Arm Holdings Stock: Valuation Too High For Its Growth Rate

Article Thesis

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) has been a strong performer in the very recent past, with shares soaring more than 70% this year. This seems overdone to me, as the market is too euphoric and since Arm Holdings' valuation is now too high.

Past Coverage

I last wrote about Arm Holdings plc in August 2023, prior to the company's IPO. There was no exact price available yet, just a price range Arm Holdings planned to price its IPO at. I gave the company a relatively neutral rating back then, arguing that while Arm Holdings has attractive intellectual property, it also would be a rather pricey stock once it IPO'd.

Arm Holdings has now been trading publicly for a couple of months and has recently reported strong earnings that resulted in a massive jump in its share price, which is why I thought it would be a good time to update my thesis on this chip stock.

What Happened After Arm Holdings' Q3 Earnings?

Arm Holdings plc reported its most recent quarterly earnings results on February 7. The company beat estimates on both lines, as the Wall Street analyst community had forecasted a weaker growth performance from the company. Revenues rose 14% year over year, which is appealing, although not extraordinary compared to the growth rate of other tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), or Meta Platforms (META) that all have beaten estimates as well when they reported their most recent quarterly earnings results. Still, Arm Holdings outperformed expectations easily, as analysts had forecasted a single-digit revenue increase only.

Over the following days, investor enthusiasm for this chip player surged, and shares exploded upwards: On February 8th, shares jumped by more than 50%, and Arm Holdings experienced further gains in the following days. Overall, this has made Arm Holdings rise from $77 on the day of the earnings release to as much as $164 per share, more than doubling the price. Of course, when a company experiences a 100%+ share price increase in a very short period of time, taking a closer look to see whether that is justified makes sense. Let's delve into Arm Holdings' recent performance.

Arm Holdings: Nice Growth, But Not Extraordinary

Arm Holdings does not manufacture chips itself. Instead, it operates fabless, depending on contract manufacturers that produce the chips that Arm Holdings designs. This can be advantageous when it comes to scaling up production, as Arm Holdings can just order more chips from a company such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) without having to build out production plants itself, thereby being able to react quickly to growing demand for its products. Of course, in Arm Holdings' case, the company is not only dependent on the products it designs and sells, but it also generates substantial revenues from licensing its technology to other players. This is somewhat comparable to the business model of Qualcomm (QCOM), which also designs and sells its own chips while generating substantial licensing revenues on top of that.

During the most recent quarter, Arm Holdings' fiscal third quarter of 2024, the company experienced growth in its licensing business, which gained 18% year over year:

Arm Holdings results (Arm Holdings presentation)

Meanwhile, royalty revenue was up by a nice, although still weaker compared to its licensing revenues, 11% year over year. Overall, this was good enough for a record revenue result for the company, although it should be noted that Arm Holdings' revenue has experienced ups and downs regularly in the past, including on a sequential basis, thus it's possible that revenues during the current quarter will be lower again.

Arm Holdings' business model where the majority of things occur in design and engineering means that gross margins are high and that revenue growth can be highly accretive.

We see this in the company's results, which feature excellent gross margins of 97%:

Arm Holdings profitability (Arm Holdings results)

When production is done elsewhere, direct proportional expenses are pretty slim, which is why Arm Holdings has one of the best gross margins in the world. Of course, the high compensation for engineers and other employees translates into substantial operating costs for R&D, sales, and so on, but operating margins are still very strong, coming in at just above 40% during the most recent quarter.

At least, that is true when we look at adjusted or non-GAAP results where certain expenses are excluded. The backing out of share-based compensation expenses and other items explains why adjusted profits and margins are higher compared to GAAP results, but even on a GAAP basis, gross margins would have been quite strong, at 96%. Due to the higher share-based compensation expenses for engineers, management, and so on that are recorded in operating expenses (but not cost of revenue), the variance between adjusted operating profits and GAAP operating profits is substantially larger, however.

During the most recent quarter, adjusted operating profit came in at ~$340 million or ~$360 million, depending on whether one includes or excludes employer taxes related to equity-based compensation, as noted in the second footnote in the above slide. GAAP operating profits were $134 million, which is roughly two-thirds lower compared to the adjusted number. GAAP operating margins thus were considerably weaker compared to the adjusted number, with the GAAP operating margin coming in at 16% -- this isn't bad, but not great at all. The huge difference is mostly explained by share-based compensation expenses, which totaled $196 million during the quarter, or $800 million annualized. These, in turn, were mainly attributed to R&D, meaning these shares were primarily issued to engineers and other tech employees. There were some one-time expenses related to M&A on top of that -- excluding those makes sense, I believe, as intangible asset writedowns are a non-cash item. While share-based compensation is a non-cash item as well, it has a real cost for investors -- they pay for it via dilution, which causes their positions to shrink, relative to the overall "pie".

We see the impact of Arm Holdings' share issuance in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

Over the last couple of months, the company's share count has already gone up by a couple of percentage points. If the company continues to issue shares to employees and management at a meaningful pace, this trend will continue.

One could argue that share-based compensation shouldn't be ignored when adjusted earnings are being calculated -- in that case, Arm Holdings' earnings per share wouldn't have come in at $0.29, but at around $0.12 instead, which would have been less than half the non-GAAP result where share-based compensation is ignored.

ARM Stock: Too Expensive Right Here

When it comes to valuation, this would make a major difference: In the scenario where share-based compensation is ignored, Arm Holdings is expensive, trading for around 110x net earnings (annualizing the earnings number from the most recent quarter). When we do not ignore share-based compensation, the valuation is way higher than this already pretty high number, as ARM trades at more than 250x net profits in that scenario.

I do believe that Arm Holdings is a quality company: Growth in the teens range is nice, the business model is attractive as it generates meaningful cash flows without the need for large capital expenditures, and the intellectual property is strong. Thanks to royalties, Arm Holdings can benefit from broad industry growth even when other companies design and sell chips using Arm's technology.

But Arm Holdings' growth is not several times stronger compared to the growth rate of other quality companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and so on. And when it trades at somewhere between 110x net profits and 250x net profits, depending on whether one chooses to ignore share count dilution due to share-based compensation or not, that's not justified. Arm Holdings does deserve a premium valuation compared to the broad market, but that would be true if Arm Holdings traded at 30x, 40x, or 50x net profits. More than 100x net profits is a too-high valuation for a company growing at a mid-teens rate, I believe, especially when other companies with similar or better growth are available at way lower valuations. I do believe that selling shares to lock in gains makes sense for investors who bought Arm Holdings in or shortly after the IPO.