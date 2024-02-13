Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Buy The Dip? Here's What You Need To Know (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Model Y became the global best-selling car in 2023, silencing doubts about EV desirability.
  • Yet, the company is experiencing sluggish top-line growth, with Q4 showing a mere 3% YoY increase and contracting profit margins.
  • Uncertain EV demand, ongoing price wars, and the lack of 2024 guidance on profit margins and growth pressure Tesla's stock.
  • Trading at over 60x its earnings and facing a year of expected flat EPS growth in 2024, I'm downgrading Tesla's stock as the market currently presents better opportunities.

US-AUTOMOBILE-TESLA

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

After a stellar 2023 where Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock soared, doubling in value at one point before settling 53% higher by year's end, 2024 has brought a harsh reality check. The stock has plunged over

With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

S
Sajpres
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (13)
Tesla sucks! Everyone who wanted an electric car already has one!
