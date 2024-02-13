CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has recently released its third quarter 2024 financial results and the market reaction has been fairly negative. The company has had a slow year and will continue to experience some softness before re-accelerating in FY2025 when new titles will be released, especially Grand Theft Auto VI.

What is interesting to me is that it appears the stock is already trading as if Grand Theft Auto VI was here in all of its splendor. The market seems to have ignored the last two years of much lower profitability than in the past, lifting the stock to very high valuations.

I have great faith in Rockstar Games and their ability to turn GTA VI into a new generational sensation, however the current stock valuation adds too much risk in my opinion as it is already priced for near perfection.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the ultimate catalyst

During the quarter, Grand Theft Auto V, the absolute blockbuster developed by Rockstar Games, celebrated the milestone of 195 million units sold. The game has been one of the phenomenons of the last decade as it was the best-selling US game over the last 10 years, and it was also the fastest entertainment release ever to reach $1 billion in retail sales (across all the entertainment sector, including movies, music, books etc).

The hype surrounding the new release in the saga is also breaking records: when Rockstar released the first trailer, the YouTube video was watched over 93 million times in the first 24 hours, a new YouTube record for non-music videos.

I have been a shareholder of Take-Two for many years now, and the next chapter of Rockstar’s saga was constantly brought up by analysts and commentators alike as the ultimate catalyst for the explosive growth to come. Grand Theft Auto VI is approaching for real this time, as we are approximately one year away from the release according to the latest information (Q1 2025).

Along with the consumer hype for a long-anticipated game, management themselves has started to create financial hype for fiscal year 2025 and beyond. This is an excerpt from the Q4 2023 earnings call released back in May 2023 :

Looking ahead, fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our company. For the last several years, we've been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success. In fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in net bookings and over $1 billion in adjusted unrestricted operating cash flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Can all the hype backfire in case of a bust?

The video game sector has seen many times incredible hype transform into big fiascos. For example, before recovering and transforming into a critically acclaimed game, Cyberpunk 2077 nearly brought down its creating studio CD Projekt Red due to bugs, glitches and crashes that afflicted the title on its original release in December 2020. Sony even removed the game from the PlayStation Store and offered refunds to all players, an unprecedented move especially considering that Cyberpunk 2077 was the hottest release in years from the beloved developers of the incredibly popular The Witcher saga. CD Projekt’s stock, which trades on the Warsaw stock exchange in Poland, crashed 40% in a matter of few days and still now trades about 75% down from the title’s release.

Luckily, Take-Two is far from a one-hit wonder. The company has been focused on a tuck-in acquisition strategy for many years now, resulting in an impressive portfolio of studios and titles covering all the platforms. We talked already about Rockstar Games, famous for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, and for the fact that they take an incredibly long time to develop a game. Players expect excellence from Rockstar, and they basically always deliver. TTWO’s portfolio also includes 2K titles, mainly sports licensed games (NBA, WWE) as well as successful IPs such as Bioshock, Borderlands and Civilization. The biggest acquisition yet was conducted in 2022 when TTWO acquired Zynga, the developer of casual and hyper-casual mobile games, for $12.7 billion. The video game sector as a whole has been growing for the last few years (and is still projected to grow) primarily thanks to the growing trend of mobile games. TTWO was arguably lacking in that regard and a big acquisition probably made sense in order to secure a spot at the table. Similar moves have been made by rivals such as EA when they acquired Glu mobile and Playdemic, or Activision Blizzard (now part of Microsoft) when they acquired King, the developer of Candy Crush Saga, for $5.9 billion in 2016

Mixed results from the most recent quarter

The company released the 3Q 2024 earnings report on 8 February and the result was largely as expected. Net Bookings declined marginally to $1.34 billion, within management guidance, while GAAP Net Revenue was $1.37 billion, down 3%. Recurrent consumer spending still represented a large portion of Take-Two’s business (75% of net bookings) but was a bit soft during the quarter, down 7%. The main reason was slightly disappointing sales of NBA 2K24, the new installment of the decades-old saga dedicated to NBA fans. However, the holiday quarter saw once again an outperformance of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. The game sold about 5 million copies during the quarter, while the online version saw the highest number of active users in many years.

The company also lowered their full year guidance. Besides some softness from NBA 2K24, the company had to increase marketing spending on a new Zynga title and also had to postpone a 4Q2024 release into the 2025 fiscal year. As a result, the new Net Bookings' guidance range for FY2024 is $5.25 to $5.3 billion, down from the previous guidance range of $5.45 to $5.55 billion.

Management is still very optimistic regarding 2025 and beyond as they expect a return to Net Bookings growth, as well as better profitability thanks to a cost restructuring program that, for now, won’t include layoffs. Although no official guidance was provided, management is still expecting to hit about $7 billion in Net Bookings thanks to a great pipeline of new titles to be released in the next few years. Naturally, all eyes are on Grand Theft Auto VI.

The stock reaction to the quarter was quite negative, with the stock closing down about 8.6% following the earnings release. However, that was on the backdrop of a very good year, as in the last 12 months even, including the recent negative reaction the stock is still up almost 40%. I think the company is effectively trading based on management’s high expectations that 2025 and 2026 will turn out to be as good as they are forecasting, based on a hyped pipeline of new titles.

Valuation and key takeaways

Recent underperformance has meant the stock is trading exhuberantly (YCharts)

As mentioned, I have been a shareholder of Take-Two for many years now, but in light of the recent stock appreciation, I don’t see the current price point as a great entry. The company has set expectations really high for the next few years, and everybody is expecting groundbreaking performance by the release of Grand Theft Auto VI in particular. Anything less than spectacular would most likely affect the stock’s performance considerably.

In order to assess the company’s current valuation, I think it is worth taking as a starting point, management’s guidance for $1 billion in unrestricted operating cash flow to be achieved by 2026. In the last 2 years, the company has recorded about $158 and $204 million of CapEx, which if repeated, would translate in about $800-850 million in Free Cash Flow. Considering that TTWO is now trading at a market capitalization of $26.3 billion, it effectively means that the company is currently trading at a valuation of Price to estimated FY2026 FCF between 30x and 32x.

As we are talking about a hypothetical scenario that the company will hit in a year or two, it seems quite risky to me. It is possible that the management actually outpace their guidance, setting up the company for an easy beat, or it is also possible that Grand Theft Auto VI will even exceed everyone’s expectations and set new records in the entertainment world. My point is simply that at the current valuation, investors are basically agreeing that any new potential price appreciation should come solely from extreme outperformance by the company, and not from a potential higher repricing, of an already expensive stock. By putting it this way, it appears an unfavorable bet to me.