Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wereldhave N.V. (WRDEF) Full Year 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2024 11:30 AM ETWereldhave N.V. (WRDEF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.03K Followers

Wereldhave N.V. (OTCPK:WRDEF) Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthijs Storm – Chief Executive Officer

Dennis de Vreede – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthijs Storm

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Wereldhave Full Year 2023 Results Webcast. I’m here today with our CFO, Dennis de Vreede. Familiar to many of you, I’m Matthijs Storm, the CEO of Wereldhave. We do the usual format. Dennis and myself will guide you with the slides in this presentation deck through the results. And towards the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. However, whilst we are presenting, you can already type your questions in the text box in the bottom of your screen and we will go through all the questions towards the end of the presentation.

With that, I’d like to kick off and we go to the key messages directly of the 2023 results. As you have probably seen already, our direct result comes out at €1.73, which is about 6.5% of growth versus last year and well within the range that we communicated in October with the Q3 results, proposed dividend per share, another year of growth, plus 3.5% to €1.20 that will be voted at the AGM in April. I think important the third bullet, tenant sales up 7% versus 2022. Of course, we produced 8% like-for-like NRI growth that is a burden for the retailers, but underlying there is also 7% sales growth. And as you will see throughout the deck, our occupancy cost ratio is roughly stable, slightly up. We still think we are at a very affordable level.

The fourth bullet, positive evolution of the Dutch valuations. I think if you compare to the market and also the news you see

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WRDEF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WRDEF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.