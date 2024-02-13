Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hydro One Limited (HRNNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.03K Followers

Hydro One Limited (OTCPK:HRNNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Omar Javed - Vice President, Communications, Marketing, & Investor Relations

David Lebeter - President & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Lopez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Mark Jarvi - CIBC

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Linda Ezergailis - TD Cowen

Ben Pham - BMO

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Jonathan Lamers - Laurentian Bank Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Hydro One Limited's Fourth Quarter 2023 Analyst Teleconference. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder the call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Mr. Omar Javed, Vice President Communications, Marketing, and Investor Relations at Hydro One. Please go ahead.

Omar Javed

Good morning and thank you for joining us in Hydro One's quarterly earnings call. Joining us today are our President and CEO, David Lebeter and our Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lopez.

In the call today, we will go over our quarterly and annual results and then spend most of the call answering as many of your questions as time permits. There are also several slides that illustrate some of our points we'll address in a moment. They should be up on the webcast now or if you're dialed into the call, you can also find them on Hydro One's website in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

Today's discussions will likely touch on estimates and other forward-looking information. You should review the cautionary language in today's earnings release and our MD&A, which we filed this morning regarding the various factors, assumptions, and risks that could cause

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HRNNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRNNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.