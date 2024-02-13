RTX Corporation (RTX) Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) TD Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference February 13, 2024 9:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil Mitchill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen

Cai von Rumohr

Okay. Thank you all for coming. We're going to move on with our next program. We're delighted to have RTX with us, and their CFO, Neil Mitchill. Neil is going to tell us a little bit about Reg FD, make some comments, and then we'll be in the interview. Neil?

Neil Mitchill

Great. Thanks, Cai. It's great to be here. Good morning, everyone. First, before I get started, just got to make the obligatory comments that, I am likely to make some forward-looking statements this morning. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. You can look at our 10-K and SEC filings to understand those risks a little bit better.

So, Cai, maybe before we get started, I'll just open up with a couple of remarks. You know, we finished last year, 2023, very strong. On an adjusted basis, our sales were over $74 billion, up 11% organically, really, really strong year. And of course, that was driven by the strength in our underlying markets across really all three segments. We have three industry leading segments in RTX, Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, and the Raytheon segments.

Our backlog as we ended the year was $196 billion, a record backlog for us. And our focus as we look at 2024 is really executing on that backlog. So we have a lot to do. I'd say about 60% of the backlog on the defense side will unfold over the next two years. And so our focus is making sure we deliver on our customer commitments to shore up the supply chain and make sure that the suppliers can keep up

