of core CPI). In this particular regard, it is very important to note that real-time indicators suggest that there will continue to be significant disinflation in the housing components of CPI for the second half of 2024. Therefore, throughout the first half of 2024, we expect that there will be significant downward pressure on both All-Items and Core CPI from the housing component. However, declines in CPI that are driven by this severely lagged component are not relevant for understanding what is presently going on in the housing markets or in the economy.

Contributions to Monthly Acceleration in Core CPI

In Figure 5, we shift the focus from a decomposition of the rate of change, to a decomposition of the rate of acceleration. The bar chart highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM acceleration in Core CPI. These contributions take into account both the magnitude of the MoM accelerations in the components as well as the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 5: Top Contributors to MoM Acceleration of Core CPI

Top CPI Acceleration Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

We recommend that readers examine this table carefully, as it is likely to include most or all of the items that caused deviations from forecasters' expectations of Core CPI.

Among items that contributed to acceleration of Core CPI, Other Transportation Services and Owner’s equivalent rent were the largest contributors. However, it should be noted that contributions to the upside acceleration and surprises in CPI in January were quite broad. This should be of concern to the Fed.

Among items that contributed to deceleration of CPI, the volatile component of Used cars & trucks (-0.08%) stood out.

Top Movers

In Figure 6, for general interest purposes, we highlight a few CPI components (out of over 200) that exhibited the largest positive and negative change during the month. The YoY change in these particular components is displayed to the right.

Figure 6: Top Movers MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Movers (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Frozen noncarbonated juices and drinks, Tomatoes and Eggs are all notable high inflation items this month. While Girls apparel, Fuel Oil and Other motor fuels all were large decliners.

Implications for the Economy

Today’s CPI report should be of major concern to the Fed and to financial markets. Core services CPI for the month increased at twice the rate that the Fed is targeting. Of even greater concern is that the increase was led by Core services ex Housing – the indicator that the Fed is following most closely. This measure of “super-core” increased at an extremely rapid pace, pushing the 3-month and 6-month annualized growth to unacceptable levels.

Based on this report, we think that the Fed needs to increase the hawkish tone of its communications in order to dampen expectations regarding the timing and extent of Fed rate cuts in 2024.

Implications for Financial Markets

Interest rate markets and common stocks have sold off significantly in reaction to this report. This data should decisively alter expectations for a Fed rate cut in March or May. Indeed, Fed Fund futures have moved very significantly, reflecting that expectations for the first Fed rate cut have been pushed out from May to June 2024.

Indeed, I think it would not be an exaggeration to say that merely one more number like this next month would wipe out almost all market expectations for Fed rate cuts in 2024. Indeed, two more reports like this would actually put discussion of another rate hike back on the table.

There is absolutely no way that the Fed should be considering rate cuts with core inflation at current rates, economic activity growth at current rates and labor market tightness at current levels. We expect that markets will continue to adjust their expectations on the extent and timing of Fed rate cuts, accordingly.

Conclusion

We have been saying for several months that the disinflationary process has “paused.” We have been proved correct. In particular, the growth rate of core services ex-housing CPI has become “stuck,” and has accelerated to unacceptable rates on a 3-month and 6-month annualized basis.

In this context, there is major risk of a re-acceleration of overall inflation, particularly if oil prices start to rise.

As such, the Fed will need to shelve any plans for interest rate cuts for the foreseeable future.

We think that the risk of a reacceleration of inflation in the U.S. is very much on the table, particularly starting in the second half of 2024. At our Successful Portfolio Management Investing Group, we will be actively managing this potential transition from a bullish to bearish inflation environment later this year.