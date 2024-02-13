PRNT: A Long-Term Opportunity With Short-Term Uncertainties

Grafner

I will continue my focus on additive manufacturing (AM) by analyzing the only ETF currently allowing investment in the sector: the 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by Ark Invest. The AM is a relatively young market and still very fragmented, thus it is difficult to assert which company constitutes the best investment option. PRNT can therefore be an attractive instrument to benefit from long-term growth without being exposed to a high specific risk. After a good increase recorded between 2020 and 2021, the ETF price has fallen sharply, falling back below the levels of February 2019. The plummet experienced between 2022 and 2023 can be attributed firstly to the weakness of global PMI data, and secondly to the high-interest rate environment, which led to the decrease in investments made in the industrial companies and healthcare sectors. Despite this, 3D printing technology is being used more and more, improving day by day in terms of cost and production efficiency; such advances are beginning to make it cost-effective for certain types of high-value-added industries. Furthermore, the more accommodative strategy that I believe FED could carry out in 2024 and 2025, will boost business investments, favoring companies operating in the AM. This analysis aims to show how investing in PRNT could be in my opinion, a suitable investment for long-term horizon investors not afraid to endure high levels of volatility. I also believe that both the industry and the ETF could be subject to negative performance in the short term. For these reasons, I currently evaluate PRNT as a Hold.

PRNT Overview

The ETF is based on an index designed by ARK’s Index Products Group, managed, and published by Solactive AG. PRNT must invest at least 80% of its total assets in companies included within the total 3D-Printing Index. Furthermore, 80% of companies must derive at least 50% of their revenues or have at least 50% of their assets dedicated to the development or distribution of equipment, materials, and software primarily used in 3D printing manufacturing. The index categorizes companies based on the business they operate in, such as 3D printing hardware, Computer-aided design (CAD) and simulation software, 3D printing centers, and 3D printing materials. Between Feb 19 and Feb 24, the performance of the index was -3.64%, vs. -4.88% recorded by the ETF.

Opportunities

Additive manufacturing is estimated to grow between 2022 and 2032 with a CAGR of 16.7%, moving from a market size of $18B to $102B. The data show the industry is currently at an early stage of expansion, with a lot of potential yet to be expressed. In my opinion, here are some of the biggest opportunities over a 5-year horizon:

AM has so far been used mainly for prototyping new products that are hardly achievable with other manufacturing processes. It has therefore mainly been used to produce small quantities of high-value-added products. However, the recent advances in printing technology, materials, and software deployed are enabling this technology to become competitive for large-scale production as well. Evidence of this trend is the recent start of a collaboration between Toyota and Stratasys, which aims to create car components for the Japanese automaker through 3D printing.

The Healthcare industry is boosting the use of AM technology, mainly in the production of prostheses, dentures, and customized medical devices adapted to each patient's needs. In developed countries, the aging population will physiologically lead to higher expenditures in healthcare, increasing the demand for customized products. Such products are usually very expensive and high value-added, a factor that can help increase the industry's operating margin, which currently remains very low.

Automation is one of the key economic trends of the next decade; AM processes are highly automated and can be ancillary to technologies such as IoT (in real-time measurement and analysis of production) and AI (in production efficiency in terms of both time and material used).

"Innovation trends in additive manufacturing", epo.org

Risks

Additive manufacturing also presents risks, both endogenous and exogenous to the system:

The current high level of interest rates reduces investment by companies that have less access to credit from financial institutions. As most companies operating in the AM provide high-value products and services, requiring a high amount of Capex, this tightening of credit could heavily slow industry growth.

Companies operating exclusively within the industry are still small and operate in a market characterized by great fragmentation. This has the effect of making the environment ideal for attracting new competition, with the risk of seeing margins lowered and making it more difficult to achieve economies of scale. The small capitalization of such companies, also results in greater volatility of stock prices, contributing to the increased riskiness of the ETF.

Finally, AM includes Israel-based companies such as Stratasys (SSYS) and Nano Dimension (NNDM). An escalation of the current conflict in the Middle East could have negative implications not only for individual companies but also for the entire industry.

In my opinion, all three risks listed above are currently tangible and could further lead to a devaluation of the ETF in the short term.

Geographic and Capitalization Breakdown

As of February 2024, the ETF holds 53 equities in its portfolio, 68.3% of which are listed in the US, 27.7% in Western Europe, and 3.9% in Asia Pacific. The geographic breakdown seems in line with the data regarding the entire additive manufacturing market, except for an excessive weight allocated to the United States at the expense of Asia. In my opinion, this discrepancy is mainly attributable to two aspects: firstly, the higher marginality in the U.S. compared to the rest of the world, a factor that makes US companies more appealing; secondly, there are no large Chinese or Japanese companies listed on regulated markets other than those in the index.

ark-funds.com and Author's Analysis

As mentioned above, the early stage of the AM market makes it rather fragmented and thus characterized by a multitude of small companies, generally with capitalization below $2B. Around 46% of the companies included in the ETF holdings have a capitalization of less than $2B, 61% considering all companies with a capitalization of less than $10B. In particular, almost all companies operating entirely within the AM have a capitalization of less than $2B, whereas the largest companies act as providers or users of such technologies. The inclusion of the latter companies has the main task of making the ETF's performance less volatile. Solactive provides an additional index indeed, Solactive 3D Printing Index, which in contrast to the one used as a benchmark for the ETF, is dedicated to companies operating exclusively in the AM. The chart below demonstrates how that index is marked by extremely more volatile performance than that exhibited by the ETF, which, thanks to the companies solely related to the sector, shows superior return performance.

www.solactive.com

Industry Breakdown & Top Holdings

Furthermore, it is worth taking a look at the breakdown by industry of the companies currently held within the ETF. Around 49% are primarily involved in the production of hardware needed to operate 3D printers. This market segment is one of the most exposed to the level of interest rates, hence its results are closely contingent on the FED's monetary policy strategies. The software & IT services segment ranks second, with 26% exposure. This segment is structurally characterized by higher margins, which is why it has had better stock performance than hardware manufacturers in the past 2 years. 14% of the portfolio is allocated to the healthcare sector, with a particular focus on companies specializing in dentistry and customized prostheses, such as Straumann Holdings AG (OTCPK:SAUHF) and Materialise (MTLS, here you can my recent article on it). The residual part (c.a. 10%) relates to small exposures in some of the company's end markets such as defense, aerospace, and chemical companies.

ark-funds.com and Author's Analysis

The top 10 holdings are worth around 40% (top 20 and Top 30, 77% and 94%, respectively) of total assets and include companies entirely in the AM market such as Nano Dimension, Xometry (XMTR), Proto Labs (PRLB), and 3D Systems (DDD). Estimates of margin and earnings results for FY23, as sourced from Refinitiv Eikon, turn out to be quite negative, with 5 out of 10 companies making a loss, including some quite large ones. From a balance sheet perspective, despite burning large amounts of cash, they appear to be quite solid thanks to the favorable financing obtained mainly in 2021, when rates were at their lowest and capitalization at their highest. The average revenue growth of the top 10 holdings reports to be around 10%, demonstrating the continuous increase in AM-related turnover.

ark-funds.com, Companies SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

ETF Comparison

I compared PRNT with other ETFs, which are characterized as well by investment objectives in innovative products and services such as IoT, AI, and Genomics. The analysis shows a relatively poor performance of PRNT, lower than all peers considered, both on 1-year and 5-year annualized returns. PRNT recorded an annual return of 3.1%, significantly lower than the other ETFs considered, which, except ARKG, record annual returns of more than 10%. The 3D Printing ETF also has drawbacks in terms of both total AUM and daily volumes. PRNT has the lowest total expense ratio within the sample, the only positive factor highlighted by the comparison.

ark-funds.com, www.globalxetfs.com, www.ishares.com and Author's Analysis

The comparison confirms the challenges experienced by the AM, compared to other high-tech sectors. High interest rates weighed much more heavily on manufacturing than they did on services, as developing new production chains certainly takes longer than implementing the use of AI or integrating new software. For this reason, AM companies have responded to the need to make fewer investments by implementing those that are more likely to pay off in the short term than more complex and intricate strategies, hurting demand in the entire industry.

www.tradingview.com

Conclusion

In light of the analysis conducted, I consider additive manufacturing to be a promising technology that is likely to be deployed in a variety of applications, increasing its turnover over time. I evaluate PRNT as a good alternative to gain direct exposure to it without being completely exposed to the high volatility that characterizes companies operating exclusively in AM. At the same time, some adverse factors could pressure short-term returns, such as the continuation of high interest rates or the failure of manufacturing companies to rebound Capex.

In my opinion, since the latter factors have already been widely priced by the market through very low historical valuations, PRNT could represent an excellent return opportunity in the event of an easing of adverse financial conditions, especially for investors with at least a 3-year investment horizon. On the other hand, I think it is better to stay away from it for short-term trading operations. Overall, I currently evaluate PRNT as a Hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.