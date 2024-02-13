Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arm Holdings Stock: Valuation Too High For Its Growth Rate

Feb. 13, 2024 12:17 PM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM) Stock
Summary

  • Arm Holdings' shares have soared over 70% this year, leading to a high valuation that may be unjustified.
  • ARM reported good earnings, beating estimates, but its growth is not extraordinary compared to other tech companies.
  • Arm Holdings' business model and financials are strong, but the ARM stock's high valuation of over 100x net profits is too high for its growth rate.
Arm Debuts Initial Public Offering At Nasdaq MarketSite

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) has been a strong performer in the very recent past, with shares soaring more than 70% this year. This seems overdone to me, as the market is too euphoric and since Arm

Comments (1)

Today, 12:40 PM
Congratulations on this article— you are the rare analyst that not only discusses SBC, but also quantifies the impact.
