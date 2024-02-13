Jeremy Poland

There were a lot of questions about the Chevron (CVX) agreement to merge (or acquire) Hess (NYSE:HES). Many of those questions were about the lack of a premium assigned to the merger. But the market has long not tolerated a premium in this industry as a result of the experience between 2015 and 2020 when the industry faced a multitude of challenges (ending with the pandemic). However, the acquisition price already "freezes" or includes a number of years of outperformance for the common stock of Hess. That alone provides quite a premium to an industry where I readily follow companies as low as two times cash flow.

Stock Price History

Hess stock really went nowhere for years before the cash flow began to arrive from the Guyana partnership.

Hess Corporation Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website February 12, 2024)

John Hess, CEO, Hess Corporation had mentioned many times that he had asked why no one was interested in Hess despite the Guyana discovery years before the stock price began to climb. The major reason was that the discovery had not cash flowed.

Even though subsequent discoveries confirmed a commercial (and large) find, the market did not care until the cash began to fill the company coffers. Now, that growth story led the company stock (which had fallen into the $40 range during the pandemic) to climb to levels that finally began to recognize the value of the major Guyana discovery.

This is very different from when I was younger. As a young investor, I saw many of these kinds of discoveries send stock prices soaring to immediate large premiums long before the cash rolled in. But back then, there were far higher hopes for oil and natural gas companies (upstream) than there is right now. The industry has now matured to the point that future cash flow matters quite a bit.

Since an offshore discovery, particularly where no industry existed before, often takes about 7 years to begin production (and that is only after a few evaluation wells confirm there is enough oil to invest in the production infrastructure) Mr. Market no longer "gets in" and waits for the cash flow.

Now, Mr. Market sees increasing cash flow as each new platform is added. Additionally, the market can see a whole lot of new platforms to be added as a result of all the discoveries that the partnership has made.

As a result, Hess was well on its way to a growth stock valuation as opposed to much of the industry. The valuation assigned to the stock was several times the typical industry valuation.

The Announcement

Chevron originally announced an agreement to acquire Hess stock for the value of 1.02 (roughly) shares of Chevron common stock for each Hess share. Before the stock price action that has brought both stocks to current levels, this valued each Hess share at about $171 per share.

Since then, weak common stock price action, industry conditions, and of course, the actions of Venezuela have caused concern about that initial price valuation. This would lead the investor to ask if that valuation was too good to be true.

But a key factor is that the operator, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and the partnership in general has invested in this partnership knowing about the border dispute, knowing that commodity prices can be volatile downwards, and knowing that the market in general has a certain attitude towards a merger using all stock.

Generally, if management with the stature of a Chevron, sees value of $171 per share in Hess, than investors can just about "bet" that there is a lot more value there that will benefit the combined company for an even higher value post-merger once the combined company gets past the merger (and the market digests the new shares outstanding). Timing of all that is of course uncertain. But for a buy and hold investor, this is a cheap way to get into Chevron as the merger is still likely to complete, The combined company is integrated and well diversified to withstand unforeseen outcomes in any one area.

The Latest

Supposedly, Venezuela has "raised the ante" by sending still more resources to the border. However, Brazil is a big fan of Guyana and already has troops at the border it shares with Venezuela. I noted this in a previous article. That alone, before you consider a presence of both the United States and Britain in Guyana should assure that the "saber rattling" remains "saber rattling".

Investors should also consider that Venezuela has some of the largest reserves in the world that could easily out-earn Guyana for years to come had those reserves not been so badly mismanaged. This is another reason why Venezuela would likely not try to take over the oil and gas operations. There is no indication that the future outcome would be any better with the Guyana industry than the country has managed with its own.

If Venezuela ever got its act together, there is a lot of cash available from its own reserves with no war needed.

Hess Results

In the meantime, the Hess results demonstrate just how important the Guyana Partnership is.

Hess Corporation Financial Summary Of Operations (Hess Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Probably the key thing to notice in the latest quarterly press release is how well international earnings held up thanks to Guyana. Oil prices have materially weakened since early in fiscal year 2022. Yet earnings held up due to the continual addition of a new platform about every fifteen months or so.

Hess Corporation Summary Of Approved FPSO Projects (Hess Corporation Corporate Presentation September 7, 2023)

The third project has now started up according to the latest press release and at least some sources indicate it is now at nameplate capacity. This is a far faster ramp-up than was the case for the first two. It also means a far greater amount of cash from the production sooner as well which tends to raise the rate of return on the project a few percentage points.

When combined with announced debottlenecking projects that have the first two projects now running above nameplate capacity, production is likely to climb about 50% for the partnership in the current year. Even if oil prices remain weak, cash flow for the company is likely to increase significantly.

That could well mean that Chevron is paying about 10 times (very roughly) cash flow by the time the deal closes with a very visible view to more FPSO's at the rate of one every 15 months (give or take). Once Chevron becomes the partner, all three major partners are big companies that have the resources to accelerate the project.

This does not include what may happen on any other leases or Suriname (where there is no currently active border dispute). Suriname could prove to be as valuable as Guyana because discoveries have now been made there as well.

Summary

The market has long disdained any significant premium for oil and gas mergers or acquisitions. This is likely due to the industry challenges that happened in the time period from 2015-2020. Over time, as the newly matured industry has a track record that is nothing like all the "train wrecks" of that period, the market will again become comfortable with logical premiums.

But for the time being, the current acquisition proposal includes a few years of stock price outperformance that is not common in the industry. There is at least some inclusion of more earnings growth in the price offered because the market was recognizing that growth in the current stock price.

The Venezuela saber rattling is likely to remain just that as the country has no friends, the government is broke, and the regime itself is unpopular. What is happening may be a last gasp attempt to keep the government from collapsing by turning the attention to something else. Without money, it is unlikely to work really well.

In the meantime, Guyana and Suriname both show a bright enough future that Chevron wants a presence in this play. Therefore, the acquisition is likely to go through.

Hess remains a strong buy as a cheaper way to own Chevron common stock and then as a good way to participate in Chevron as an integrated company. Chevron itself is a long-term growth and income play. But there is also some recovery potential as oil and natural gas prices are likely to cycle upward at some point in the future. This is likely to take the company stock prices along with them. At that point, an investor can decide whether to continue to hold or to sell and take some profits.