gorodenkoff

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated

Introduction

ATS Corporation (TSX:ATS:CA)(NYSE:ATS) is a manufacturer of automation technology that has applications in a variety of industries including life sciences, consumer products, energy, transportation, and packaging. Its primary services include end-to-end automation services, contract manufacturing, and after sales and services. Over the years, the company has expanded its presence through a growth-by-acquisition strategy acquiring companies that have complementary technologies and capabilities in an effort to increase market share.

By segment, custom integration makes up 44% of sales, products and services comprises 29%, and services (including spare parts and the like) makes up the remaining 27%. As of last year-end financials, ATS generates 52% of revenue from the United States, 4% from Canada, and remaining 44% of sales internationally.

Investor Presentation

Background

Over the last decade, ATS has had a great track record of delivering above average returns to shareholders. For example, over the last decade, shares of ATS have returned 277.4% compared to the TSX's return of 52.4% over the same period. While these numbers exclude dividends, shares of ATS have clearly knocked it out of the park compared to the index, growing at a 14.2% CAGR.

Data by YCharts

Powering the strong share price returns is ATS Corp's record of improving financials. For example, over the last decade, ATS has compounded revenues and EBITDA at a 15.8% and 19.8% CAGR, respectively. Over the last two decades, the figures are still impressive compounding sales and profitability at CAGRs of 8.2% and 13.3%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ).

One of the biggest things I watch for when I see consistent growth like that at high rates of return is to look at dilution (issuance of shares) over time. And over the last 10 years, ATS Corp's share count has increased marginally from 90.1 million to 98.9 million. So with less than a 1% increase in shares per year, the dilution seems to be fairly minimal.

Q3 2024 Results

Last week on February 7th, ATS reported their Q3 2024 results in which revenues of $752 million beat analysts' estimates by $196.3 million and EPS clocking in at $0.65, beating estimates by $0.14. Revenues were strong up 16% year over year driven in large part by good organic growth of 9%, particularly in life sciences and food and beverage markets, which as I mentioned earlier, are more growthier markets for ATS.

Going through the line items below revenue, excluding the acquisition-related inventory charges, adjusted gross profit margin was up 10 basis points (essentially flat). SG&A increased proportional to the revenue increase, up 16% and SG&A as a percent of revenue was also the same as last year (14%). With essentially flat margins and proportional expense increases, adjusted EBITDA rose 18% compared to the quarter last year (13 bps of margin expansion) which the company attributes to improved operating leverage.

Despite the relatively good quarter, I don't think we should expect double-digit growth going forward for ATS. While management is optimistic on the company's long-term future, I think it's troubling to see that backlog has fallen from $2.14 billion to $1.91 billion over the last year. In transportation specifically, one of the larger verticals for ATS, backlog was down 36% compared to last year at $564 million as a result of the impact to the EV market specifically.

Keep in mind, however, that the company did have a $200 million EV order that has been delayed, but nevertheless even adding back $200 million to the backlog still is a decline. CFO Ryan McLeod noted that management expects the program to restart in 2025.

As for my outlook going forward, despite management's optimism across various verticals that have held steady for now, I think the biggest driver for growth will almost certainly be in the transportation segment. Here's why. Even though life sciences makes up 42% of the revenue mix by market and transportation is only the second largest contributor at 32%, we should keep in mind that transportation was responsible for $79 million out of the $105 million increase in revenue year over year and was responsible for over 90% of the change in decreasing backlog year over year.

So while I have optimism for ATS long-term, the EV market and the company's autoinjector work will almost certainly be a major driver for future growth. If the transportation segment could grow in the mid-teens CAGR, it really wouldn't surprise me to see the transportation segment make up close to half of revenues in 4-5 years' time.

Regarding the company's balance sheet, the company has $1.2 billion of long-term debt of which $464 million is made up of senior notes and the rest which is under a credit facility. With $261 million of cash, the company has a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3x, at the lower-end of the company's target range of 2.0x to 3.0x.

Company Filings

In my view, the company's balance sheet leaves them in a pretty strong position. Even though we might see some weakness or flattish growth in calendar 2024, ATS seems to be in a good position to buy back stock and/or make strategic acquisitions as they've done in the past. The acquisition of Avidity Science in November last year was a good example of this and although a smaller deal ($265 million), the purchase demonstrates that there continues to be opportunity for ATS to add value-add technologies and capabilities to its portfolio.

Valuation

Based on the 7 sell-side analysts who cover ATS Corp's stock, there are 5 'buy' ratings and 2 'hold' ratings. The average price target is $65.24, with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $60.70 (source: TD Estimates). From the current price to the average price target of $65.24 one year out, this implies approximately 20.5% upside from the current price. So it would seem that analysts are pretty bullish on the near-term outlook for ATS Corp's stock.

When looking at the historical valuation range for ATS Corp, the company's shares have traded within a range of 7.3x and 20.2x EV/EBITDA over the last decade. So shares are a little above the midpoint of the historical valuation range at 15.3x. That doesn't seem surprising to me because the overall market multiple is up (as a result of lower interest rates compared to the last decade) and given the fact that ATS Corp's CAGR in both revenues and EBITDA have been higher in the last 5 years and decade, compared to the last 20 years.

Data by YCharts

When comparing ATS Corp to the peer group, I don't believe shares are expensive today. In creating a peer group, I tried to find companies that were either in the industrial space, automation specialist industry, and engineering space. I then aggregated their characteristics like dividend yield, P/E and EV/EBITDA, looking at both the current multiples and forward multiples. As you can see from the chart below, ATS trades in line with the peer group or at a slight discount on an EV/EBITDA basis. So based on this, I'd say that shares are neither cheap nor expensive and are likely fairly valued at the current price.

Author, based on data from TD Estimates

When assessing the risks to the investment thesis, the biggest one would be that the future of ATS will very much depend on auto and transportation companies transitioning to EVs. While I like the diversification in the ATS portfolio, investors should keep in mind the volatility of the market and this quarter showed that both in an increase in transportation revenues and a decrease in transportation backlog making up a disproportionate swing as compared to the revenue percentage it accounts for. Sluggish economic growth and lower capital spending by customers would hamper growth in this market.

Conclusion

ATS Corporation has demonstrated a great track record of delivering results to shareholders, underpinned by its ability to serve growth markets and fund its own growth both organically and by acquisition. The recent Q3 2024 results, although strong, hint at potential challenges ahead, particularly in the transportation segment amidst evolving market dynamics such as the shift towards electric vehicles. I'm bullish long-term, however, and ATS remains well-positioned with a strong balance sheet, providing avenues for future growth through stock buybacks and strategic acquisitions. Analyst sentiment remains bullish, reflecting confidence in the company's prospects, but I personally wouldn't be paying 18.5x earnings for the company. If we got closer to 15x or closer to the $45 range, the mid-point of the historical valuation range, that would provide a better margin of safety. For now, I'll be watching for a better entry into the stock.