Worawee Meepian I'm going to go ahead and get some Business Development Company exposure by initiating a Buy on the Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) at $31.70 real time market price. BDCs have been one of the few sectors that has kept up with the S&P 500 over the last year, but if you go back two years and even three years, the BDC sector has actually been outperforming. PBDC is a relatively small ETF at only $54 million in assets and quite new with an inception date of Sept. 29, 2022. So what you're really relying on in this fund is the experience and prowess of the Portfolio Manager, Michael Petro, since I would much rather defer to his expertise than for me to try and pick the best individual BDCs. To learn a little bit more about PBDC, here is the fund's Fact Sheet as of fourth quarter 2023:

BDCs can be quite volatile so that's why I like to have the diversification that an ETF offers instead of buying BDCs individually. Plus, a small fund like PBDC means that the Portfolio Manager can be a lot more agile in moving assets around and under or over-weighting positions in the portfolio. And with only 19 total positions, with the top 10 shown below, PBDC is obviously very concentrated in its holdings. Currently, PBDC offers a 9.8% yield paid quarterly, but frankly, I'm more interested in the growth story of this small ETF. Putnam And finally, compared to the VanEck BDC Income fund (BIZD), $16.08 real time market price, -1.2%, at $827 million in assets, PBDC is puny. I think that's an advantage to PBDC and in fact, PBDC has outperformed BIZD since its inception: Data by YCharts I'll have more on BDCs later, but I'm buying shares of PBDC here at $31.70 (2/1/24) on a very weak day for financials even while the major market indexes rally. Speaking of financials, here's a snapshot of the regional banking index components for the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE), $48.15 closing market price, down -2.8% today: Schwab Quote Monitor Near the top of the list is the New York Community Bank (NYCB), $4.84 closing market price, which is even lower than the above $5.75 market price quote, -11.1%, on February 1st. NYCB is down -52.2% YTD after posting a surprising quarterly loss, reducing its dividend and ramping up loan-loss provisions. Ouch! This is probably why BDCs were down today (2/1/24) as well, though ironically, this probably helps BDCs as regional banks become less and less of a player in business lending.