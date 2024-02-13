Chayantorn

Back in early December, I took Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to “Hold” based on valuation after it had run-up about 45% from my initial “Buy” write-up in March. With the company recently tumbling following its Q4 earnings report last week, let’s take a closer look.

Q4 Results And Ad Partnerships

For its most recent quarter announced on February 8th, PINS turned in strong results. Revenue rose 12% to $981.3 million. That missed the analyst consensus calling for revenue of $990.2 million.

Europe led the way with 32% revenue growth to $162 million, while U.S. & Canada revenue grew 8% to $779 million. Rest of World revenue jumped 27%, to $41 million.

Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) rose 11% year over year to 498 million from 450 million users and were up 3% sequentially from 482 million users.

Europe grew MAUs by 8% to 135 million, while the U.S. & Canada saw MAUs rise by 2% to 97 million users. The Rest of the World users climbed 15% to 266 million active users.

The company once again noted that Gen-Z users are its fastest-growing and most engaged demographic. It now represents the company’s largest demographic, accounting for over 40% of its users.

Average revenue per user rose 2% to $2.00. Europe once again led the way, with ARPU growth of 23% to $1.23. European ARPU soared 35% sequentially. U.S. & Canada ARPU rose 6% year over year to $8.07 from $7.60 and was up 25% sequentially from $6.46 in Q3. Rest of the World ARPU increased 11% to 15 cents from 14 cents and was up 3 cents quarter over quarter.

Ad impression, meanwhile, increased 33% in the quarter.

PINS was able to keep costs in check, with adjusted sales & marketing costs down -18% to $215 million, and adjusted G&A expenses lower by -14% to $70 million. Adjusted gross margins, meanwhile, improved to 82.3% from 80.0%. Adjusted numbers exclude stock-based compensation.

PINS saw its adjusted EBITDA soar 86% to $364.8 million. Stock comp was $163.2 million.

Turning to the balance sheet, PINS ended the quarter with $2.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, and zero debt.

Looking ahead, the company forecast Q1 revenue to grow between 15-17% to $690-705 million. Analysts were looking for revenue of $702.5 million at the time.

It expects adjusted operating expenses, meanwhile, to grow by 9-13%. Much of this will be from investing in R&D and AI talent, as well as in sales & marketing related to B2B advertising.

PINS said that its EBITDA margin expansion for 2024 would be more front-end loaded in Q1.

The company will look for third-party ad demand to help grow the business, and it has recently established partnerships with Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL). Discussing this effort on its Q4 earnings call, CEO William Ready said:

“Next, I want to provide an update on our third-party demand efforts. Consistent with the timeline we laid out at our Investor Day, Amazon Ads in the U.S. is live on search and related surfaces. And as of this quarter, we are testing it on the home feed. In addition, we always said we would have multiple partners and the third-party partners would be an important component of our overall international expansion. Today, I'm pleased to announce our next third-party ad integration with Google. This partnership will focus on monetizing several of our currently unmonetized international markets by enabling ads to be served on Pinterest via Google's Ad Manager. We went live a couple of weeks ago, and this is starting to ramp. Third-party ad demand is scaling as we anticipated. And while it was not a significant revenue contributor in Q4, we are now seeing it contribute more meaningfully to our growth this quarter, and we expect that to continue going forward. Our third strategic priority is continued focus on operational rigor and discipline.”

In a vacuum, PINS Q4 was solid. Revenue growth accelerated once again, with growth going from 5% in Q1, to 6% in Q2, 11% in Q3, to 12% in Q4. Meanwhile, the company is looking for further revenue growth acceleration in Q1. That’s a nice trend.

At the same time, it has not only kept costs in check, but it also meaningfully lowered them in Q4. That led to robust adjusted EBITDA growth and impressive margin expansion. While costs will move up in Q1, spending on AI isn't a bad use of cash.

ARPU expansion remains the company’s biggest opportunity, and it continued to show progress in international markets. Its new ad partnerships with Google, meanwhile, will look to help it monetize some markets it has had trouble monetizing. Both its partnerships with Amazon and Google look like they have a lot of potential to drive growth moving forward.

That said, PIN’s revenue did fall short of heightened expectations, as did its Q1 revenue guidance. The company is making some nice strides, but expectations have also risen.

Valuation

PINS stock currently trades around 25x the 2024 consensus EBITDA of $909.4 million and about 18.9x the 2024 consensus of $1.2 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of nearly 33x the 2024 consensus of $1.34 and just nearly 27x the 2025 consensus of $1.68.

Revenue growth is expected to be 17.4% this year, and 17.3% next year.

PINS trades at a premium compared to most of its peers.

PINS Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

I’d value PINS between 20-25x 2025 EBITDA given its robust revenue growth, robust balance sheet, and leverage it's been seeing in the business. On that basis, its fair value range would be between $39.00-$47.50. However, given what I view as a largely undermonetized user base, I lean towards the high-end of that range.

Conclusion

After downgrading the stock in December, I’m going to upgrade it back to “Buy.” The main reason is that I think its new partnership with Google will really be able to help it better monetize its international user base, which is the key to help it close that ARPU gap. Meta (META) European ARPU is over a third of its U.S. & Canada ARPU, while PINS European ARPU is only 15% of its U.S. & Canada ARPU. The company has been progressing on this front, with European ARPU growing fasting than U.S. & Canada ARPU, but there is still ways to go. About 80% of its users are outside the U.S., but only 20% of its revenue is international.

PINS has a big opportunity in front of it, and I think it has tampered expectations enough where it is nicely set up to surpass them moving forward. As such, I am moving my rating to “Buy” and taking my price target up from $35.50 to $45.

The biggest risk to the bull case is that if the ad market reverses course and weakens. The company has been seeing headwinds from the food and beverage category, but the retail category has picked up. If retailers retrench their ad spending again, it would be a negative for PINS.