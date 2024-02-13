Dilok Klaisataporn

We see it at the bottom of every fund advertisement: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. But you'd hardly know that from the way so many investors think it is! This was a big problem at two previous points in my career: 2000 and 2008. That problem was solved with 50% drop in the S&P 500 Index. And while I have no idea if and when that type of life-altering drop will occur again, I am simply amazed at how many investors, when asked what motivated their purchase of an ETF or their rationale for why it is "a good ETF" is how it did in the past. But wait, it gets worse.

Not only do I see many investors prioritizing past performance of an ETF in their "analysis" of it, they often choose standard, isolated trailing returns to plead their case. This is like walking into the wrong movie theater, seeing five seconds of a film, walking out to find your theater, and thinking to yourself "I only stayed for five seconds, but I can draw conclusions about the entire film now."

Why write about this? Because I'm trying to help investors avoid disaster. Simply put, just because risk is not realized, or not realized immediately, that doesn't mean the risk is not present. If I ate three hot dogs and a bucket of french fries every day for 10 years, I might not cut my life short. But I'd be increasing the potential I would.

Unfortunately, too many investors seem to have developed this unjustified confidence in certain ETFs or the stock market in general. This is not only ignoring market history, but more importantly, human behavior, which doesn't change much over time. Greed and fear still reign supreme. I can't stop it, but I can try to provide some facts to help all investors understand the playing field that is, not what they might think it is.

Indexation: a modern market reality that adds massive risk to unsuspecting investors

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and other S&P 500 tracker ETFs and mutual funds have sadly become the latest Wall Street gimmick, even though that was not the intention. But "indexation," the dramatic flood of assets into funds that track the most popular US stock market index, has convinced investors that the S&P 500 is something more than it is. It is not a "safe" investment, even when held over many years. It is not "owning the whole market" as we'll see just below. And it is not something investors can comfortably "set it and forget it," on the assumption that long-term returns always work out well. They don't.

What is happening, and making investors too comfortable, is what psychology calls the "recency effect." This is when we put much greater emphasis on the recent past, and it clouds our memory of things that have not happened in some time. A recent example of how this can go sour quickly is the bond market in 2022. No one loses money in bonds, right? Sure, unless interest rates go up 11 times in less than two years. Then there's nothing but losses in bonds. Real estate in 2006 was another example. Our homes never drop in value, right? Wrong.

Here's the smoothed "CAPE" price-earnings ratio created by Yale professor Robert Shiller, which aims to allow us to review market valuation with less "noise" in the data. I just went back as far as the start of SPY in 1993, so about 30 years. The CAPE actually has been tested back to the 1800s.

Data by YCharts

The CAPE goes back to the 1800s (back tested by Professor Shiller) but I'm showing only the modern period here (past 30 years). Recessions (grey zones) typically start when CAPE is around 30 or slightly below and falling. And there it is, at about 31. But for now, it is still rising, which could actually strengthen the case for a melt up and then a steep decline, a la year 2000. But that's just speculation. My concern here is recognizing that risk is very high historically, and that calls for something other than "bull market business as usual," especially for investors who, like me, do not plan to go and create their wealth all over again.

VOO and SPY: the S&P 500, for better and for worse

My graphs use SPY below, but I'll dissect the S&P 500 Index using VOO as a proxy. They are practically identical, though VOO's expense ratio is lower, and SPY has a much more liquid options market. It also has the distinction of starting the US ETF revolution, debuting in 1993.

Seeking Alpha

The difference between the three behemoths of S&P 500 ETF indexing when it comes to their past results is razor-thin, so the analysis and opinions here can be mapped on to any of them, and likely to most S&P 500-linked mutual funds as well.

Seeking Alpha

That big pink area in the circle below shows what VOO's nearly 30% allocation to technology stocks looks like. Moreover, 83% of VOO is in six of the S&P 500's 11 economic sectors. How did that happen? Past performance! Since VOO and the S&P 500 index's holdings are weighted by market capitalization, the bigger a company gets, the more influence it has on the index going forward.

Seeking Alpha

That chart and table above show us what VOO is: an index ETF that is as much a reflection of yesterday's winners as some indicator of the future. It is certainly possible that the Magnificent 7-dominated VOO will continue that way. Though history is against it. Below, is a quick history of the S&P 500's degree of top-heaviness.

gsam.com

And here's a look at today's top holdings. The other 98% of VOO's holdings account for the other 70% of the index.

Seeking Alpha

There have been times during history when this concentration condition was due to leading businesses in several sectors rising in price. Unfortunately, regardless of what VOO does from here forward, the past year in particular has added significant risk to the long-held belief that ETFs like that one are somehow "better" investments than the vast majority of the 3,000+ ETFs out there. The reality is that VOO and the S&P 500 are cyclical performers. They will top the charts at times, and they will trail many alternative investment classes and ETFs at other times.

The contemporary obsession with S&P 500 investing may create some self-fulfilling prophesy that protects VOO from suffering, as it and its peers have in the past. But that doesn't mean investors should simply buy "VOO and chill" if you will.

A .182 batting average doesn't get you in the hall of fame

With the Super Bowl behind us and baseball's spring training days away, I couldn't resist putting one baseball analogy in here. See the table below. In the past 12 months, only two of the 11 S&P 500 sectors outperformed the index's nearly 23% gain, and those two nearly doubled that figure. Consumer discretionary was close, but that sector is dominated by just a couple of stocks. For math geeks like me who learned basic math as kids by calculating baseball batting averages in the newspaper, 2 out of 11 for a hitter is a .182 batting average. That's enough to get a player a ticket back to the minor leagues.

The bottom line is that nine of 11 sectors trailed the S&P 500, including three that were down and two which were barely up. And if you look higher up in this article, those five weaker performers were the same five that are at the bottom of the current sector weighting allocation. That contributed to the current lopsided situation in VOO, but it was more the icing on the cake, after several years of this.

sectorspdrs.com

Again, I am not predicting the future here, just pointing out that the past has created risks to investors not seen since the dot-com bubble. Back then, the risk was realized with a 50%+ drop in the S&P 500 and a drop of more than 80% from the peak in the Nasdaq 100. Back then, risk was realized. Even if it turns out not to be today, can investors afford to simply blow off the possibility? I already voted with my portfolio, as described in many past articles here. I'm heavily in T-bills and US Treasuries out to about two years to maturity, and that provides me with a "base" from which to take some shots by tactically managing a portfolio of ETFs, stocks and out of the money put and call options that span a wide range of areas I find at least temporarily attractive.

Indeed, I own some call options on the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) as I write this on Monday night. That's not me being uber-bullish or not heeding the risk concerns noted above. It is simply risk management through position sizing and choosing to take my bigger risks with small amounts of money. What you won't find me doing any time is soon buying and holding VOO or a similar ETF. Weeks or months, maybe. But not years. Not now, when we are at such historical extremes.

Risk in pictures: a factual history of the S&P 500

OK, that's my narrative about this current and present danger of a highly concentrated market and a high CAPE P/E ratio, not to mention the nagging issues of consumer and government debt and US Congressional inaction, to name a few. To finish, let's pace through some visuals to try to help visualize what the S&P's history truly is, rather than what the recency effect makes us "feel" about investing in this now very flawed market measure.

First, here's the recency thing. 37% gain in 16 months. That will make anyone more prone to forget when investing in VOO, SPY, etc. wasn't so easy.

Data by YCharts

But now let's dive deeper, and look at 1-year rolling returns, which means we are looking at 12-month periods, one month at a time. So, January-January of the next year, February to February of the next year, and so on. That looks a lot more like a EKG than a straight upward line. Translation: investing in the broad market is an inconsistent return experience. That's why we should be skeptical when extremes occur, be they highs or lows.

Data by YCharts

Now let's go three years at a time, still using that rolling concept. If you are surprised that VOO, SPY, et al. have doubled one's money in three years but also cut it in half in three years, welcome to the world of investing perspective through history. We're glad you're here!

Data by YCharts

Finally, here are annualized 10-year returns. The latest is 12.6% and that's toward the upper end of the long-term range. See how much time that this figure is more like 8% and that after a strong period of returns like those we just had (peaking at over 16% a year), there was an extended period of negative 10-year returns? How might that impact someone retiring at age 65 at the "wrong time" of the market cycle, and enduring zero returns until they reached their early to mid-70s?

Data by YCharts

Finally, here's a chart I created that is similar to what I used to show to my clients back when I was an investment advisor. The orange line is a hypothetical 8% annualized return and the blue line is a hypothetical 4% annualized return. This chart below covers the current century, since year 2000, which, as noted earlier, was a long-term market peak that reminds me a lot of today's climate and investor sentiment.

Ycharts (Rob Isbitts, Sungarden Investment Publishing)

Look at how long it took to make it above the cumulative 4% per year return line! 20 years after 2000, at the trough of the pandemic flash crash, the 20-year return of the S&P 500 was barely over 4%. At a time like now, when T-bills offer a "free look" from the sidelines with yields in the high 4% to mid-5% yield range, the idea of holding my nose and hoping that VOO and the S&P 500 continue to defy gravity is not appealing to me.

Concluding thoughts: risk high, but it's just a risk until realized

I rate VOO a hold, but that rating is frankly pretty irrelevant (as many ratings are, since my work is intended to explain what I see and doing with my money, not at all to suggest what anyone else should do). That hold rating is only as good as the market's ability to avoid a breakdown of consequences. I don't mean a dip to S&P 500 = 4,800, but something that gathers steam from there, and it becomes more obvious that current market risks are being realized. It is one thing to have a fire alarm, but another to hear it go off, see smoke and flames, and get moving to a safer spot.

Right now, the conditions may be treacherous in some ways, but until price action confirms it, the "headline" indicator of the stock market, VOO and its peers, are tenuous but still intact. If years 2000, 2008, 2020 and 2022 are any reminders (as they should be to overconfident investors), when risk is realized, one should have a plan of action ready to go, not start thinking one up.