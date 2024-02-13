Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gaining BDC Exposure: Initiating Buy On The PBDC ETF

Feb. 13, 2024 12:30 PM ETPutnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC)BIZD, KRE8 Comments
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Putnam BDC Income ETF is recommended for exposure to the business development company (BDC) sector.
  • PBDC is a small and relatively new ETF managed by Michael Petro, offering BDC diversification and the ability to be pro-active in the fund's asset allocation.
  • PBDC has outperformed the VanEck BDC Income fund since its inception on Sept. 29, 2022, and offers a current 9.8% yield paid quarterly.
Close up Agency shaking hand for loan credit financial, lease and rental concept

Worawee Meepian

I'm going to go ahead and get some Business Development Company exposure by initiating a Buy on the Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) at $31.70 real time market price.

BDCs have been one of the few sectors that has kept

Q4 | 2023
12

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
12.13K Followers

Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

p
pig pile
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (1.08K)
Not gonna pay that ridiculous expense ratio.
s
sdrs95a
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (627)
@pig pile BIZD has a > 11% expense ratio, Accounting rules require the roll up of BDCs expenses for a "fund of funds", the expense that the fund manager collects is not that high.
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (2.46K)
@pig pile As mentioned below, the expense ratio is misleading since they are required to include the BDC expenses as well.

This is explained in the pdf Fact Sheet above via the asterisk at the bottom of Page 1:

"A fund that invests in BDCs discloses the expenses of the BDCs as acquired fund fees and expenses (AFFEs). AFFEs make the expense ratios look much higher for this fund compared with other equity funds, but it is important to remember that AFFEs are indirect expenses not borne by the fund."
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (13.1K)
Thank you for this column and idea. Like all the top holdings shown for PBDC but most are right at their 52 week highs, the reason PBDC is close as well. No reason for me to pick it up now before a decent drop as those top holdings will all drop as well sooner than later. Nothing goes up forever, except maybe BRKA & B which I am long.
s
sdrs95a
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (627)
PBDC is an excellent group of BDCs. I like the list of BDCs better than BIZD.
ryansdad profile picture
ryansdad
Today, 12:38 PM
Comments (193)
That expense ratio over 6% is the highest I think I’ve ever seen for a etf !
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 1:19 PM
Comments (2.46K)
@ryansdad The expense ratio is misleading since they are required to include the BDC expenses as well. This is explained in the Fact Sheet above via the asterisk at the bottom of Page 1:

"A fund that invests in BDCs discloses the expenses of the BDCs as acquired fund fees and expenses (AFFEs). AFFEs make the expense ratios look much higher for this fund compared with other equity funds, but it is important to remember that AFFEs are indirect expenses not borne by the fund."
TheeDudeAbides profile picture
TheeDudeAbides
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (105)
Good recommendation. Indexing in the BDC space is a fool’s errand.
