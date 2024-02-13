Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Past Performance Now The Biggest Risk To VOO, SPY Investors

Feb. 13, 2024 12:18 PM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)SPY1 Comment
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • Investors are at risk of taking too much risk, by over-reliance on the S&P 500 Index for long-term growth from this elevated price.
  • It follows that while ETFs like VOO, SPY, and others may still have some upside remaining, the risk of major loss looking out beyond the short term is historically high.
  • This article is straightforward in its intent: to set the record straight on what VOO/S&P 500 Index investing was and now is, to add timely perspective.

Risk level indicator rating print screen wooden cube block since low to high on blue background for Risk Assess management of investment and working concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

We see it at the bottom of every fund advertisement: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. But you'd hardly know that from the way so many investors think it is! This was a big problem at two

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.65K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade frequently in SPY and QQQ puts and calls, but as of this writing have QQQ calls and SPY puts, among many other tactical holdings I evaluate daily.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

o
oakparker
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (14)
Thanks for a great piece. Of course it reinforces my outlook but I am 75 and not planning on going back to work. My question is how should my 35 year old kids look at SPY? They have accepted the conventional wisdom that time is on their side. And they are all in.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.