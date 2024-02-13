Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Despite the weak Q4 2023 numbers and poor Q1 2024 guidance, I am assigning Enphase Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) a BUY due to a positive macro outlook and a bullish reversal on the technical Indicators.

If you've read my previous articles, you'll be familiar with my investment strategy for 2024. During the 2022-23 bear market, I had a more broad buy low sell high strategy, but as we transition from a bear market into a bull market I believe in a Buy High Sell Higher strategy. This is a strategy familiar to readers of Joe Terranova's famous book " Buy High Sell Higher ". Implementing this strategy requires foresight and planning. It requires an investor to identify the optimal entry points combining fundamental and technical knowledge. Enphase stands out as a rare opportunity that emerged during the bear market. Although I expected Enphase revenue to peak with the increased interest rate during 2022, I was surprised by how much time it took to come to fruition. As this thesis finally played out in Q3 2023 I have started accumulating the stock.

Disruptive companies that experience growth slowdown often present incredible opportunities for growth investors. I took advantage of the pullback when it was particularly enticing below 100. However, I refrained from making a bulk purchase at that time. This decision came from the absence of a clear buy signal. But following the Q4 Earning report and analyzing the earnings call I believe the optimal entry point is here so I am assigning a BUY rating for Enphase. The below analysis elaborates on my analysis and outlines my strategic plans. If you are familiar with the company and its products feel free to skip the introduction section.

Introduction

In the renewable energy sector, Enphase stands out for its innovative and efficient solutions, a pioneer in reshaping the solar energy landscape.

Enphase offers a differentiated product with its Micro inverter system. Instead of the traditional approach of converting direct current (DC) generated by the solar panels with a centralized DC-AC converter, their Micro inverters alter the DC generated by the solar panels to AC at each panel. This has provided more reliability and easier installation for rooftop solar solutions. Because of this high reliability and panel-level monitoring capabilities, their solution is preferred by installers worldwide.

Here are some of the major products offered by Enphase.

Microinverters:

Enphase Microinverters convert DC generated by solar panels into AC for use in the home or onward transmission to the grid.

Enlighten Monitoring and Analysis Software:

The Enlighten platform allows users to monitor and analyze the performance of the solar system in real time. It also provides insights into energy production, health, and historical data.

Enphase AC Battery:

The Enphase AC Battery is a modular energy storage solution that enables homeowners to store excess energy generated by their solar panels for use during periods of outages.

Enphase Envoy Communications Gateway:

The Envoy is a communications gateway that interfaces the microinverters to the Enlighten software. It allows data connectivity and remote monitoring of the solar system.

Decoding Enphase in the Macro Landscape

As the Interest rate kept rising, I was anticipating a deceleration in growth based on a straightforward assumption that the rising interest rates would negatively impact the real estate market, subsequently reducing the demand for residential solar energy systems. However, I should admit I was proven too early with my assumption. It took the entire 2022 and half of 2023 for this to appear on Enphase earnings. Q3 2023 company shocked the market with a miss on revenue and a horrible guide for the rest of the year.

The Interest rate changes that have arrived as a party spoiler for Enphase can also be a tailwind going forward. Solar adoption is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.5% until 2030 expanding the TAM for Enphase. Enphase primarily focuses on the residential solar sector, but it enjoys a solar inverter market share of 48% in the US. As we move to 2024 with inflation possibly under control, US GDP growth showing resilience, market is predicting the Fed to initiate rate cuts. I conservatively estimate 3 to 4 rate cuts in 2024. If rate hikes pose a challenge to the adoption of solar energy, rate cuts are likely to act as a favorable tailwind. However, it is important to remember how early I was in predicting the headwind in 2022. I expect the same to happen on the way down as well, but since the market is forward-looking I wouldn't be surprised to witness an appreciation in ENPH stock before the tailwinds start showing up on their earnings.

As we conclude decoding Enphase in the macro environment it appears positive. Enphase seems to have absorbed most of the revenue decline by under-shipping in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. This should stabilize the end user demand and Fed rate cuts are expected to provide a tailwind for Enphase in the second half of 2024.

Now let's dive into the Enphase fundamentals.

Decoding Enphase Fundamentals

Enphase maintains a solid balance sheet with 1.69 billion cash & ST investments vs 532.4 million of current liabilities. The chart below illustrates how prudently the company is maintaining its Cash & ST investments against the current liabilities. Balance sheet risk is properly managed during the sector downturn they facing.

Cash & ST Investment (Author)

The below chart shows the Revenue, Cost of Revenue, and gross profit over the last two years. It clearly illustrates the decline in Revenue and gross profit in Q3 2023 & Q4 2023, the primary driver for the significant decline in the stock. The deceleration in growth as indicated by the chart triggered a departure of growth investors from Enphase.

Revenue (Author)

Enphase reported Q4 2024 revenue of 302 million the lower range of their Q4 guidance of 300-350 million. This represents a YoY decline of 58% and a sequential(QoQ) decline of 45%. Despite the alarming decline in revenue company attributes this to a deliberate strategy to undership during the Quarter. CEO during the earnings call maintained they had an excess of 150 million of demand from the end market, they however under-shipped to clear up the channel inventory and stabilize the demand. I remain cautiously optimistic about this claim, but this is in line with what management has projected during the Q3 earnings call. However, amidst the above challenges, Enphase maintained an industry-leading margin of 48.5% during the quarter. Q1 2024 outlook indicates a further decline in revenue as the company is guiding between 260-300 million. Assuming they will hit the lower range of their guidance 260 million, it will represent approximately 64% decline YoY and 14% Sequentially. But on the bright side management expressed confidence in Q1 2024 being the bottom. I attribute this to the stock appreciation following the Q4 earnings call.

Management also provided an updated status of NIM 3.0 & California, while the sell-through for Micro inverters is down 27% sell-through for the batteries has increased by 58% in Q4. Forward guidance indicates non-California solar system demand to stabilize faster but expects California to take more time. Enphase also entered multiple new markets and they are expecting revenue growth from those markets in 2024.

During the Q4 earnings call, the company's IQ8P shipments to India caught my attention. A few days ago Government of India announced the Interim budget for 2024 which contained an announcement of 300 units of free electricity per month to 10 million houses under the rooftop solar project. The government also reiterated its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2070. It's noteworthy that there is a bipartisan understanding of the country's commitment to environmental protection. Given the country's large trade deficit due to oil imports & dependency on electricity generated from coal, I believe this is a huge market for solar adoption.

The chart below illustrates the company's exceptional execution and performance. Even though the sharp decline in revenue has shrunk the EBITDA and net income significantly, Enphase prudently reduced its global workforce by approximately 10% and managed to reduce the SG&A and maintain healthy margins.

EBITDA & Net Income (Author)

Valuation

I evaluate Enphase as a growth stock experiencing a temporary headwind. Considering that I employ a comparative analysis using relative PE and PEG ratios. 2023 PE of 26.7 is considerably undervalued, especially considering the total addressable market (TAM) is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.5% until 2030. Historically Enphase enjoyed a higher PE than its peers, but its current P/E of 26.7 is slightly above the sector median of 22.4. 5 year average P/E of Enphase stands at 69.5 and the current P/E is 61% below the 5 Year average. Additionally, the forward PEG ratio stands at 1.77.

Seeking Alpha Quant rating currently gives Enphase a hold rating with the below grades.

Presuming Enphase returns to the growth trajectory by 2025, the stock is likely to revert closer to its historical P/E ratio. This is likely to double the stock value in 1 year. Take a look at the analyst estimates for Enphase revenue growth.

Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts currently predict a revenue bottom in 2024 and Enphase returning to a 45% revenue growth in 2025. This aligns very well with the Macro outlook we analyzed earlier. As the Fed is expected to cut interest rates in 2024 this should help the solar sector to return to growth mode in 2025.

Enphase's Technical Landscape: Chart Patterns and Key Indicators

As we examine the technical setup for Enphase, the stock seems to have reversed the bearish pattern after the Q4 Earnings report. Despite this bullish reversal it's crucial to note this is in anticipation of a Q1 revenue bottom as predicted by the management. Overall US economy is showing resilience and market expectations of rate cuts are shifting from March to June. Stock is trading above its 50 and 100-day Moving averages. Despite all of that I believe Technical indicators are only a confirmation tool, not a predictive tool. The current momentum can vanish if the Macro or the revenue expectations shift.

Technical Setup (Trading View)

I will be closely monitoring the following catalysts going forward:

Q1 2024 Earnings: I will be specifically looking at any narrative shift from the management in terms of the revenue bottom. It has to be noted that the management already changed its narrative to further undership in Q2. But they have guided this will be much lower compared to Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

Global clean energy commitments: Any change in global commitment to clean energy can impact solar adoption.

Macro Factors: I will be monitoring the Inflation trend, PCE, and the job market for shifts in macro sentiments.

Risk To My Thesis

My investment strategy is a fusion of Macro, company fundamentals, and technical charts. As the primary objective is to preserve capital, I assume low risk with this Thesis. However, the Buy high and sell Higher strategy comes with the inherent risk of considerable stock value appreciation while I am waiting for an optimal entry point. I also employ stop loss and trailing stop orders for downside protection as I enter into this investment.

Besides the strategic risk outlined above, Enphase poses sector and fundamental risks. The sector downturn might continue if the Fed decides to maintain the current interest rate longer than I anticipated. Enphase has seen no material improvement in its top and bottom lines. Enphase also faces competition in residential solar, if the competitors such as Solar Edge decide to cut their prices that could force Enphase to follow suit. Despite the confidence management expressed in Q1 2024 being the bottom, they could very well be wrong. Enphase management failed to predict the demand decline in Q3 2023 and their track record in predicting end-market demand remains questionable. However, when the sector comes out of its downturn, Enphase is well-positioned to continue its growth story.

Conclusion

As I conclude my analysis of Enphase, Enphase appears to showcase resilience with a robust balance sheet, attractive valuation, and industry-leading margins. However, there are uncertainties surrounding revenue, EBITDA, and drastic reductions in forward guidance. But confident management calling Q1 2024 revenue bottom provides much-needed assurance. The under-shipping strategy from the Enphase management reduces further revenue decline possibilities.

On the technical front, the stock appears to have reversed its bearish trend, with the company guidance and a tailwind from Macro improvements.

ENPH has striking similarities with NVDA, NVDA also went through a semi-conductor sector downturn in 2022. Much like NVDA, Enphase is also a high-margin company experiencing a sector downturn. While Enphase may never enjoy the AI momentum NVDA investors are experiencing, It has to be noted even without the AI revolution NVDA was poised to return to a growth trajectory and considerable gain for its investors.