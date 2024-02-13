T3 Magazine/Future via Getty Images

Amid an expensive stock market and an S&P 500 that has crossed the 5,000 watermark, it's a great time for investors to be looking out for more contrarian, value-oriented plays. These companies may not be the flashiest in the market today: but they may save us from downside if valuation multiples start to compress again.

Specifically, I am also looking for stocks with company-specific drivers in 2024 that still remain cheap - and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is one such company. The global audio brand has lost ~20% of its value over the past year:

Now, needless to say: Sonos has had a rough year. The company has been hurt by a number of factors, including macro-driven demand slowdowns, partner jitteriness that has led to lower inventory replenishment, and a lack of exciting new products to drive revenue, creating tough y/y comps.

But that's just the thing with hardware companies: revenue is very lumpy and heavily dependent on the product cycle: and Sonos is in the midst of a major one.

I last wrote on Sonos in December, when the stock was trading closer to $16 per share. I remain quite bullish on Sonos and am anticipating a turnaround this year. Stay long here and wait patiently for the rebound.

New categories to drive 2024 revenue

It's not a big secret at this point that Sonos expects to enter the headphone market this year. Life to date, the company has focused primarily on high-quality home speakers, but tapping into the "mobile" audio market opens up a brand-new TAM for this storied brand.

As reported by The Verge, these over-ear headphones are expected to retail for between $400-$500, positioning them firmly in the luxury category. The product has been years in the making as well, with reports saying that the company has been working on and canceling designs since 2019. And though it's unlikely to come in 2024, it's highly possible that Sonos can follow up its headphones products with a lighter earbuds version.

Recall that Sonos' guidance for 2024 calls for new products to start impacting the second half of FY24, and the company is expecting ~$100 million of top-line contribution this year, or roughly 6% of the company's FY23 revenue base.

Recall that this is only a half-year contribution from the new product, and only one version of it too. Sonos is well known for making multiple versions of all of its devices to fit various price points and form factors.

And though less likely for the current fiscal year, note as well that Sonos is reportedly also working on a streaming TV box of its own.

The past year for Sonos may have been dampened due to macro and an aging product portfolio - but 2024 may be the first year of a turnaround.

Q1 download

Sonos released fiscal Q1 (December quarter) results in early February. And while the "main attraction" of the year will lie in the back half as Sonos expects to release these new products, there are some wins worth mentioning in the quarter:

First, even though revenue declined -9% y/y (one point worse on a constant-currency basis), the company also asserts that it gained market share in the U.S. home theater category in fiscal Q1/calendar Q4, both on a units and revenue basis.

The company did decide to promote aggressively during the holiday season, and the customer response to these promotions exceeded expectations. Note that the company is being conservative in not flowing forward Q1's beat to expectations forward, as it assumes Q1 promotional strength pulled in demand from the current quarter (Q2). Per CEO Patrick Spence's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We decided to do something different this holiday season. We opted to run an extended pre-Christmas promotion on select products. This is atypical for us, but we felt it was necessary to meet consumer expectations of discounting throughout the holiday season rather than having the promotions concentrated heavily in the select windows of Black Friday, Cyber Monday. Customers responded in force. We exceeded our own sales expectations and saw market share gains in key categories; all while delivering strong gross margins for the quarter. Specifically, we saw further share gains in U.S. home theater and also saw a market share improve sequentially in streaming audio in both the U.S. and Europe. We also saw one of the highest levels of products per new customer of any holiday season in years. All of this is a testament to our strong brand, our terrific product lineup, and the value that our products offer. Because this successful extended promo happened later in the quarter, we believe it may have had the effect of pulling some sales in from Q2, and as a result, our first half outlook remains unchanged. With a solid Q1 in the books, we now turn our undivided attention to the launch of our highly anticipated new product, which we will announce and ship in Q3. This launch will give us a foothold into a new multibillion dollar category, expanding the number of categories we play in from five to six, and further diversifying our business."

The second piece to note: Sonos continues to achieve substantial gross margin expansion. Q1 gross margins expanded 370bps y/y to 46.1%, including 100bps of FX benefit.

What's also noteworthy is that the company expects to maintain a 45-46% gross margin (up 50-150bps y/y) in the full year FY24 despite the impact of new product introductions (whereas early versions tend to drag company margins earlier on in the lifecycle).

Key takeaways

With Sonos positioned for a return to revenue growth in the back half of this year plus incredible gross margin tailwinds from lower costs, there's a lot to like about Sonos in early 2024. Note as well that even ahead of the product launches, there's potential for upside in Q2 - as the company conservatively assumed demand pulled forward into the Q1 holidays.

Stay long here.