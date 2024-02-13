Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ATS Corporation Q3: Backlog Drawdown But Long-Term Growth Expected From EVs

Feb. 13, 2024
Summary

  • ATS Corporation is a provider of automation technology with applications in various industries.
  • The company has a strong track record of delivering above-average returns to shareholders.
  • ATS reported strong Q3 2024 results, beating analysts' estimates with revenues up 16% year over year.
  • Despite strong growth, backlog was lower year over year, reflecting short-term weakness in the transportation segment.
  • While I'm bullish on the company's long-term outlook, at 18.5x earnings, shares don't provide a compelling margin of safety.
Robotics Industry Four Engineering Facility Robot Arm Moving at Different Directions. High Tech Industrial Technology Using Modern Machine Learning. Mass Production Automatics. Close Up

gorodenkoff

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated

Introduction

ATS Corporation (TSX:ATS:CA)(NYSE:ATS) is a manufacturer of automation technology that has applications in a variety of industries including life sciences, consumer products, energy, transportation, and packaging. Its primary services

I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

